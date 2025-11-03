Saudi Arabia PE Pipes Industry Report 2025-2033: Focus on HDPE Pipes, Smart City Development, and Local Production Bolsters Growth Prospects

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia PE Pipes Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Type and Application, 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia PE Pipes market size was valued at 285.03 Thousand Tons in 2024. Looking forward, the market is set to reach 444.58 Thousand Tons by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.81% during 2025-2033

Rising infrastructure projects, water supply expansion, oil and gas sector demand, urbanization, sewage system upgrades, durability preference, lightweight handling, and government initiatives promoting sustainable piping solutions are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market





There are several factors contributing to Saudi Arabia PE pipes market is witnessing several notable trends. There is a growing adoption of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes due to their strength, flexibility, and resistance to corrosion and chemicals, making them suitable for harsh environments. The push toward sustainable water management is driving demand in irrigation and water distribution. Smart city development and large-scale infrastructure projects under Vision 2030 are expanding applications in telecom, sewage, and gas distribution.

Manufacturers are also focusing on product innovation, such as multilayered and UV-resistant pipes. The market is shifting toward automated pipe production for better efficiency and quality. Additionally, partnerships with construction and oil companies are increasing, enabling customized solutions. Local manufacturing is being strengthened to reduce import dependence, aligning with government initiatives for industrial growth and self-sufficiency.



Ongoing investments in water distribution infrastructure are boosting Saudi Arabia PE pipes market demand for high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes. Projects involving long-distance pipeline installations are increasing the need for PE pipes in various diameter categories, especially for underground and municipal applications. This shift supports higher production volumes and encourages domestic sourcing. As development initiatives progress, PE pipe usage is expected to remain strong in the utility and construction sectors nationwide.



Saudi Arabia PE Pipes Market Trends:

Oil and Gas Exploration Driving PE Pipe Demand



Saudi Arabia's robust oil and gas sector continues to be a major catalyst for PE pipe consumption. These pipes are essential for upstream and midstream activities, offering chemical resistance, long service life, and minimal maintenance. Their ease of fusion welding and adaptability in remote installations further enhance operational efficiency in energy projects.

Additionally, the harsh desert environment makes corrosion-resistant PE pipes a practical choice for long-term use in hydrocarbon transport. The growing investment in exploration and production, along with infrastructure expansion in remote oilfields, is further driving demand for durable, lightweight, and cost-effective PE piping systems. According to OPEC data, Saudi Arabia held an estimated 17% of the world's proven oil reserves and 22% of OPEC's proven reserves in 2023.



Real Estate Expansion Boosting Infrastructure Pipe Applications



The rapid pace of urbanization and residential development in Saudi Arabia is amplifying the need for efficient water and utility networks. PE pipes are increasingly favored in building infrastructure due to their durability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency. Their ability to withstand surge events and temperature fluctuations makes them ideal for water distribution in newly built communities and high-density developments.

The ongoing infrastructure upgrades in line with Vision 2030 further reinforce their relevance across real estate and utility projects. For instance, the residential sector dominates Saudi Arabia's real estate landscape. In the first half of 2024 (H1), the number of real estate transactions surged by 38%, with total transaction values rising to USD 34 Billion.



Rising Investments in Insulated Piping Solutions



A rising uptake of insulated polyethylene piping systems, driven by expanding infrastructure development across urban and industrial zones, is leading to Saudi Arabia PE pipes market growth. These systems are favored for their thermal efficiency, corrosion resistance, and suitability for extreme desert environments.

Their use is expanding in applications such as district cooling, water transmission, and industrial utilities, where long service life and minimal maintenance are essential. Increasing focus on sustainable and energy-efficient construction practices is also supporting the wider deployment of advanced insulation technologies within the country's pipeline networks. For example, in July 2024, Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. secured USD 10 Million in contracts for infrastructure projects in Riyadh, Madinah, and Mekkah, Saudi Arabia. These projects would utilize the XTRU-THERM insulation system.



Saudi Arabia PE Pipes Industry Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the Saudi Arabia PE pipes market, along with forecasts at the regional level from 2025-2033. The market has been categorized based on type and application.



Analysis by Type:

HDPE

MDPE

LDPE

LLDPE

HDPE stands as the largest component in 2024, holding around 62.9% of the market, driven by strong demand in water supply, sewage, and gas distribution systems. Its corrosion resistance, durability, and flexibility make it suitable for harsh desert environments. Growing infrastructure investments under Vision 2030, including urban expansion and utility upgrades, are accelerating HDPE adoption. Government focus on improving water management and reducing leakage losses further boosts its usage. The material's lightweight nature eases transportation and installation, cutting project costs. Additionally, HDPE's recyclability supports sustainability goals, aligning with national environmental strategies and reinforcing its preference across key infrastructure segments.



Analysis by Application:

Water Supply

Irrigation

Sewerage and Drainage

Gas Supply

Mining and Slurry Lines

Others

Based on Saudi Arabia PE pipes market outlook, water supply leads the market with around 54.2% of market share in 2024. This is driven by the rising demand for efficient water distribution systems amid rapid urbanization and population growth. Government efforts to modernize aging water infrastructure and expand access to clean water in remote areas are key factors. Projects under Vision 2030, especially in smart cities and rural development, are increasing pipeline installations. PE pipes' leak resistance, durability, and ease of installation make them ideal for large-scale water networks. Additionally, the region's arid climate and limited freshwater resources necessitate reliable, low-maintenance piping systems for long-term water conservation.



Competitive Landscape:



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the Saudi Arabia PE pipes market with detailed profiles of all major companies, including:

Saudi Plastic Products Company Ltd. (SAPPCO)

Alwasail Industrial Company

Arabian Gulf Manufacturers Ltd.

Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company

Al Jubail Sanitary Pipe Factory

IKK Group

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 116 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value in 2024 285.03 Thousand Tons Forecasted Market Value by 2033 444.58 Thousand Tons Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

