Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Market Research 2025: Rapid Science Developments, Declining Sequencing Costs, and the Potential for Premium Pricing Position Spurs Expansion

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Markets by Cancer, by Application, by Tissue and by Gene Type with Screening Potential Market Size. With Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 18 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.The report includes five year market forecasts.

Genomic Cancer Panel and Profiling Markets provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information, including a complete list of United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help understand the new pricing for cancer panels. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions. Assistance in providing specific growth and market size estimates for new technology tests is normally provided without additional charges. Existing laboratories and hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth. Again, assistance in using the information is normally provided without additional charges.

Cancer Gene Panels and Genomic Profiling are quickly changing the diagnosis and treatment of cancers. And now Artificial Intelligence is opening new doors. The market is moving out of a specialized niche and going mainstream as Oncologists begin routinely using information on the hundreds of genes related to cancer. The market is exploding in two distinct segments. Find out how this new way of understanding cancer will change cancer diagnostics forever.

Comprehensive panels, genomic profiling, high risk breast cancer panels. Learn all about how players are jockeying for position in a market that is being created from scratch. And some players are pulling way out in front and expanding globally. It is a dynamic market situation with enormous opportunity where the right diagnostic with the right support can command premium pricing. And the science is developing at the same time, creating new opportunities with regularity. And the cost of sequencing continues to fall.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Cancer Panel Market - Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Large Comprehensive Cancer Panel Market - Situation Analysis

1.3 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

1.4 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

1.5 Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Cancer Profiling Market

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What are Cancer Gene Panels and Profiling?

2.2 The Sequencing Revolution

2.3 Market Definition

2.3.1 Revenue Market Size

2.4 Methodology

2.4.1 Methodology

2.4.2 Sources

2.4.3 Authors

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare Spending

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

2.5.3 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.4 Important Role of Insurance for Medical Services

3 Market Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

3.1.5 Pathology Supplier

3.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

3.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

3.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

3.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

3.1.10 Audit Body

3.1.11 Certification Body

3.2 Oncogenomics

3.2.1 Carcinogenesis

3.2.2 Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics

3.2.2.1 Chromosomes

3.2.2.2 Genes

3.2.2.3 Epigenetics

3.2.3 Cancer Genes

3.2.4 Germline vs Somatic

3.2.5 Gene Panels, Single Gene Assays and Multiplexing

3.2.6 Genomic Profiling

3.2.7 The Comprehensive Assay

3.2.8 Changing Clinical Role

3.2.9 The Cancer Screening Market Opportunity

3.3 Cancer Management vs. Diagnosis

3.3.1 The Role of Risk Assessment

3.3.2 Diagnosis

3.3.3 Managing

3.3.4 Monitoring

3.4 Phases of Adoption - Looking into The Future

3.5 Structure of Industry Plays a Part

3.5.1 Hospital Testing Share

3.5.2 Economies of Scale

3.5.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab

3.5.3 Physician Office Lab's

3.5.4 Physician's and POCT

3.6 Currently Available Large Comprehensive Assays

3.7 Pricing Profiling vs. Whole Exome (or Genome) Sequencing

3.7.1 Medicare Profile Pricing

3.7.2 Whole Exome Sequencing

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Level of Care

4.1.2 Companion Dx

4.1.3 Immuno-oncology

4.1.4 Liability

4.1.5 The Aging Effect

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 State of knowledge

4.2.2 Genetic Blizzard

4.2.3 Protocol Resistance

4.2.4 Regulation and coverage

4.3 Instrumentation and Automation

4.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share

4.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

4.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

4.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

4.4.2 Single Cell Genomics Changes the Picture

4.4.3 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

4.4.4 CGES Testing, A Brave New World

4.4.5 Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay

5 Cancer Panels & Profiles Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 Labcorp Completes Acquisition of Oncology Testing Assets

