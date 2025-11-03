Kashable Joins Forces with Brooklyn Football Club to Empower Women in Sports

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kashable , the financial wellness company redefining credit for working America through an employee benefit, today announced its partnership with Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC), a professional soccer club that competes in the Gainbridge Super League, a USL property. Kashable is supporting Brooklyn FC’s Division One professional women’s team that began play in August 2024.

The Gainbridge Super League is aligned with U.S. Soccer’s Division One standards, signifying its collective vision to be a global leader on and off the field while providing additional opportunities for women in more communities. Using sports as a vehicle for social good – from youth development programs to community outreach initiatives – Brooklyn FC seeks to inspire and equip today’s youth to become the leaders of tomorrow.



Kashable Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Einat Steklov, said, “Kashable and Brooklyn FC share the goal of creating positive social change through strong communities. At Kashable, we have a long-standing commitment to providing innovative credit solutions for Working America. Through employer-sponsored financial wellness benefits, we are helping employees build a crucial bridge to financial security. We’re excited to support Brooklyn FC and applaud their similar mission to establish stability, foster inclusiveness, and nurture the next generation.”

“Brooklyn FC is creating real pathways for women to thrive in sport and beyond,” said David Barry, President of Brooklyn FC. “Kashable’s partnership strengthens that mission by expanding access, opportunity, and impact across the Brooklyn community.”

The Kashable team and its partners look forward to cheering on Brooklyn FC in the upcoming games. To see the 2025/26 schedule, visit brooklynfootballclub.com/women/schedule-w/ .

About Kashable

Kashable is a financial technology company that provides access to Socially Responsible Credit™ and financial wellness solutions for employees, offered as an employer-sponsored voluntary benefit. By partnering with hundreds of employers, Kashable helps to provide access to financial health and wellness tools to millions of employees. Founded in 2013, Kashable deploys innovative technology to improve the financial well-being of working Americans with a commitment to both reliability and affordability. Offering a smart and fast alternative for employees who may otherwise be driven to borrow from retirement plans, higher-rate credit cards, or other higher-cost loans to bridge short-term gaps in their finances, Kashable focuses on providing a path to financial security. For more information, visit Kashable.com .