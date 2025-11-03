ICMCI Visits Leverage Consulting, Spotlights China's Strategy in Execution

SHANGHAI, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid the worldwide wave of intelligent transformation across industrial chains, the strategic consulting sector is accelerating its integration with the real economy. In recent days, the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI) visited Leverage Consulting and toured Softide Smart Bed Super Factory, a flagship project empowered by Leverage Consulting's strategic consulting framework. Under the theme "Borderless Strategy, Symbiotic Innovation", the visit showcased China's latest achievements in advancing high-quality manufacturing through strategic consulting. Leverage Consulting's integrated "Consulting + Manufacturing" model has become a valuable reference point for the global management consulting community.

On-site Visit to Leverage Consulting: Global Value of the "China Consulting Paradigm"

ICMCI's in-depth visit to Leverage Consulting underscores growing international recognition of China's innovation in consulting practices. Leverage Consulting's strategic system has been applied on a large scale across multiple industries. Its partnership with Softide has enabled the company's rapid evolution—from a technology-driven manufacturer into a global smart home leader in just three years—setting a benchmark for successful strategic transformation in China.

From Shared Vision to Co-evolution: A Two-way Journey Between Consulting and Industry

The visit combined in-depth theoretical exchange with practical field exploration. Global experts from ICMCI and CMC-Firm accredited institutions conducted an in-depth field study at the Softide Smart Bed Super Factory, examining smart production lines and ESG practices. They explored how Leverage Consulting's Positioning Equation methodology drives product innovation, process optimization, and brand upgrading—helping companies move from scale expansion to value creation.

During the keynote session, Yao Rongjun, Founder and Chairman of Leverage Consulting, shared his insights on the firm's journey from strategic consulting to industry co-creation, drawing on its value co-creation experience with Softide. He emphasized, "The integration of consulting and industry should be a three-dimensional process. Our collaboration with Softide serves as an effective example of translating strategy into productivity."





Rongjun Yao, Founder and Chairman of Leverage Consulting, delivering his keynote speech

Tang Guohai, Founder and Chairman of Qisheng Technology (Softide), echoed this view from a corporate perspective, noting that "a comprehensive competitive edge built on product utility, efficiency and cost advantages, innovation-driven quality assurance, and a global service network is the key for manufacturers to navigate the challenge and achieve sustainable growth."

Experts noted that Leverage Consulting's cross-sector collaboration model breaks through the traditional limits of consulting, where theory often outweighs implementation. Nicholas Warn, Chairman of ICMCI, commended the partnership, stating that the work which Leverage Consulting has done with Softide is emblematic of the collaborative symbiotic relationship which ICMCI wants to foster between the management consulting profession and industry and commerce. Song Jing, Deputy Secretary-General of the Shanghai Enterprise Association (SEA), also spoke highly of the collaboration, remarking, "Technology empowers better sleep, and innovation drives transformation. Through Leverage Consulting's strategic empowerment, we have witnessed the resilience and innovative strength of Chinese enterprises." Softide's transformation now stands as an exemplary case for the global consulting industry.

Evolving the Industry Paradigm: From Brand Empowerment to Global Co-creation

Within just three years, Softide has evolved from a world-class supply chain partner into a world-class brand, fully validating the scientific foundation and practical effectiveness of the Leverage® methodology. This pioneering practice demonstrates that modern strategic consulting must be deeply integrated across multiple dimensions—technological innovation, brand building, organizational evolution, and sustainable development—to establish a new consulting framework that is executable, verifiable, and scalable.

From China's Innovation to a Stage of Global Co-evolution

China's strategic consulting sector is shifting from being a witness to becoming a builder. ICMCI's strong recognition of Softide's innovation and Leverage Consulting's pioneering practices serves as powerful proof that there is no authority in strategy, only strength in execution. It also marks a milestone in building global consensus around the "China Model". Amid a new wave of technological and industrial transformation, Leverage Consulting—representing the emerging strength of China's consulting sector—is offering practical models and innovative frameworks that inspire the global management consulting community. Looking ahead, Leverage Consulting will continue to work at the forefront of the industry, integrating Chinese insights into the global business ecosystem and contributing China's strengths to the high-quality growth of enterprises and the diversified innovation of the world economy.

Contact:

Leverage Consulting

CAO YANG, cy@qiaodong.net