Lightbridge Receives Notice of Allowance on New Patent from the Eurasian Patent Office

RESTON, Va., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (“Lightbridge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the Eurasian Patent Office for its innovative multi-zone nuclear fuel rod design. Specifically, this patent covers methods and apparatus for fabricating fuel rods using additive manufacturing techniques, enabling the creation of distinct radial and axial zones with varying compositions of refractory metals and alloys, as well as fuel materials, such as zirconium alloys combined with uranium, plutonium, or thorium.

The allowed claims, stemming from PCT application WO2023034173A1, which was filed in August 2022, describe a multi-zone fuel element structure where material properties and thicknesses vary along the axial or radial direction, thereby optimizing performance in nuclear reactors.

Seth Grae, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lightbridge Corporation, commented, “This Notice of Allowance strengthens our intellectual property portfolio in Eurasia, a key region for nuclear energy deployment, home to over 40 operating reactors and ambitious expansion plans. Our patented additive manufacturing approach for multi-zone fuel rods represents a key innovation in producing next-generation Lightbridge Fuel™ rods, which can improve reactor economics, safety, and fuel utilization in both existing light-water reactors and emerging SMRs.”

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) is focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel technology essential for delivering abundant, zero-emission, clean energy and providing energy security to the world. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for existing light water reactors and pressurized heavy water reactors, significantly enhancing reactor safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. The Company is also developing Lightbridge Fuel for new small modular reactors (SMRs) to bring the same benefits plus load-following with renewables on a zero-carbon electric grid.

Lightbridge has entered into two long-term framework agreements with Battelle Energy Alliance LLC, the United States Department of Energy’s operating contractor for Idaho National Laboratory, the United States' lead nuclear energy research and development laboratory. DOE’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program has twice awarded Lightbridge to support the development of Lightbridge Fuel over the past several years. Lightbridge is participating in two university-led studies through the DOE Nuclear Energy University Program at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Texas A&M University. An extensive worldwide patent portfolio backs Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology. Lightbridge is included in the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell 3000® Index. For more information, please visit www.ltbridge.com.

To receive Lightbridge Corporation updates via e-mail, subscribe at https://www.ltbridge.com/investors/news-events/email-alerts



Lightbridge is on YouTube. Subscribe to access past demonstrations, interviews, and other video content at https://www.youtube.com/@lightbridgecorporation

Lightbridge is on X (formerly Twitter). Sign up to follow @LightbridgeCorp at http://twitter.com/lightbridgecorp.



Forward Looking Statements

With the exception of historical matters, the matters discussed herein are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this news release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to: Lightbridge’s ability to commercialize its nuclear fuel technology; the degree of market adoption of Lightbridge’s product and service offerings; Lightbridge’s ability to fund general corporate overhead and outside research and development costs; market competition; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; dependence on strategic partners; demand for fuel for nuclear reactors; Lightbridge’s ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market; the availability of nuclear test reactors and the risks associated with unexpected changes in Lightbridge’s fuel development timeline; the increased costs associated with metallization of Lightbridge’s nuclear fuel; public perception of nuclear energy generally; changes in the political environment; risks associated with war in Europe; changes in the laws, rules and regulations governing Lightbridge’s business; development and utilization of, and challenges to, Lightbridge’s intellectual property; risks associated with potential shareholder activism; potential and contingent liabilities; as well as other factors described in Lightbridge's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Lightbridge does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.



A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in Lightbridge’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in its other filings with the SEC, including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements,” all of which are available at http://www.sec.gov/ and www.ltbridge.com.



Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (347) 947-2093

ir@ltbridge.com