NEXA V MINI: Redefining Mini Style with a Disruptive Experience

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXA, a brand that gained significant popularity in the United States, has now arrived in the South Korean with the grand launch of NEXA V Mini. NEXA V Mini can handle a full day of use on a single charge. Equipped with the industry-leading iCOSM CODE 2.0 technology, it delivers an upgrade in flavor, redefining the value benchmark for mini electronic devices. To make the products more accessible to consumers, NEXA has installed several automated vending machines throughout Seoul nowadays, ensuring consumers can get the device with unprecedented convenience and speed.





Core Automization Technology: Disruptive Flavor, Comprehensive Compatibility

The exceptional experience of NEXA V MINI begins with its revolutionary cartridge. Integrating the iCOSM CODE 2.0 technology and a specially developed golden cotton core, it ensures every puff is richly layered, full, and pure. Internal laboratory tests confirm that cartridges utilizing iCOSM 2.0 technology show significant improvements in aroma intensity, sweetness reproduction, and instant burst power.

To cater to diverse user taste preferences, NEXA V MINI offers 10 pre-filled flavor options, such as Peach Mint, and Mixed Fruit Mint, providing a wide range of choices. Furthermore, its design is highly inclusive, offering seamless compatibility with several other common branded cartridges on the market, including VMATE Cartridge V4, VMATE Top Fill Cartridge, and the original Nexa V MINI Cartridge. This provides users with unprecedented freedom of choice and usage flexibility.

Mini Device: Ultra-Lightweight, Easy to Use, Exceptional Value

Complementing the impressive cartridge is an exceptional device body. NEXA V MINI fully embraces the mini concept, with an entire unit weighing only about 26 grams. Light as 3 coins, it slips effortlessly into a pocket or rests comfortably in your palm. It features a built-in 550mAh large-capacity battery and a 2ml e-liquid reservoir. This powerful combination delivers all-day lasting performance.

The NEXA V MINI is more than just a product; it's a declaration of a new lifestyle. It captivates the senses with the iCOSM 2.0 technology, integrates seamlessly into life with ultimate mini design, demonstrates its commitment through its exceptional value. The new era for mini vaping devices begins now, with NEXA V MINI.

Warning: This product contains nicotine, a highly addictive substance.

