Saudi Arabia Dog Food Market Report 2025-2033, Competitive Analysis of Mars Petcare, Nestle, Hills, and Del

The Saudi Arabia dog food market size reached USD 33.7 Million in 2024. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach USD 53.8 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.06% during 2025-2033. The growing adoption of dogs, rising number of dog cafes, and wide availability of dog food through various distribution channels represent some of the key factors driving the market.







Dog food is manufactured from various ingredients, such as meat, fish, vegetables, cereals, corn, wheat, and rice, to fulfill the nutritional requirements of dogs. It is a rich source of protein, essential fatty acids, iron, and B-group vitamins that increase the palatability of the product and have a high digestibility. It provides vitamins A, D, E, and K, which assist in enhancing kidney function, improving reproduction, and providing a glossy coat. It also aids in keeping the teeth of dogs healthy by reducing tartar buildup while offering immune-boosting antioxidants to prevent various ailments.

It delivers a high concentration of water and nutrients with an adequate amount of fiber to promote a healthy body and reduce weight-related diseases in pets. It also facilitates regular bowel movements and regulates fecal consistency while improving the gastrointestinal health of dogs. As it offers higher levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factors, which may slow cognitive decline in dogs, the demand for dog food is rising in Saudi Arabia.



Saudi Arabia Dog Food Market Trends:



At present, there is a rise in the adoption of dogs among the masses in Saudi Arabia. This, along with the increasing need for maintaining the overall well-being of pets, represents one of the key factors supporting the growth of the market in the country. In addition, the growing demand for dry dog food, as it is convenient for storage and feeding, is positively influencing the market. Besides this, there is an increase in the demand for premium dog food products with better nutrient content and palatability. This, coupled with the rising number of dog cafes in Saudi Arabia, is propelling the growth of the market in the country.

Moreover, the wide availability of dog food through various distribution channels, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, retail stores, and online platforms, is strengthening the growth of the market. In line with this, the rising awareness among pet parents about the benefits of dog food is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Apart from this, the increasing trend of pet humanization, wherein the growing number of owners treat their pets as family members in Saudi Arabia, is providing a favorable market outlook.

Additionally, key manufacturers are developing new and improved dog food variants to cater to the needs of all breeds and prevent various diseases. They are also focusing on numerous marketing strategies, which are contributing to the growth of the market in the country.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the Saudi Arabia dog food market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report. Also, detailed profiles of all major companies have been provided. Some of the companies covered include Mars Petcare, Nestle, Hills, Del, etc. Kindly note that this only represents a partial list of companies, and the complete list has been provided in the report.