5.3 QIAGEN Acquires Genoox

5.4 Illumina Genomic Profiling Test Receives Japan Approval

5.5 Otsuko Launches the First-in-Japan Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Assay

5.6 Foundation Medicine, Fulgent Genetics to Launch Germline Testing

5.7 Advanced Genomics APAC, 3BIGS Partner on Cancer Testing

5.8 Lucence Assay Gets Coverage for Advanced Solid Tumors

5.9 Foundation Medicine, AnHeart Therapeutics to Develop CDx for NSCLC Therapy

5.10 Roche CGP Assay Shows Concordance With Other NGS-Based Assays

5.11 Precede Biosciences Emerges From Stealth With $57M

5.12 Geneseeq Nabs CE Marks for Cancer Test Kits

5.13 Realm IDx Profiling Test Gets National Health Coverage in Japan

5.14 Foundation Medicine, Merck KGaA to Collaborate on Companion Diagnostics

5.15 Guardant Health Secures Coverage for Liquid Biopsy Profiling Test

5.16 Myriad Genetics, Intermountain Precision Genomics Obtain NY Certification for Tumor Profiling

5.17 Cota, Genomic Testing Coop Ink Oncology Partnership

5.18 Euformatics, ViennaLab, Oncompass Win Liquid Biopsy Development Contract

5.19 Prenetics' Cancer Profiling Test Receives FDA Clearance

5.20 Genetic Profiling May Identify Patients Who Do Not Need Radiation Therapy

5.21 Thermo Fisher Introduces Homologous Score for Cancer Profiling

5.22 Genomic Test IDs Cancer Cells Early

5.23 Caris Life Sciences to Offer Molecular Profiling Services

5.24 Geneseeq to Build Lab for Cancer Profiling in Brazil

5.25 Genetron Health Adds New Assays to Pipeline

5.26 Illumina Obtains CE-IVD Marking for TSO Comprehensive Assay

5.27 Guardant Health Receives Medicare Coverage for Guardant360 TissueNextT Test

5.28 Cancer Screening Launch Approaches, Guardant Health Plans New Comprehensive Assay

5.29 Thermo Fisher, Oncocyte Ink Deal for Cancer IVDs

5.30 Local Cancer Genomic Profiling Options Grow, Though Central Labs Will Likely Keep Major Role

5.31 Labcorp, CCORN Partner for Precision Oncology

5.32 Dante Labs Acquires Cambridge Cancer Genomics

5.33 Celemics, Strand Partner on Integrated Platform for NGS Analysis

5.34 Myriad Genetics Recalibrates Breast Cancer Panel for All Ancestries

5.35 Burning Rock Revenues Rise

5.36 Caris Life Sciences to Expand Liquid Biopsy Testing

5.37 OncoDiag Announces Multiplex Test for Bladder Cancer Recurrence

5.38 Intermountain and Myriad Combine Test Offering

5.39 Illumina, Geneseeq to Offer Cancer Testing Kits in China

5.40 Exact Sciences to Offer End-to-End Cancer Testing

5.41 Guardant Health Turns to Tumor Tissue Sequencing

5.42 Tempus Inks Oncology Testing Collaboration With Bayer

5.43 Biocartis Collaborating With GeneproDx, Endpoint Health on Tests for Idylla Platform

5.44 Wales to Routinely Screen Cancer Patients With Yourgene Elucigene Test

5.45 Metastatic Cancer Markers Identified in Clinical WGS Study

5.46 Stitch Bio Bets on CRISPR Tech

5.47 Bayer, LifeLabs Launch Free NTRK Genetic Testing Program

5.48 Foundation Medicine Liquid Biopsy Gets FDA Approval for Multiple Companion Dx

5.49 Progress, Challenges in Liquid Biopsy Reimbursement

5.50 Israeli Startup Curesponse Raises $6M

5.51 Invitae, ArcherDX Merge to Advance Precision Oncology Offerings

5.52 MD Anderson Precision Oncology Decision Support to Use Philips' Informatics Solution

5.53 NeoGenomics, Lilly Oncology Partner for Thyroid Cancer Testing Program

5.54 Germline Results Guides Precision Therapy in Advanced Cancer

5.55 FDA Clears Cancer Genomic Profiling Kit From Personal Genome Diagnostics

5.56 ArcherDX, Premier Collaborate to Evaluate Genomic Sequencing Assay for Cancers

5.57 Labs Reporting Cancer Risk Mutations from Tumor Testing

5.58 Users Begin Integrating Genomics Data for Clinical Decision Support

5.59 Fujitsu Improves Efficiency in Cancer Genomic Medicine

6 Profiles of Key Players

6.1 10x Genomics, Inc.

