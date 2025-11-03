Empowering Positive Community Impact Through Hockey, Dr. Oetker’s Giuseppe Pizzeria “Practice with a Pro” Contest Returns for the Fourth Year

Dr. Oetker celebrates continued investments in grassroots hockey by providing minor hockey teams with a once-in-a-lifetime chance to train with Jarome Iginla—building stronger communities.

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Oetker Canada is proud to announce the return of its Giuseppe Practice with a Pro campaign, celebrating the grassroots passion that defines Canadian hockey and everyday acts that build stronger communities. Now in its fourth year, one lucky minor hockey team will score the ultimate prize: a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota in Kelowna, BC, where they’ll hit the ice with none other than Hockey Hall of Famer and Canadian icon, Jarome Iginla.

Small acts can have a big impact. That’s why Giuseppe is inviting minor hockey teams to submit a short video through the Practice with a Pro portal, showcasing how their team brings positive energy to their community, whether through fundraisers, clean-ups, acts of kindness, or simply showing up for one another. Once submitted, teams are encouraged to share their video on social media to earn bonus votes, and rally support from their local community through the campaign microsite. Submissions will be judged based on criteria including fun and memorability, togetherness, empowerment, and community support.

In addition to the Giuseppe Practice with a Pro grand prize experience, Canadians have a chance to win random draws for exclusive CHL prizes. This includes signed CHL jerseys, free Giuseppe pizza and additional local game night experiences.

“Hockey isn’t just a sport in Canada. It’s part of who we are. It’s where friendships form, communities come together, and memories are made,” says Indresh Kohli, Executive Head of Marketing at Dr. Oetker Canada Ltd. “At Giuseppe, we’re proud to be part of those moments — supporting families, fans, and young players who bring passion and spirit to every game. We’re especially excited to welcome Jarome back this year. His dedication to mentoring the next generation, his love for hockey, and his commitment to giving back perfectly reflect what Giuseppe Practice with a Pro is all about — celebrating the heart of our hockey community.”

Jarome Iginla’s hockey legacy speaks for itself: six-time NHL All-Star, 625 career goals, three Olympic appearances, two gold medals, and over a decade leading the Calgary Flames as captain. More than just a star player, Jarome is known for his heart, humility, and commitment to team, making him a true role model for young athletes.

“I am excited to announce Giuseppe and I are back for year four of Practice with A Pro,” says Iginla. “I’ve always believed that being a great teammate goes beyond the ice. Giuseppe Practice With a Pro is about recognizing the everyday acts of kindness, support, and leadership that build stronger teams and stronger communities. It’s an honour to help inspire the next generation of players who are making a difference where it matters most. I can’t wait to meet this year’s winning team at the Memorial Cup.”

Previous winners also include the Dalmeny Sabers, Bow Valley Flames and PEI Western Wind, who received exclusive Giuseppe Practice with a Pro experience led by Jarome Iginla.

The nomination window is now open and will run until February 27, 2026. The winning team will be announced in April 2026.

Visit: https://giuseppepracticewithapro.com/ for additional information.

About Dr. Oetker:

Dr. Oetker was established in Canada in 1960. With over 190 products and a culture of innovation, Dr. Oetker Canada has grown to become the market leader in the frozen pizza category. Dr. Oetker’s London facility produces 400,000 pizzas daily, supporting 430 jobs and a thriving agri-food community. The company sources over 24 million pounds of Canadian ingredients, including wheat from Ontario & Alberta, tomato sauce from Leamington and cheese from Ontario & Quebec. Through its Giuseppe Pizzeria brand, Dr. Oetker has been investing in local communities across Canada since 2015, championing grassroots hockey and youth development through initiatives like the Practice with a Pro Program. Dr. Oetker Canada remains committed to quality and innovation, bringing people and families together to enjoy deliciously feel good food moments – and a little ‘taste of home’.

About Jarome Iginla:

Jarome Iginla is a six times NHL all-star, scoring 625 goals and 1,300 hundred points over an illustrious 21-year NHL career – the majority of which as captain and spirited leader of the Calgary Flames. He is a three-time Olympian and two-time gold medal winner, including the 2002 Winter Games where he helped lead Canada to its first Olympic hockey championship in 50 years. Jarome was inducted in the hockey hall of fame in 2020.

