Stellar Pictures Brings High-Profile IPs to Cannes & London, Showcasing Chinese Culture

SHANGHAI, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Eastern aesthetics embrace a global perspective, an industry dialogue spanning Shanghai and Europe is opening a new chapter for Chinese culture's global expansion. As an IP operating company focused on high-quality content, Stellar Pictures has showcased its multiple masterpieces, including Love Between Fairy and Devil, Love Game in Eastern Fantasy, Fated Master and Disciple, The Melody of Love , and The Sword, at the 2025 MIPCOM and the Shanghai-London Screen Industry Forum. These works have presented the unique charm of Chinese stories to the world.



Organized by Shanghai Media Group and guided by the State Council Information Office and the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television, the "China Pavilion" series of events at MIPCOM took place on October 13. Stellar Pictures participated in the event with multiple high-quality IPs, attracting a large number of industry insiders and audiences to stop by. In the afternoon of the same day, the "China New Works Presentation" was grandly held at the Palais des Festival in Cannes. Representatives of Stellar Pictures took the stage and showcased the company’s currently popular Chinese ancient costume superhero drama The Sword.





On October 16th, the Shanghai-London Screen Industry Forum was successfully hosted at BAFTA. Over 200 representatives from government departments, industry associations, production and distribution institutions, as well as producers, directors, actors and media from both China and the UK attended the event. Actor Zhang Luyi was invited by the Shanghai Culture and Tourism Bureau and Stellar Pictures to attend the event and presented Chinese intangible cultural heritage, such as the velvet flowers and the Shanghai Putuo District’s intangible cultural heritage "Shanghai Crystal Carving", as gifts on behalf of the Chinese side. Zhang Yucheng, the founder and president of Stellar Pictures, delivered a keynote speech, sharing popular IPs such as Love Game in Eastern Fantasy and Love Between Fairy and Devil that are beloved by overseas audiences, and recommended the currently popular The Sword, as well as the upcoming The Melody of Love and Fated Master and Disciple, showcasing the company's systematic exploration of modernizing the expression of traditional culture.





The keynote speech mentioned: "Culture has the power to cross borders and bring us together." Stellar Pictures has been actively involved in promoting Chinese stories and traditional Chinese culture to the world, exerting a wide international influence. Its produced dramas have excelled on international mainstream platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, and Rakuten Viki, achieving remarkable results in cultural globalization.



Following the release of Love Between Fairy and Devil on overseas platforms, the drama received an enthusiastic response from viewers. It quickly entered the top charts in multiple countries such as South Korea, India, and Thailand. Within four hours of its launch, it secured the top spot in global popularity on the iQIYI International and was shortlisted for the 2023 Chinese American TV Festival Golden Angel Award. More than 500 mainstream media outlets in Europe and America, including the Associated Press, Agence France-Presse, and Bloomberg, have reported on it, describing it as "an innovative masterpiece derived from oriental culture". Furthermore, the Love Between Fairy and Devil has been displayed on the large screen in New York's Times Square, attracting a continuous stream of visitors.





Love Game in Eastern Fantasy, which was released in 2024, continued this momentum, extending its reach to all corners of the world through globally influential streaming platforms and gaining immense popularity among overseas audiences. It won the top spot in multiple overseas regions on WeTV, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Mexico, and was number one on Instagram for average engagement rate. On the North American platform Rakuten Viki, it garnered a high score of 9.4, while on IMDb, it received a rating of 8.3, and on the overseas rating website MyDramaList, it earned a score of 8.4. This drama has received continuous positive reviews, achieving both high viewership and good reputation.



Currently, three blockbuster masterpieces under the banner of Stellar Pictures, namely The Sword, The Melody of Love, and Fated Master and Disciple, have demonstrated strong global market potential. Among them, The Sword presents a story about growth and awakening, with profound emotions and far-reaching themes; The mythological drama The Melody of Love creatively personifies ancient musical instruments, integrating traditional music into youth narratives. With its novel form, it is bound to attract the attention of young overseas audiences and music lovers; Fated Master and Disciple builds a vibrant and imaginative world of cultivation. Its appeal lies in presenting a grand cultivation world with a refreshing and energetic touch, making it highly promising for international markets.



In the future, Stellar Pictures will continue to collaborate with global partners to bring more heartfelt and profound Chinese stories to the world. Let the world fall in love with Chinese culture, and spread happiness and dreams.

