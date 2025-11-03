Mason Law Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mason Law is pleased to announce that its Founder and President, Robert Mason, has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in Canada™ for his exceptional work in Mining Law and has also been included in the Lexpert Special Edition: Mining 2025. In addition, Mason Law has once again been recognized by Best Law Firms™ – Canada as one of the leading mining law firms in the country, marking the second year in a row the firm has been honoured with this distinction.

“This month marks the 5th anniversary of Mason Law,” said Mr. Mason. “In that time, we have completed more than 150 transactions spanning 25 countries across multiple sectors, including mining, energy, clean technology and critical minerals, with an aggregate transaction value exceeding $10 billion. We are grateful to our clients for their continued trust and continue to strive to be Canada’s leading global boutique law firm for Mining.”

About Mason Law

Mason Law is a boutique Canadian corporate law firm based in Toronto with a global practice focused on mining, natural resources, energy and emerging sectors. The firm regularly advises on international M&A, project finance, corporate governance, securities law, and cross-border transactional matters. Mason Law has built a reputation for delivering large-firm expertise with boutique responsiveness, efficiency, and global reach.

