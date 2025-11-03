Water and Wastewater Treatment Markets, Technologies and Competition Analysis (2025-2030) Featuring Veolia Group, Ecolab, Xylem, DuPont, Kemira and Other Key Players

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies: Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for water and wastewater treatment technologies is anticipated to surge significantly, climbing from $350.7 billion in 2025 to $591.2 billion by the close of 2030. This growth trajectory is forecasted at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% during the 2025 to 2030 period.

Key market drivers include diminishing freshwater resources and stringent water management regulations in North America and Europe. These regions significantly bolster market growth by enforcing strict water quality maintenance standards. Conversely, market expansion is challenged by emerging contaminants, societal reluctance to embrace treated water, and the substantial energy consumption characterizing wastewater treatment facilities.

Comprehensively, the global water and wastewater treatment technologies market is on a robust growth curve, fueled by technological advancements and regulatory frameworks aimed at addressing the pressing global water scarcity and quality issues. Companies in this sector are well-positioned to capitalize on technological advancements and increasing global awareness, which are shaping future trends and opportunities in water conservation and treatment. As the market evolves, stakeholders are urged to adapt strategically to these dynamic influences to satisfy global demand sustainably.

Technological Advances and Applications

Water treatment innovations are rapidly evolving to meet increasing demands for treated water. Cutting-edge treatment technologies emphasize sustainability and cost-effectiveness, with a strong focus on nano-based filtration materials. The integration of artificial intelligence and advanced smart monitoring systems ensures efficient tracking of downtime and enhances real-time water quality monitoring. Additionally, renewable energy integration within treatment plants fosters energy efficiency while addressing the energy demands inherent in such operations.

Report Scope

This comprehensive report delivers a detailed analysis of the water and wastewater treatment technologies and global markets, incorporating the latest trends and data. Spanning from 2024 to 2030, the base year for analysis is 2024, while 2025 through 2030 comprises the forecast period. The report provides insights into the industry by dividing the market into segments based on offerings (technologies and chemicals), processes (primary, secondary, tertiary, and advance), and end-users (municipal and industrial).

The report Includes:

81 data tables and 58 additional tables illuminate current trends in the global market for water and wastewater treatment technologies, with revenue figures from 2024 projected through 2029.

Estimations of market size and revenue prospects are provided, alongside valuable market share analyses segmented by business offering, treatment process, end-user, and region.

The report unveils key facts and figures related to market dynamics, advancements in technologies, regulatory impacts, and macroeconomic variables influencing the sector.

Utilizing the Porter's Five Forces model, along with global supply chain and PESTLE analyses, the report furnishes comprehensive insights into industry conditions.

Emphasis on stringent governmental norms concerning the discharge and treatment of wastewaters highlights the report's focus on regulatory landscapes.

Identification of companies strategically positioned to satisfy the demand for wastewater treatment equipment, chemicals, and services based on proprietary technologies, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic alliances.

The report includes an insightful exploration of patent activities, uncovering emerging trends and developments in the area.

An expansive overview of sustainability practices addressing consumer attitudes and the ESG scores of leading companies is provided.

Analysis of industry structure, including market shares, rankings, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and a comprehensive venture funding outlook.

Comprehensive company profiles for industry leaders such as Veolia Group, Ecolab, Xylem, DuPont de Nemours Inc., and Kemira are included, conveying a clear picture of key players in the industry.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $350.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $591.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Technological Advances and Applications Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Future Trends and Developments Segmental Analysis Regional Insights and Emerging Markets Conclusion

Chapter 2: Market Overview Introduction of Water and Wastewater Treatment

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics Market Dynamics Drivers Decline in Freshwater Resources Regulations Restraints and Challenges Opportunity

Chapter 4: Emerging Technologies and Developments Mobile Water and Wastewater Treatment Integration of Renewable Energy in Water Treatment Plants Floating Rafter Wetlands Patent Analysis

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation Analysis Segmentation Breakdown Market Analysis by Offering Technologies Market Analysis by Process Primary Treatment Secondary Treatment Tertiary Treatment Advanced Treatment Market Analysis by End User Municipal Industrial Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 6: Competitive Intelligence Industry Structure Market Share Analysis Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7: Sustainability in Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Industry: An ESG Perspective Importance of ESG in the Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Industry ESG Practices in the Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Industry Current Status of ESG in the Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Conclusion

Chapter 8: Appendix Methodology Sources Abbreviations Company Profiles 3M Aquatech BASF DuPont Ecolab Egesis Kemira Kovalus Separation Solutions Kuraray Co. Ltd. Pentair Prayon Thermax Ltd. Veolia Wartsila Xylem



