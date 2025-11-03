Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Confirms Spider Silk Production Operations Unaffected by Southeast Asia Typhoons due to Strategic Relocations to Highland Over Last 24 Months

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("Company" or "Kraig Labs"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced that its production operations in Vietnam remain fully secure and uninterrupted following the recent series of typhoons that have impacted parts of Southeast Asia.

Kraig Labs confirmed that its spider silk production facilities and infrastructure sustained no damage or disruption, including its mulberry feedstock supplies, from the severe weather events that caused widespread flooding in lowland regions. The Company’s strategic decision made in 2024 to relocate its operations into the protected highlands has proven to be a highly valuable investment in operational resilience and long-term stability.

"Our hearts go out to the many people and businesses across the region who have suffered loss and devastation from these storms. Kraig Labs will be contributing to the relief and recovery efforts, helping those who have been devastated by these disasters," said Kim Thompson, Founder and CEO of Kraig Labs. "We are deeply grateful that our facilities and personnel are safe, and we remain fully operational. Our highland infrastructure investments have demonstrated their strength and strategic importance."

Kraig Labs also confirmed that its former facility in Quang Nam province, which has since been closed, was among the areas affected by flooding. However, all Company equipment, staff, and production assets had been permanently and successfully relocated from that site in September, well ahead of the storms.

In addition to moving its infrastructure and production to the highlands, Kraig Labs has implemented a strategy of maintaining multiple, parallel production facilities. This approach not only supports scalability but also serves as an additional safeguard against potential disruptions from natural disasters or other unforeseen events. By building redundancy and flexibility into its production network, the Company continues to strengthen the foundation for long-term growth and reliability.

"With each step forward, we are building greater resilience into every part of our business," Thompson continued. "Our investments in infrastructure, redundancy, and strategic location have put Kraig Labs in the strongest position in our history. We are confident these facilities will continue to advance our record-setting spider silk production capacity and deliver these amazing materials to consumer markets eager for innovation and disruption."

For the latest updates on Kraig Labs and its pioneering spider silk technologies, visit www.kraiglabs.com.

For details about other recent Kraig Labs advancements, please watch the Company's investor conference at www.kraiglabs.com/videos or on the Company's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news

* For a description of our historical leadership in this technology, please follow this link https://www.kraiglabs.com/world-leader/

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.