Ramsey Theory Group CEO Dan Herbatschek Publishes Five Key ROI Metrics for Enterprise AI and Reveals the One Critical Mistake

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CEO Dan Herbatschek of Ramsey Theory Group (RTG), a leading provider of applied artificial intelligence solutions for operational transformation, published a strategic framework to help enterprise decision-makers track the most meaningful return-on-investment (ROI) metrics when implementing artificial intelligence (AI). He also identified the most common implementation misstep that undermines value realization across large-scale deployments.

“What separates enterprise-wide AI programs that drive measurable business value from those that remain cost-centers is the discipline of metric-selection and the avoidance of the classic trap of tracking the wrong KPIs,” said Herbatschek.

The Right ROI Metrics for Enterprise AI

Herbatschek recommends that organizations monitor the following five core KPIs to ensure AI initiatives deliver tangible business impact:

Business Value per Use Case



Link each AI use-case to a quantifiable business outcome: increased revenue, cost reduction, risk mitigation, or operational efficiency.

Example: a predictive analytics system that drives a 15% reduction in unscheduled downtime—translated into incremental production hours and avoided maintenance cost.

Why it matters: Moves the conversation from models built to value delivered.



Time-to-Value (TtV)



The elapsed time from project kickoff to when the business realizes measurable value.

Fast-moving initiatives generate quicker payback and reduce opportunity cost of capital.

Organizations that track and optimize TtV demonstrate agility and secure stronger executive sponsorship.



User Adoption & Utilization Rate



The percentage of target users (humans or machines) actively using the AI solution, and frequency of use.

Deployment counts alone do not equal value unless the capability is embedded into workflow.

High adoption rates drive scaling, improve ROI and accelerate benefits.



Decision Accuracy Improvement + Error Cost Avoidance



Measure improvement in decision quality (higher precision/recall, lower false positives/negatives) compared to baseline manual or legacy systems.

Quantify the cost avoided through fewer errors, fewer service callbacks, lower warranty claims, fewer compliance failures.

This helps connect model performance into cost savings and risk reduction.



Scale Leverage & Marginal Benefit-Cost



Ability to scale from pilot to enterprise with minimal incremental cost: benefit should grow faster than cost.

Key metrics include benefit per additional unit (machine/user/transaction), cost to scale, incremental ROI.

High leverage signals that AI has moved from isolated project to strategic capability.





The Top Mistake Enterprises Make

Herbatschek emphasized that one mistake far outweighs all others in undermining AI ROI: “Focusing on technology metrics—number of models, data volume ingested, features engineered—instead of business metrics.”



He continued, “When boards and C-suites can’t see the dollar value or strategic advantage, AI becomes an IT expense, not a transformation driver. If the board asks ‘what did we get for the spend?’ and you cannot answer in business terms, you have not unlocked the real value of AI. The difference between AI that transforms and AI that stagnates is not the algorithm, but the measurement. When you define value first, align metrics to real business outcomes, and avoid the trap of internal-only engineering KPIs, then AI becomes a strategic lever.”



About Ramsey Theory Group

Based in New York with offices in New Jersey and Los Angeles, Ramsey Theory Group is a research-driven firm focused on advanced mathematical approaches to machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data science. Under the leadership of CEO Dan Herbatschek, the company combines rigorous mathematical theory with practical innovation to address the most complex challenges in AI and beyond.

