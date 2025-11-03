Chile Salmon Market to Double by 2033 Reaching US$400 Million: Prospects, Regulations, Competitive Insights (2025-2033) Featuring Sea Trade, Atlantic Capes Fisheries, Atalanta Corp., Ideal Foods, Sea Delights

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile Salmon Market Size and Trends 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Chile's Salmon Market is expected to reach US$ 399.37 million by 2033 from US$ 188 million in 2024, with a CAGR of 8.73% from 2025 to 2033. Increasing global demand for seafood, increasing export markets, eco-friendly aquaculture practices, governmental encouragement, technological advances, improved logistics, increased investment in production facilities to satisfy international standards of quality and safety, and increased health awareness are the key drivers of the Chilean salmon market.

Growth Drivers for the Chile Salmon Market

Rising Global Demand

Increasing global demand for healthy, high-protein seafood is one of the key drivers fueling the growth of the Chilean salmon market. Due to its high omega-3 levels and versatility, salmon is a global favorite as consumers seek out healthier alternatives to red meat. Based on the Central Bank of Chile, farmed salmon has become Chile's second-largest industry to export after copper mining, generating USD 6.5 billion in 2023.

Chilean salmon production rose by nearly 11% from 2019 to 2022 due to a new regulatory environment that hopes to make operations more efficient and sustainable. Conversely, difficult winters and fish health problems generated only 5% growth in Norway, the largest producing country. In contrast to increasing global conditions of supply, Chile's greater growth is an indication of its strategic position in meeting increasing demand and positioning itself as a leading world supplier.

Export Expansion

Chile's salmon industry is increasing mainly because of export growth, which indicates the sector's strategic significance to Chile's economy. Salmon accounts for 6.8% of all Chile's exports, ranking second only to copper. In 2022, Chile exported 821,288 metric tons of salmon worth USD 5.361 billion, according to the ITC Trade Map. The USA, Brazil, and Japan are significant export markets that primarily rely on Chile's consistent, high-quality supply.

In 2024, eleven Chilean salmon producers further deepened this growth by introducing "Project Yelcho," a public-private initiative which seeks to enhance environmental sustainability, reduce dependency on antibiotics, and increase the use of vaccinations. By aligning with international standards, such initiatives contribute to maintaining access to international markets in the long term. Chile is strategically placed to expand its export base and meet expanding global demand due to its robust production, contributing 31% to the global salmon catch.

Government Support

Through promoting efficient and sustainable aquaculture practices, government support plays a crucial role in the growth of Chile's salmon market. Eleven salmon farm companies partnered with Chile's Agricultural and Livestock Service (SAG) and the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Service (Sernapesca) in March 2024, along with the Salmon Council, Intesal, and Aquabench. In an effort to enhance fish health and sustainability of the environment, this collaboration aims to reduce the consumption of antibiotics in salmon farming and enhance the supply of vaccines to prevent bacterial disease.

These public-private collaborations demonstrate how committed the Chilean government is to developing biosecurity, industrial innovation, and regulatory progress that enables global access to markets and consumer trust. Such government-sponsored programs enhance industry robustness, align with international norms on sustainability, and increase Chilean salmon exports' long-term competitiveness.

Challenges in the Chile Salmon Market

Climate Change

The market for salmon in Chile is facing serious challenges due to climate change, which is changing the maritime habitat that is essential to salmon farming. Stressed fish are more susceptible to illnesses and parasites like sea lice due to rising water temperatures, which can lower yields and raise mortality rates.

Growth cycles and agricultural management are disrupted by seasonal trends and changes in water quality. Extreme weather events can also hamper logistics and harm infrastructure. Producers are forced to quickly react to these environmental changes, frequently at great expense. Chile's salmon industry's long-term stability and profitability are under risk as climate change makes it harder to maintain sustainability and production.

Reputation and Sustainability Concerns

The Chilean salmon market faces significant obstacles due to concerns. Concerns over the industry's sustainability and moral behavior have been highlighted by previous problems such as illness outbreaks, antibiotic overuse, and environmental degradation. Transparency, traceability, and certifications to guarantee ethical farming are becoming more and more sought after by importers and global consumers.

Prices and market access can be impacted by bad press, particularly in environmentally aware markets like North America and Europe. Chilean farmers need to make investments in sustainable techniques, lessen their impact on the environment, and enhance animal welfare in order to remain competitive. Ignoring these issues runs the danger of harming the industry's standing and reducing prospects for future expansion.

Developments in Chile Salmon Industry:

In March 2024, Eleven salmon farmers in Chile have teamed up with government and industry organizations to increase the availability of vaccines for salmon farming. The Salmon Council and Chilean authorities are working together to tackle bacterial illnesses and decrease the use of antibiotics in salmon production. The project promotes sustainable salmon farming practices in Chile by enhancing disease prevention techniques.

In Oct 2023, In order to export Coho salmon to China, Chile teamed up with the Chinese president. The nation is the world's top producer of Coho salmon, making up over 89% of the worldwide production.

In March 2023, Chilean salmon producer Aqua Chile announced that it would invest $120 million in land-based salmon farming projects in the United States. This move is a step toward more sustainable and environmentally friendly aquaculture practices.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $188 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $399.37 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Chile

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challengers



5. Chile Salmon Fish Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Form

6.2 By Species

6.3 By Distribution Channel

7. Form

7.1 Fresh

7.2 Frozen

7.3 Smoked

7.4 Canned

7.5 Others

8. Species

8.1 Chinook Salmon

8.2 Coho Salmon

8.3 Pink Salmon

8.4 Red Salmon

8.5 Silverbrite Salmon

8.6 Salmon Salar

9. Distribution Channel

9.1 Retail

9.2 HoReCa & Wholesale

9.3 Processed Food Industry

9.4 Other Institutional Customers

10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Rivalry

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes



11. SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strength

11.2 Weakness

11.3 Opportunity

11.4 Threat



12. Company Analysis

12.1 Sea Trade

12.1.1 Key Persons

12.1.2 Overviews

12.1.3 Recent Developments & Strategies

12.2 Atlantic Capes Fisheries, Inc.

12.3 Atalanta Corporation

12.4 Ideal Foods Ltd.

12.5 Sea Delights

