Dyne Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc . (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage company focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Guggenheim 2 nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference , fireside chat on Monday, November 10, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET in Boston, MA

, fireside chat on Monday, November 10, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET in Boston, MA Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference , fireside chat on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 9:20 a.m. ET in New York, NY

, fireside chat on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at 9:20 a.m. ET in New York, NY Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference , fireside chat on Monday, November 17, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. GMT (10:00 a.m. ET) in London

, fireside chat on Monday, November 17, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. GMT (10:00 a.m. ET) in London 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference, fireside chat on Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 9:35 a.m. ET in Coral Gables, FL

A live webcast of each presentation will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne’s website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and a replay will be accessible for 90 days.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases. We are developing therapeutics that target muscle and the central nervous system (CNS) to address the root cause of disease. The company is advancing clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and preclinical programs for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and Pompe disease. At Dyne, we are on a mission to deliver functional improvement for individuals, families and communities. Learn more https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contacts:

Investors

Mia Tobias

ir@dyne-tx.com

781-317-0353

Media

Stacy Nartker

snartker@dyne-tx.com

781-317-1938