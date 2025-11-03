Vantive Introduces HomeAdvantage: Digitally-Enabled Home Therapy Ecosystem Designed to Make Home Dialysis Easier to Start, Manage and Sustain

DEERFIELD, Ill., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantive, a vital organ therapy company with a 70-year legacy of kidney care innovation, today introduced HomeAdvantage, a fully-integrated ecosystem for home dialysis therapies. HomeAdvantage comprises peritoneal dialysis (PD) therapies, supply ordering, technical support services and robust educational programs — all of which are powered by Vantive CONNECT, a suite of digital solutions developed to help patients and care teams stay connected, informed and confident throughout the home dialysis therapy process. HomeAdvantage with Vantive CONNECT will be showcased at the American Society of Nephrology's Kidney Week 2025, underscoring Vantive's commitment to transforming the home dialysis experience and addressing critical barriers to therapy access and adoption.

Establishing a Foundation for Home Therapy Innovation and Adoption

Despite the clinical and quality-of-life benefits of home dialysis, the modality remains significantly underutilized, with only approximately 11% of dialysis patients globally receiving PD at home.1 HomeAdvantage is designed to address this by making home-based therapy easier to start, manage and sustain for both patients and care teams.

HomeAdvantage combines Vantive's evidence-based technologies to help dialysis patients achieve better outcomes. In addition to addressing patients’ medical needs, Vantive aims to address the mental and emotional challenges of therapy through digital solutions including remote connection and proactive support. Vantive’s digitally-enabled approach to home therapy – in particular, its patient monitoring technology – has been associated with improved patient adherence to therapy, lower mortality rates, and reduced hospitalization rates for home dialysis patients.2 Over the next five years, Vantive's previously announced $1 billion innovation investment will support HomeAdvantage and other patient-centric therapy innovations.

"At Vantive, we believe where and how dialysis is delivered matters profoundly to patient outcomes and quality of life," said Chris Toth, CEO of Vantive. "By meeting patients where they are — at home — with one connected therapy ecosystem that brings together innovative products, digital solutions and advanced services, we are confident we can help more patients start and stay on therapy. With greater therapy accessibility, adherence and personalization, we can help improve clinical outcomes and truly expand possibilities for dialysis patients and care teams around the world."

HomeAdvantage with Vantive CONNECT: Key Highlights

HomeAdvantage, powered by Vantive CONNECT, supports patients and care teams throughout the home therapy journey through:

Clinical Enablement : The Sharesource Connectivity Platform, Vantive’s two-way remote monitoring platform, provides healthcare professionals with insight into patient treatment data, supporting early intervention and personalized decisions. For at-home PD patients, Sharesource use has been associated with 45% lower all-cause mortality, 69% lower hospitalization rates, and reduced dropout rates, compared to at-home PD therapy without remote patient monitoring technology. 2, 3

: The Connectivity Platform, Vantive’s two-way remote monitoring platform, provides healthcare professionals with insight into patient treatment data, supporting early intervention and personalized decisions. For at-home PD patients, Sharesource use has been associated with 45% lower all-cause mortality, 69% lower hospitalization rates, and reduced dropout rates, compared to at-home PD therapy without remote patient monitoring technology. Patient Engagement : The MyPD patient mobile app enables timely communication with care teams. Patients can view their Sharesource treatment data, ask questions and send photos to their clinical team. A recent study found the app significantly increased patient-clinic communication and was rated highly for usability. 4

: The patient mobile app enables timely communication with care teams. Patients can view their Sharesource treatment data, ask questions and send photos to their clinical team. A recent study found the app significantly increased patient-clinic communication and was rated highly for usability. Success Services : During a patient’s critical first 90 days on dialysis, dedicated registered nurses and qualified technicians monitor Sharesource treatment data through the PD Telecare program. This allows them to proactively address technique-related issues and alert care teams to clinical insights, helping patients navigate early therapy challenges.

: During a patient’s critical first 90 days on dialysis, dedicated registered nurses and qualified technicians monitor Sharesource treatment data through the PD Telecare program. This allows them to proactively address technique-related issues and alert care teams to clinical insights, helping patients navigate early therapy challenges. Tech-Enabled Insights: Vantive CONNECT digital solutions convert treatment data into visual trends, alert care teams to potential issues and support clinical decisions.





"One of the challenges in expanding home dialysis adoption is ensuring we have a multi-pronged approach and support system to do so confidently," said Dr. Osama El Shamy, Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, and Medical Director at the DaVita Cedar Grove dialysis unit in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. "Things that are important for the delivery of automated peritoneal dialysis include having a remote monitoring platform, timely patient communications with clinical staff, proactive assessment of treatment data, as well as visual representations of treatment data trends. This would create an environment where both patients and care teams can manage the complexities of home dialysis more effectively."

About Vantive

Vantive is a vital organ therapy company on a mission to extend lives and expand possibilities for patients and care teams globally. For 70 years, our team has driven meaningful innovations in kidney care. Today, Vantive's people, solutions and services deliver over 1 million touchpoints each day to patients around the world. As we build on our legacy, we are focused on elevating the dialysis experience through digital solutions and advanced services, while looking beyond kidney care and investing in transforming vital organ therapies. Our goal is to provide therapies that fit more easily into providers' practices and patients' lives. Greater flexibility and efficiency in therapy administration for care teams, and longer, fuller lives for patients— that is what Vantive aspires to deliver. For more information, visit www.vantive.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Rx Only: For safe and proper use of devices mentioned herein, please refer to User Manual.

Vantive, HomeAdvantage, Sharesource and MyPD are trademarks of Vantive Health LLC or its affiliates.

1 Li PK, Chow KM, Cho Y, et al. Epidemiology of peritoneal dialysis outcomes. Nat Rev Nephrol. 2022;18(12):779-797.

2 Paniagua R, Ramos A, Ávila M, et al. Remote monitoring of automated peritoneal dialysis reduces mortality, adverse events, and hospitalizations: a cluster randomized controlled trial. Nephrol Dial Transplant. 2025 Feb 28;40(3):588-597.

3 Corzo L, Vesga J, Sanabria M, Rivera A. Clinical outcomes in remote patient monitoring program in automated peritoneal dialysis: a Colombian experience. Neph Dial Trans. 2018;35(3):1151.

4 Cely J, Doria C, Dazzarola MP, et al. Engagement and usability of a mobile health app for peritoneal dialysis patients: A pilot randomized controlled trial. Peritoneal Dialysis International: Journal of the International Society for Peritoneal Dialysis. 2025;0(0). doi:10.1177/08968608251339578.