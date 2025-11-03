North America AI in Payments and E-Commerce Analysis Report 2025: AI Adoption is Scaling Rapidly, Delivering Strong ROI Gains, While Regulatory Readiness Gaps Continue to Persist

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in North America's Payments and E-Commerce: Scaling, ROI, and Regulatory Readiness 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides data-driven insights into how Artificial Intelligence (AI), with a particular focus on Generative AI (GenAI), is advancing across the U.S. and Canada. It examines adoption levels, scaling progress, ROI outcomes, and governance readiness, offering guidance for payment providers, E-Commerce firms, financial institutions, and corporate clients.

AI adoption in North America's payments and E-Commerce in 2025 is scaling rapidly, delivering strong ROI gains, while regulatory readiness gaps continue to persist.

AI adoption grows, but readiness gaps remain

By 2025, nearly half of North American firms were using GenAI for tasks like text generation, yet many remain stuck in trial phases rather than scaling to full production. U.S. organizations advanced faster, but structural gaps in governance slowed progress. In Canada, most projects were still at proof-of-concept, with fewer than 40% expected to move into live use this year.

Payments and E-Commerce take the lead

The payments sector emerged as a frontrunner in functional AI, with U.S. financial firms deploying tools for fraud prevention, personalization, and risk control. Globally, AI supported operations across a digital payments market of about USD 20 trillion. CFOs became central drivers of adoption, while Canada's firms continued with a more measured rollout, with employee-level usage growing steadily.

Scaling accelerates returns, but hurdles remain

In the U.S., production use cases doubled in just a year, boosting productivity and customer engagement while improving ROI. Yet data quality, privacy risks, and talent shortages remain major barriers to broader adoption. Governance also lagged, as only a minority of firms applied robust responsible-AI frameworks. Trust challenges persist, with many consumers still preferring human service over AI.

Key Questions Answered

What were the top AI adoption barriers in North America in 2025?

At what stage of AI adoption were Canadian firms in 2025?

What share of U.S. adults used AI daily in 2025?

What were the most common daily AI tasks among U.S. adults in 2025?

How many Canadian firms had AI training plans in 2025?

Companies Featured

Notion

Citizens Bank

Mastercard

Stripe

Perplexity

Meta

Microsoft

Amazon

Google

OpenAI

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. AI Adoption Landscape & Regional Patterns

3.1. North America: Adoption Benchmarks

3.1.1. Regional

North America: Functional Deployment of Generative AI, in % of Respondents, Feb - Mar 2025

North America: Organizational Maturity Levels of Generative AI Adoption, in % of Resp., 2024 & 2025

North America: Status of Organizational AI Strategy Development, in % of Respondents, Feb. - Mar 2025

North America: Organizational Readiness to Implement Generative AI, in % of Resp., Feb - Mar 2025

3.1.2. U.S.

U.S.: Organizational AI Adoption, in % of Respondents, 2024 - 2025

U.S.: Agentic AI Deployment by Business Function, in % of Respondents, 2024 & 2025

U.S.: Employee Use of AI at Work by Frequency, in % of Respondents, 2023 - 2025

U.S.: Using AI in the Past Six Months vs. Daily Among Adults, in % of Respondents, April 2025

U.S.: AI Usage by Task Type in Daily Life Among Adults, in % of Respondents, April 2025

U.S.: AI Usage by Task Type Among Adults, in % of Resp. Routinely Performing Each Activity, April 2025

U.S.: AI Investment Plans Among Midsize Companies and Private Equity Firms, in % of Respondents, 2023 & 2024

3.1.3. Canada

Canada: Organizational GenAI Experiments and Stage of Adoption, in % of Respondents, Jan - Feb 2025

Canada: Use of Generative AI at Work and Frequency Among Users, in % of Respondents, August 2024

Canada: Generative AI Adoption by Province, in % of Respondents, 2023 & 2024

3.2. Seller Segmentation & Barriers

3.2.1. Regional

North America: Key Barriers to Generative AI Adoption, in % of Respondents, Feb - Mar 2025

North America: Planned Changes in AI Budgets, in % of Respondents, Feb - Mar 2025

3.2.2. U.S.

U.S.: Leading Barriers to Generative AI Adoption, in % of Respondents, Jul - Dec 2024

U.S.: Main Barriers to Responsible AI Investment, in % of Respondents, April 2024

U.S.: Leading Barriers to Agentic AI Adoption, in % of Respondents, 2024 & 2025

U.S.: C-Suite Perceptions of GenAI Tool Development and Release Pace, in % of Respondents, Oct - Nov 2024

U.S.: Top C-Suite Perceived Reasons for Slow GenAI Tool Development, in % of Respondents, Oct - Nov 2024

U.S.: Presence and Type of Benchmark Standards for GenAI Tools, in % of Respondents, Oct - Nov 2024

U.S.: C-Suite Assessment of Organizational Generative AI Maturity Levels, in % of Resp., Oct - Nov 2024

U.S.: GenAI Performance Satisfaction Among Org. with Met or Exceeded Expectations, in % of Resp., Dec 2024

U.S.: Recommendation and Successful Resolution of GenAI Tools, in % of Respondents, Oct - Nov 2024

U.S.: Top Reasons GenAI Fell Short of Expectations, in % of Resp. by Devel. and Prod. Stage, 2023 - 2024

U.S.: Using and Interacting With AI Daily by Generation, in % of Respondents, April 2025

U.S.: Using and Interacting With AI Daily by Employment Status, in % of Respondents, April 2025

U.S.: Using and Interacting With AI Daily by Income Group, in % of Respondents, April 2025

U.S.: Frequent Employee Use of AI at Work by Role, in % of Respondents, 2023 - 2025

U.S.: Extensive Generative AI Familiarity by Employee Age Group, in % of Respondents, Oct - Nov 2024

U.S.: Comfort With Generative AI at Work by Employee Age Group, in % of Respondents, Oct - Nov 2024

U.S.: Provision of Feedback on Generative AI Tools by Employee Age Group, in % of Respondents, Oct - Nov 2024

U.S.: Interest in Participation in GenAI Tool Design by Employee Age Group, in % of Respondents, Oct - Nov 2024

U.S.: Expectations on AI's Impact in Midsize Companies and Private Equity Firms, in % of Respondents, 2023 & 2024

3.2.3. Canada

Canada: Use of Public vs. Private Generative AI Tools at Work, in % of Respondents, August 2024

Canada: Planned GenAI Deployment Methods and Implementation Teams, in % of Resp., Jan - Feb 2025

4. Functional Use Cases & Economic Impact

4.1. E-Commerce Seller Operations

4.2. Payments & FinTech Use Cases

5. Risk Management, Trust & Security

5.1. Fraud & Threat Trends

5.2. Trust & Readiness

5.3. Regulation & Compliance

6. Competitive Landscape & Strategic AI Movement

6.1. Market Scale & Activity

6.2. Strategic Moves by Key Players

7. AI Governance, Regulation & Innovation Enablers

7.1. Regional Public & Private Sector AI Initiatives

7.2. U.S. AI Innovation Frameworks

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4063q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.