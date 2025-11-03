iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 Set to Sell Globally on November 1, 2025, Redefining Professional Productivity with Advanced AI

HEFEI, China, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFLYTEK is thrilled to announce the global availability of the AINOTE 2, the world’s thinnest E-Ink tablet. The device, which has already broken crowdfunding records for E-Ink tablet on Kickstarter, will officially become available for purchase worldwide on November 1, 2025, with a special introductory price of just $599 USD.





iFLYTEK AINOTE 2

The AINOTE 2 is not merely an upgrade. It represents a significant shift in how professionals interact with their notes and leverage AI for daily tasks. By seamlessly integrating the physical feel of writing on paper with cutting-edge artificial intelligence, the AINOTE 2 transforms the workflow from passive note-taking to active execution, making it an essential tool for modern users.

1. Excellent Hardware: The World’s Thinnest E-Ink Tablet



The AINOTE 2 stands out as the world's thinnest AI-powered E-Ink tablet, measuring just 4.2 mm thick and weighing 295 g. The device includes a 4,000 mAh battery for daily use around one week. At its core is a 10.65-inch E-Ink display with 300 PPI, providing a natural, paper-like writing experience with low-latency (<20 ms).

2. Seamless and Intelligent Work: All-in-One Workflow



The core intelligence is driven by the deeply integrated NOTE OS operating system, which seamlessly fuses handwriting, transcription, translation and mind mapping into the productivity workflow. Powered by GPT-5, the AINOTE 2 moves beyond note taking to offer true Intelligent Work. For team meetings, the AINOTE 2 delivers high-accuracy real-time transcription with speaker differentiation and supports to make meeting minutes with one tap. Furthermore, it can also accelerate project progress: users can organically hand-draw mind maps or quickly start planning using over 80 built-in professional templates.

3. Boundless Collaboration: A Powerful Assistant for Global Office Work



Aiming to meet the demands of a globalized workforce, the AINOTE 2 supports real-time speech transcription in 16 languages, instant translation between 11 languages, and boasts handwriting-to-text conversion in an impressive 133 languages—including English, Spanish, French, Arabic, and Chinese. It’s a powerful tool for multilingual processing and international collaboration. Moreover, through seamless synchronization with exclusive app, AINOTE Mobile, all notes and documents are securely backed up and instantly available across multiple devices, ensuring seamless collaboration across time zones and geographies.

Tailored for diverse users, the AINOTE 2 shines in various settings:

Business Professionals: Manage tasks, record meetings, and generate summaries.

Journalists and Lawyers: Real-time transcribe for interviews or depositions, with multilingual support for global work.

Students and Educators: Note organize and AI search for lectures and research.

Creative Professionals: Sketch ideas, annotate documents, and create mind maps.





With its global sale on November 1, 2025, the AINOTE 2 is available for now at $599 USD. Experience the future of intelligent note-taking—visit the official iFLYTEK store and Amazon for more details.

Official iFLYTEK store: https://store.iflytek.com/products/iflytek-ainote-2?utm_source=pr

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FQMHZJP4

