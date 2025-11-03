Saudi Arabia Cat Food Forecast Report 2025: A $72.9 Million Market by 2033, Driven by Rising Pet Humanization, Demand for Premium Nutrition, and Expanding Retail & Online Distribution Channels

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Cat Food Market Report by Product Type 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia cat food market size reached USD 40.0 Million in 2024. Looking forward, the market is set to reach USD 72.9 Million by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.55% during 2025-2033. The rising awareness among pet parents about pets, wide availability of cat food products through various distribution channels, and increasing demand for premium and nutritious-rich food products represent some of the key factors driving the market.







Cat food refers to the food prepared for cats that comprise dry, wet, canned, snacks, and treats. It involves various ingredients, such as animal, plant, and cereal derivatives, that offer healthier life for cats. It is a rich source of proteins, fats, fibers, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It is economical, convenient, and offers a healthy immune system and strong bones and muscles among cats. It provides energy and nutrient-dense calories and controls weight, treats constipation, prevents obesity, and better digestion.

It assists in preventing urinary tract problems and promoting more dilute urine in cats. It enhances dental health and slows down plaque accumulations and reduces tarter formation on teeth. Besides this, it prevents various allergies and ailments and promotes healthy skin and a shiny coat. As it supports healthy vision, maintains body fluids levels, and aids in muscle movement, the demand for cat food is increasing in Saudi Arabia.



Saudi Arabia Cat Food Market Trends:



At present, the rising awareness among pet owners about the need for cat food products represents one of the key factors supporting the growth of the market in Saudi Arabia. Besides this, the growing demand for cat food, as it aids in encouraging a healthy gut and enhancing digestion, is offering a positive market outlook in the country. Additionally, there is a rise in the need for premium cat food products with enhanced nutritional value in Saudi Arabia.

This, coupled with the increasing demand for gluten-free, multigrain, and protein-specific cat food products, is propelling the growth of the market. Apart from this, the wide availability of cat food products through various distribution channels, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience, and online stores in Saudi Arabia, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.

Moreover, the increasing spending on the health of the pet to keep them healthy and fit is positively influencing the market. In addition, the rising adoption of cats, as the climate of Saudi Arabia is well suited for them, and they are inexpensive to buy and maintain compared to other pets, is contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing trend of pet humanization in which people are treating cats as family members is strengthening the market growth in the country.

Competitive Landscape:



Key Market Segmentation:



Product Type Insights:

Dry Food

Wet & Canned Food

Snacks & Treats

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the Saudi Arabia cat food market based on the product type. This includes dry food, wet & canned food, and snacks & treats. According to the report, dry food represented the largest segment.



Ingredient Type Insights:

Animal Derivatives

Plant Derivatives

Cereal Derivatives

Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the Saudi Arabia cat food market based on the ingredient type has also been provided in the report. This includes animal derivatives, plant derivatives, cereal derivatives, and others. According to the report, animal derivatives accounted for the largest market share.



Distribution Channel Insights:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the Saudi Arabia cat food market based on the distribution channel has also been provided in the report. This includes supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online stores, and others. According to the report, supermarkets and hypermarkets accounted for the largest market share.



