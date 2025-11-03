Genetic Testing Market Research Report 2025-2030: Advances in Genomics, Aging Populations, Pharmacogenomics, Oncology Liquid Biopsies, Fertility Testing, and Rising DTC Adoption Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genetic Testing Markets 12th Edition: Global Market Analysis with Forecasts by Applications, Technologies, Products and Users. With Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Unlimited growth potential? Genetic Testing has crossed the chasm and is now growing in every area. What are the opportunities? What are the pitfalls?

The role of genetics in health and disease is just now being understood. This new knowledge, combined with lower pricing, is driving the Genetic Testing industry to record growth.

The traditional genetic testing market is growing in volume and the number of tests, creating new life and new problems for the industry. The report includes detailed breakouts for 14 countries and 5 regions.

Predictive Diagnostics? Pharmacogenomic Testing? Direct to Consumer? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. What are the issues? Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate market forecasts for the next five years.

Make investment decisions and valuations with confidence using the latest data.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Genetic Testing - Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

1.4 Impact of Artificial Intelligence

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 Genetic Testing Definition in This Report

2.2 The Genomics Revolution

2.3 Market Definition

2.3.1 Revenue Market Size.

2.3.2 Newborn Screening

2.3.3 Non Invasise Pregnancy Testing

2.3.4 Predictive

2.3.5 Oncology

2.3.6 Direct to Consumer

2.3.7 Other Application

2.3.8 PCR

2.3.9 NGS

2.3.10 Cytogenetic

2.3.11 Other Technology

2.4 Methodology

2.4.1 Methodology

2.4.2 Sources

2.4.3 Authors

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare Spending

2.5.1 Global Healthcare Spending

2.5.2 Spending on Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

2.5.3 Spending on Diagnostics

2.5.4 Important Role of Insurance for Medical Services

2.6 Chromosomes, Genes and Epigenetics

2.6.1 Chromosomes

2.6.2 Genes

2.6.3 Epigenetics

3 Market Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.1.1 Academic Research Lab

3.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

3.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

3.1.4 Chemical/Reagent Supplier

3.1.5 Pathology Supplier

3.1.6 Independent Clinical Laboratory

3.1.7 Public National/regional Laboratory

3.1.8 Hospital Laboratory

3.1.9 Physicians Office Lab (POLS)

3.1.10 Audit Body

3.1.11 Certification Body

3.2 Genetic Tests -Types, Examples and Discussion

3.2.1 Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis- An Emerging Market

3.2.2 Prenatal Diagnosis - New Technologies Create Opportunity

3.2.3 Newborn Screening

3.2.4 Diagnostic Testing

3.2.5 Carrier Testing

3.2.6 Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing

3.2.7 Pharmacogenomics

3.2.8 Forensic Testing

3.2.9 Parental Testing

3.2.10 Ancestral Testing

3.3 Industry Structure

3.3.1 Hospital's Testing Share

3.3.2 Economies of Scale

3.3.3 Hospital vs. Central Lab

3.3.4 Physician Office Lab's

3.3.5 Physician's and POCT

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Genetic Discoveries Impact.

4.1.2 The Aging Effect

4.1.3 Pharmacogenomics

4.1.4 Oncology and Liquid Biopsy Factors

4.1.5 Fertility Practice

4.1.6 Direct to Consumer

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 The Competition Effect

4.2.2 The Cost Situation

4.2.3 Testing usage analysis

4.2.4 Wellness Effects

4.3 Instrumentation, Automation and Diagnostic Trends

4.3.1 Traditional Automation and Centralization

4.3.2 The New Automation, Decentralization and Point of Care

4.3.3 Instruments Key to Market Share

4.3.4 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

4.3.5 PCR Takes Command

4.3.6 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

4.3.7 NGS Impact on Pricing

4.3.8 Whole Genome Sequencing, A Brave New World

4.3.9 Companion Diagnostics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

4.3.10 Shifting Role of Diagnostics

5 Genetic Testing Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments

5.1.1 Importance of This Section

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 Johns Hopkins Creates New Urine-based Cancer Test