6.2 Abbott Laboratories

6.3 AccuraGen Inc.

6.4 Adaptive Biotechnologies

6.5 Admera Health, LLC

6.6 Aethlon Medical

6.7 Agilent

6.8 Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

6.9 Anchor Dx

6.10 ANGLE plc

6.11 ARUP Laboratories

6.12 AVIVA Systems Biology

6.13 Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

6.14 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

6.15 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.16 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

6.17 Bioarray Genetics

6.18 Biocartis

6.19 Biocept, Inc.

6.20 Biodesix Inc.

6.21 BioFluidica

6.22 BioGenex

6.23 BioIVT

6.24 Biolidics Ltd

6.25 bioMerieux Diagnostics

6.26 Bioneer Corporation

6.27 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

6.28 Bio-Reference Laboratories

6.29 Bio-Techne

6.30 Bioview

6.31 Bristol-Myers Squibb

6.32 Burning Rock

6.33 C2i Genomics

6.34 Cardiff Oncology

6.35 Caris Molecular Diagnostics

6.36 Castle Biosciences, Inc.

6.37 Celemics

6.38 CellMax Life

6.39 Cepheid (Danaher)

6.40 Charles River Laboratories

6.41 Circulogene

6.42 Clearbridge Biomedics

6.43 Clinical Genomics

6.44 Cytolumina Technologies Corp.

6.45 Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

6.46 Diagnologix LLC

6.47 Diasorin S.p.A.

6.48 Element Biosciences

6.49 Enzo Biochem

6.50 Epic Sciences

6.51 Epigenomics AG

6.52 Eurofins Scientific

6.53 Exact Sciences

6.54 Fabric Genomics

6.55 Fluxion Biosciences (Cell Microsystems)

6.56 Freenome

6.57 FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

6.58 Fujirebio

6.59 GeneDx Holdings

6.60 GeneFirst Ltd.

6.61 Genetic Technologies Ltd.

6.62 Genetron Holdings

6.63 GenomOncology

6.64 GILUPI Nanomedizin

6.65 Guardant Health

6.66 HansaBiomed

6.67 HTG Molecular Diagnostics

6.68 iCellate

6.69 ICON PLC

6.70 Illumina

6.71 Incell Dx

6.72 Inivata

6.73 Invitae Corporation

6.74 Invivogen

6.75 Invivoscribe

6.76 J&J Innovative Medicine

6.77 KEW

6.78 Lucence Health

6.79 Lunglife AI Inc

6.80 MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.

6.81 MDx Health

6.82 Menarini Silicon Biosystems

6.83 Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

6.84 Millipore Sigma

6.85 Miltenyi Biotec

6.86 miR Scientific

6.87 Myriad Genetics

6.88 Nanostring

6.89 NantHealth, Inc.

6.90 Natera

6.91 NeoGenomics

6.92 NGeneBio

6.93 Novogene

6.94 Oncimmune

6.95 Oncocyte

6.96 OncoDNA

6.97 OraLiva

6.98 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

6.99 Panagene

6.100 Personalis

6.101 Perthera

6.102 PGDx (Labcorp)

6.103 Precipio

6.104 PrecisionMed

6.105 Predictive Oncology

6.106 Prenetics

6.107 Promega

6.108 Qiagen

6.109 QuidelOrtho

6.110 Rarecells SAS

6.111 RareCyte

6.112 Revvity

6.113 Roche Diagnostics

6.114 Screencell

6.115 Sherlock Biosciences

6.116 Siemens Healthineers

6.117 simfo GmbH

6.118 Singlera Genomics Inc.

6.119 Singular Genomics

6.120 Singulomics

6.121 SkylineDx

6.122 Standard BioTools

6.123 Stilla Technologies

6.124 Sysmex Inostics

6.125 Tempus Labs, Inc.

6.126 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.127 Todos Medical

6.128 Ultima Genomics

6.129 Variantyx

6.130 Vela Diagnostics

6.131 Veracyte

6.132 VolitionRX

6.133 Vortex Biosciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4w1bsb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.