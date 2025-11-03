BCB EXCHANGE Launches U.S. Crypto Platform with FinCEN MSB Registration, Drawing on European Institutional Expertise

DENVER, Colo., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB EXCHANGE Corp. ("BCB EXCHANGE"), a new U.S. trading platform built on a foundation of European institutional expertise, today announced the launch of its U.S. operations. The company commences with a Money Services Business (MSB) registration from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), bringing a new standard of institutional-grade security and compliance to the American retail market.

BCB EXCHANGE leverages deep institutional heritage from one of Europe's most respected B2B financial services providers, which is renowned for delivering critical payment rails, FX, and settlement infrastructure to the world’s top-tier institutions.

BCB EXCHANGE adapts this proven expertise in payment clearing, trade liquidity management, and robust security architecture—for the U.S. market. While operating as an independent, U.S.-domiciled entity to ensure strict adherence to local regulations, BCB EXCHANGE inherits a core "compliance-first" DNA from its European counterparts.

"For years, our European partners have been the trusted infrastructure provider working behind the scenes for the biggest names in digital assets in Europe. Trust is not built overnight; it's earned through a relentless focus on security and regulatory integrity," said Alex Chen, COO of BCB EXCHANGE. "With BCB EXCHANGE, we are bringing that same institutional-grade framework to the U.S. retail market. American users deserve the same standard of security and reliability that the world’s largest exchanges rely on."

The platform will launch with a core suite of crypto-to-crypto spot trading services. The company is concurrently executing a two-phase compliance roadmap, which includes pursuing state-level Money Transmitter Licenses (MTLs) to enable fiat (USD) services, and seeking necessary registrations from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to build a compliant pathway for digital asset derivatives.

The company's strategic vision is to become the leading U.S. platform for Real-World Assets (RWA), bridging the multi-trillion-dollar traditional finance market with the digital asset ecosystem.

About BCB EXCHANGE Corp.

BCB EXCHANGE Corp. (ID: 20258121038) is a Colorado-based FinTech corporation building a one-stop-shop for compliant digital asset trading for the U.S. retail market, starting with a FinCEN MSB Registration (No. 31000313304012). It operates as an independent legal entity with a dedicated U.S.-based compliance team and technology infrastructure.

For more information, visit www.bcb.exchange .