5.3 23andMe's founder Anne Wojcicki wins bid for bankrupt DNA testing firm

5.4 GeneDx Announces Completion of Fabric Genomics Acquisition

5.5 QIAGEN acquires Genoox AI-powered software

5.6 23andMe Launches New Genetic Report

5.7 Natera Revenues Soar on Product Gains

5.7.1 Tempus Completes Acquisition of Ambry Genetics

5.8 GeneDx Launches Exome Testing for Epilepsy

5.9 Owkin, AstraZeneca Partner to Develop AI Breast Cancer Prescreening Tool

5.10 Myriad Genetics Reports Revenue Spike

5.11 GeneDx Revenues Grow 45 Percent

5.12 Revvity Launches NGS Panel for Newborn Screening

5.13 LetsGetChecked: MyGeneticScreen

5.14 Sysmex, Hitachi to Develop Low-Cost Sequencers

5.15 Fore Genomics Offering WGS Newborn Screening to Parents

5.16 Clinical Validation of Long-Read WGS Assay

5.17 Resolution Bio Acquisition - Exact Sciences Aims at Liquid Biopsy Market

5.18 Novitas Rescinds Coverage for Multiple Genetic Tests

5.19 PerkinElmer (now Revvity) Becomes Dx Life Science Firm

5.20 New POC Genotyping Tests Based on Electromagnetic Detection

5.21 GenoMe Dx Launching dPCR Cancer Test

5.22 mDetect To Trial Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy

5.23 Genomics England, Aims to Sequence 100K Newborns

5.24 Juno Diagnostics NIPT With At-Home Sample Collection

5.25 Cardio Diagnostics Launches Genetic Cario Risk Test

5.26 Universal Genetic Testing in Breast Cancer Further Supported

5.27 Aniling Gets CE-IVD Marks for Cancer Sequencing Tests

5.28 MyOme Lands Investment for WGS

5.29 Type 2 Diabetes GWAS Enables Risk Prediction

5.30 LetsGetChecked to Acquire Veritas Genetics

5.31 Guardant Health Plans New Comprehensive Assay

5.32 Tesis Labs Raises $20M

5.33 Sema4: Sema4 Elements

5.34 Clarified Precision Medicine Acquires Interpares Biomedicine

5.35 Genetic Technologies to Acquire DTC Genetic Test Provider EasyDNA

5.36 Illumina, Belgium Genetic Centers Partner on WGS-Based Dx

5.37 NIH, Genomics England Launch Sequencing Studies Using Nanopore Technology 162

5.38 Progenity Revenues Fall on COVID-19 Effect

5.39 Natera Launches Tumor Genomic Profiling Assay

5.40 23andMe To Go Public

5.41 Guardant Health to Offer Tumor Tissue Sequencing

5.42 Ancestry Quits Health Offering

5.43 DTC Firm MyDNA Merges With Gene by Gene

6 Profiles of Key Companies

6.1 10x Genomics, Inc.

6.2 23andME Inc.

6.3 Abbott Laboratories

6.4 Adaptive Biotechnologies

6.5 Admera Health, LLC

6.6 Agilent

6.7 Akonni Biosystems

6.8 Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

6.9 Ancestry.com LLC

6.10 Anchor Dx

6.11 Arrayit Corporation

6.12 ARUP Laboratories

6.13 Aus Diagnostics

6.14 BaseClear

6.15 Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

6.16 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

6.17 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.18 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

6.19 Bioarray Genetics

6.20 BioBam

6.21 Biocept, Inc.

6.22 Biodesix Inc.

6.23 BioFluidica

6.24 BioGenex

6.25 BioGX

6.26 Biolidics Ltd

6.27 bioMerieux Diagnostics

6.28 Bioneer Corporation

6.29 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

6.30 Bio-Techne

6.31 Burning Rock

6.32 C2i Genomics

6.33 Cantata Bio

6.34 CareDx

6.35 Caris Molecular Diagnostics

6.36 Celemics

6.37 CellMax Life

6.38 Centogene

6.39 Cepheid (Danaher)

6.40 Circulogene

6.41 Clearbridge Biomedics

6.42 Clinical Genomics

6.43 Color Genomics

6.44 Complete Genomics (MGI Tech)

6.45 CosmosID

6.46 Dante Labs

6.47 Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

6.48 Diasorin S.p.A.

6.49 DNAe

6.50 Easy DNA

6.51 Element Biosciences

6.52 Epic Sciences

6.53 Epigenomics AG

6.54 Eurofins Scientific

6.55 Excellerate Bioscience

6.56 Fabric Genomics

6.57 Freenome

6.58 FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

6.59 Fujirebio

6.60 Fulgent Genetics

6.61 Gene by Gene, Ltd.

6.62 Genedrive

6.63 GeneDx Holdings

6.64 GeneFirst Ltd.

6.65 Genetic Technologies Ltd.

6.66 Genetron Holdings

6.67 Genolution

6.68 Genomics England

6.69 Genomics Personalized Health (GPH)

6.70 GenomOncology

6.71 Genzyme Corporation

6.72 Grifols

6.73 Guardant Health

6.74 Guardiome

6.75 Helix

6.76 Hologic

6.77 HTG Molecular Diagnostics

6.78 Human Longevity, Inc.

6.79 iCellate

6.80 Illumina

6.81 Incell Dx

6.82 Inivata

6.83 Invitae Corporation

6.84 Invivoscribe

6.85 Karius

6.86 Letsgetchecked

6.87 Lunglife AI Inc

6.88 Macrogen

6.89 MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.

6.90 MDx Health

6.91 Medgenome

6.92 Menarini Silicon Biosystems

6.93 Meridian Bioscience

6.94 Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

6.95 Metabiomics Corp

6.96 miR Scientific

6.97 NantHealth, Inc.

6.98 Natera

6.99 Nebula Genomics

6.100 NeoGenomics

6.101 New England Biolabs, Inc.

6.102 NGeneBio

6.103 Norgen Biotek Corp.

6.104 Novogene

6.105 Omega Bioservices

6.106 Oncocyte

6.107 OncoDNA

6.108 OpGen

6.109 Origene Technologies

6.110 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

6.111 Pacific Biosciences

6.112 Panagene

6.113 PathoQuest S.A.

6.114 Personalis

6.115 PGDx (Labcorp)

6.116 Precipio

6.117 PrecisionMed

6.118 Predictive Oncology

6.119 Promega

6.120 Qiagen

6.121 QuantuMDx

6.122 Revvity

6.123 Roche Diagnostics

6.124 Roswell Biotechnologies

6.125 Seegene

6.126 Sequencing.com

6.127 Siemens Healthineers

6.128 simfo GmbH

6.129 Singlera Genomics Inc.

6.130 Singular Genomics

6.131 SkylineDx

6.132 Standard BioTools

6.133 Sysmex

6.134 Sysmex Inostics

6.135 Tempus Labs, Inc.

6.136 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.137 Ultima Genomics

6.138 Variantyx

6.139 Vela Diagnostics

6.140 VolitionRX

6.141 Zymo Research Corp

