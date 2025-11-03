Saudi Arabia PVC Pipes Industry Report 2025: A $1.82 Billion Market by 2033, Driven by Infrastructure Expansion, Water Management Investments, and Rising Residential & Industrial Demand

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia PVC Pipes Market Report by Application 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia PVC pipes market size reached USD 1.30 billion in 2024. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach USD 1.82 billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.57% during 2025-2033.

The growing adoption of efficient construction materials, an increasing awareness of the importance of maintaining proper sewage systems, and a rising trend of HVAC system installations in residential areas, are among the key factors driving the market growth.







PVC pipes are made from polyvinyl chloride and are fabricated through a process of extrusion, ensuring consistent quality and durability. They are known for their corrosion resistance, making them suitable for plumbing, irrigation, and wastewater systems. They find a wide range of applications due to their flexibility, allowing easy installation and modification. Additionally, their smooth inner surface prevents scaling and accumulation, ensuring efficient fluid flow. Apart from this, PVC pipes offer excellent chemical resistance and insulation properties, enhancing their suitability for diverse applications. As a result, PVC pipes are extensively employed as an integral component in modern infrastructure, delivering reliable and cost-effective solutions.



The Saudi Arabia PVC pipes industry is mainly driven by ongoing urbanization and rapid industrialization in the country. Besides this, the increasing population and the subsequent need for housing, commercial buildings, and transportation networks are creating a favorable outlook for market expansion. Moreover, the Government's focus on diversifying the economy has led to significant investments in sectors such as water management, agriculture, and oil and gas.

These sectors rely heavily on PVC pipes for efficient water distribution, irrigation systems, and oil and gas transportation presenting remunerative growth opportunities for the market. In addition to this, the escalating awareness of the benefits offered by PVC pipes such as enhanced durability, corrosion resistance, cost-effectiveness, minimal maintenance and longer lifespan compared to traditional materials is fueling their adoption in Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, the Government's initiatives toward sustainable development and the conservation of natural resources have increased the utilization of PVC pipes in water management and wastewater treatment projects, propelling the market forward.



Saudi Arabia PVC Pipes Market Trends/Drivers:

Increasing Infrastructure Development



Growing focus on infrastructure development in Saudi Arabia is driving the need for PVC pipes. The government is investing in large-scale infrastructure development projects, such as the development of roads, bridges, and commercial developments. In 2024, the nation broadcasted a trillion dollar pipeline of infrastructure projects for diversifying the economy beyond the oil industry. This growth is creating the demand for durable and dependable piping systems to maintain water supply, sewage, and drainage systems.

With urban areas growing exponentially, there is a growing need for PVC pipes because they are cost-efficient, corrosion resistant, and easy to install. Also, the efforts taken constantly to upgrade public utilities and enhance water pipelines are helping in the consistent use of PVC pipes. With increasing construction of urban infrastructures, PVC pipe usage is going higher, especially with the development of residential and industrial infrastructure projects.



Increased Need for Effective Water Management



Saudi Arabia is witnessing a rise in the demand for effective water management systems, and this is catalyzing demand for PVC pipes. The arid weather and limited availability of natural freshwaters in the country are encouraging the authorities to invest in effective water supply and distribution systems. In March 2025, the Saudi Water Authority and National Water Company reached an agreement to construct and manage 16 decentralized purification facilities throughout the Kingdom.

These projects further drive the need for strong pipes. The high resistance of PVC pipes to corrosion and low maintenance requirements are making them the best option for water transportation and distribution networks. The government is also investing heavily in new desalination plants and water treatment facilities, creating a constant demand for robust pipes that are able to survive the harsh conditions. Furthermore, the growing push to upgrade and expand current water distribution networks, which is also driving the demand for robust piping solutions. The heightened interest in conserving and managing water increases is supporting the Saudi Arabia PVC pipes market growth.



Rise in Innovation in the Industrial and Residential Sectors



With the population of the country increasing, there is a rise in the demand for effective plumbing and piping systems in new residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects. PVC pipes are highly popular in building construction projects because they are versatile, cheap, and easy to install. In the manufacturing sector, PVC pipes are being utilized to transfer chemicals, gases, and other vital substances, contributing to the diversification of the nation in line with Vision 2030.

The growth of industrial operations is generating additional demand for high-performance piping systems. On a parallel note, the expanding residential segment, defined by new housing estates and urban regeneration schemes, is driving the ongoing growth in consumption of PVC pipes. As these industries are innovating at a fast rate, the PVC pipe demand for construction and industrial use will continue to increase and offer long-term growth opportunities for the market. The publisher predicts that the Saudi Arabia construction market is projected to attain USD 135.6 Billion by 2033.



Saudi Arabia PVC Pipes Industry Segmentation:

Sewerage and drainage represent the leading application segment



The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the application. This includes sewerage and drainage, plumbing, irrigation, HVAC, oil and gas, and water supply. According to the report, sewerage and drainage represented the largest segment.



The surging applications of PVC pipes in sewerage and drainage systems are primarily driven by the country's growing population and urbanization, resulting in an increased need for efficient and reliable sewerage and drainage infrastructure. In addition to this, PVC pipes, known for their ease of installation, lightweight nature, and flexibility, are preferred in such projects due to their cost-effectiveness and efficiency. These pipes can be easily maneuvered around existing structures and have smooth inner surfaces that minimize the risk of clogging or blockages. Concurrent with this, the Government's focus on sustainable development and environmental conservation has spurred the adoption of PVC pipes in sewerage and drainage systems since they prevent leakage and water loss, thereby reducing the environmental impact and conserving precious water resources.



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market is characterized by a diverse mix of local and international players vying for market share. The market is highly competitive, driven by factors such as product quality, pricing strategies, distribution networks, and innovation. Leading global manufacturers of PVC pipes have a significant presence in the Saudi Arabian market, leveraging their brand reputation and expertise in production technologies.

These companies often offer a wide range of PVC pipe products to cater to different application requirements. They have established strong distribution networks and strategic partnerships with local distributors and contractors, ensuring the widespread availability of their products across the country. Meanwhile, local manufacturers capitalize on the growing demand for PVC pipes in Saudi Arabia. These local players often focus on cost competitiveness, offering competitive pricing without compromising product quality.



The market research report has provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Detailed profiles of all major companies have also been provided.

Some of the key players in the market include:

Saudi Plastic Products Company Ltd. (SAPPCO)

New Products Industries Co Ltd. (Neproplast)

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Arabian Gulf Manufacturers Ltd.

Al Watania Plastics

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 119 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $1.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

