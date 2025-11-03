Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced that management will participate in the Guggenheim Second Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference, Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference, and Jefferies 2025 London Healthcare Conference. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn’s Gene Traffic Control® platform and resulting broad pipeline have the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from a wide spectrum of diseases.

Guggenheim Second Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

Fireside Chat: Monday, November 10, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET

Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer

Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings



Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. ET

Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer

Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings



Jefferies 2025 London Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. GMT

Presenter: Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer

Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings



A webcast of the available presentations can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.foghorntx.com, and will be available for 90 days.

