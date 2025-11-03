DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Details V1 Launch Roadmap as Phase 6 Nears 90% Allocation

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DeFi sector is moving into a new crypto growth phase, and few projects have managed to keep investor attention as effectively as Mutuum Finance (MUTM). With its presale now closing in on 90% allocation in Phase 6, the project has revealed more about its V1 launch roadmap, confirming steady progress through the first two phases of its development plan. As one of the top crypto projects under $0.05, Mutuum continues to gain traction among both retail and whale investors ahead of its upcoming testnet rollout.





From Early Development to V1 Preparation

Mutuum Finance has made notable progress through the first two stages of its roadmap. Phase 1, focused on the foundation of the project, included smart contract design, whitepaper publication, and early ecosystem testing. This stage also introduced the core concept of dual lending markets, a model that combines pooled liquidity for major assets with isolated borrowing for niche tokens.

With Phase 1 successfully completed, the team moved into Phase 2, which focuses on ecosystem expansion, presale development, and community growth. This phase has been marked by rapid investor participation and several major technical updates. The completion of audits, onboarding of over 17,600 holders, and near-90% allocation of Phase 6 tokens show how effectively Mutuum Finance has executed its early goals.

The next major step, Phase 3, will introduce the long-awaited V1 release, which is already in advanced preparation for deployment on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. This stage is expected to bring the project’s key components, such as the Liquidity Pool, mtTokens, Debt Tokens, and Liquidator Bot, into an operational environment for the first time.

The Vision Behind Mutuum Finance

At its core, Mutuum Finance aims to build a decentralized, non-custodial lending protocol that allows users to lend, borrow, and earn yield directly through smart contracts. The system removes intermediaries and replaces them with code-based transparency.

When users deposit crypto assets into Mutuum’s liquidity pools, they receive mtTokens — ERC-20 tokens that serve as yield-bearing receipts. For instance, a user depositing 25 USDC would receive 25 mtUSDC, which automatically accrues value as borrowers repay loans with interest. On the borrowing side, users can access liquidity by providing collateral, with flexible loan terms determined by Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios.

If a borrower’s collateral drops below the required threshold, an automatic liquidation process is triggered. The Liquidator Bot ensures that all positions remain solvent and that lenders are protected, a feature essential for maintaining long-term platform stability.

Presale Momentum and Community Growth

The MUTM presale continues to show strong performance, now in Phase 6 with each token priced at $0.035. The next phase will raise the price by nearly 20%, before the confirmed launch price of $0.06. From its starting point of $0.01 in Phase 1, the token has already surged by 250%, marking significant appreciation for early participants.

So far, over 785 million tokens have been sold, representing close to 90% of Phase 6’s allocation. The total amount raised now exceeds $18 million, with a growing community of more than 17,600 holders.

Each presale stage has sold out faster than the last, creating a clear sense of momentum. Many investors see this as a sign of growing confidence ahead of Mutuum’s mainnet transition and its upcoming V1 testnet milestone.

V1 Launch: What to Expect

The V1 rollout is designed to introduce the first functional version of Mutuum Finance’s ecosystem. According to the official roadmap, this release will include the protocol’s key operational components such as a Liquidity Pool that will handle deposit and borrowing functions, allowing users to supply or access liquidity directly through smart contracts. It will also feature an mtToken system, which will track user deposits and automatically accumulate interest over time, giving lenders passive yield generation.

Additionally, Debt Tokens will be used to represent active loan positions, ensuring transparency and accountability within the system. The Liquidator Bot will serve as an automated mechanism to manage collateral levels and execute liquidations whenever a borrower’s position becomes undercollateralized, maintaining overall stability and reducing systemic risk across the platform.

Once the V1 is live on the Sepolia Testnet, users and developers will be able to interact with the system, test its features, and provide feedback before the mainnet goes public. This stage marks Mutuum Finance’s transition from concept to working product, a step that often drives renewed market attention.

Security and Investor Confidence

Investor confidence in Mutuum Finance has been reinforced by its strong focus on security and transparency. The project completed a CertiK audit, receiving a 90/100 Token Scan score, which validates the reliability of its smart contracts. In addition, Mutuum operates a $50,000 bug bounty program that invites developers to identify and report potential vulnerabilities before the public release.

To maintain community engagement, Mutuum Finance runs a 24-hour leaderboard system that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 worth of MUTM tokens. This interactive feature not only boosts participation but also ensures visible transparency throughout the presale process.

The project also made presale participation more accessible by allowing direct card payments with no purchase limits, a rare convenience in the DeFi space that has opened the door for both retail and large-scale investors.

Final Thoughts

With Phase 6 nearing 90% allocation, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has reached a pivotal point in its roadmap. The completion of Phase 1 and ongoing success of Phase 2 reflect strong execution, while the upcoming V1 testnet launch promises to deliver a tangible product that can validate the project’s utility-driven approach.

By combining transparency, proven security, and an evolving token economy, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as one of the best cryptocurrencies under $1 entering 2026. If the current pace continues, its roadmap milestones could mark one of the most successful presale-to-launch progressions in this cycle.

