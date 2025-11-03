Maxus Mining Highlights High-Grade Antimony Potential at the Alturas West Project in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxus Mining Inc. (“Maxus” or the “Company”) (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V), is pleased to provide a summary of exploration highlights on the western block of its flagship Alturas Antimony Project (Please see Figure 1). The Alturas West Block (“Alturas West” or the “Project”) is comprised of 899 hectares of prime critical mineral exploration ground in the Slocan Mining Division in British Columbia (Please see Figure 2)1. The Project hosts the past-producing Alps-Alturas Mine. The Company has completed a comprehensive review of all available historic assessment reports on the Project outlining several historic critical mineral occurrences and prospective antimony exploration potential at Alturas West.

Key Highlights:

High - Grade Antimony Mineralization: historical grab samples confirmed high-grade Antimony (Sb) grades including samples ALT24-PS-R003, ALT24-JL-R004, and ALT24-JL-R005 returning 69.98% Sb, 67.96% Sb, and 49.98% Sb respectively. 2

- historical grab samples confirmed high-grade Antimony (Sb) grades including samples ALT24-PS-R003, ALT24-JL-R004, and ALT24-JL-R005 returning 69.98% Sb, 67.96% Sb, and 49.98% Sb respectively. Historical Production: approximately 95 tons of high-grade antimony-bearing material was shipped from the historic Alps-Alturas Mine site averaging 57.2% Sb, including 24.5 tonnes of material grading 50-60% Sb.3

Prime Jurisdiction & Location: Alturas West is road accessible, strategically located in the historically significant Slocan Mining Division, north of the significant past-producing Silvana Mine.1



Scott Walters, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “The identification of a 1.7-kilometre antimony trend through historic sampling marks an important milestone for our team. This discovery positions the Project as a compelling opportunity within Canada’s growing critical minerals landscape, and we look forward to advancing exploration to define the full scope of this mineralized system.”

Figure 1: Alturas Project Map

About the Alturas West Block

The Company recently expanded Alturas West by 239% through a strategic acquisition from Equinox Resources. As a result of this expansion, the Company added the past-producing Alps-Alturas Mine (Please see Figure 2).

The historical Alps-Alturas Mine saw approximately 95 tonnes of cumulative production at an average grade of 57.2% Sb.2 South of the Alps-Alturas Mine, the Project covers more than two kilometres of a significant east-west trending reactivated shear zone hosting disseminated pyrite and argentiferous tetrahedrite, with minor stibnite and chalcopyrite (Please see Figure 2).2 Prior to the Company’s expansion of Alturas West, Equinox Resources recently discovered massive stibnite in quartz veins along this largely un-tested structural trend, returning high-grade antimony values in rock chip samples up to 69.98%.2

A 4-kilogram sample of dumped material from a historic adit on the Project assayed 1.3 ppm Au and 1,596 ppm Ag in the Dolly Varden Prospect area (Please see Figure 2).4 The Dolly Varden Prospect warrants follow-up exploration due to its description in the 1928 Minister of Mines Annual Report as a 1.2m quartz vein hosting disseminated to massive stibnite within (or associated with) serpentinite ultramafic rock locally altered to listwanite (quartz-carbonate-mariposite).5

Historic surface rock chip sampling in 1990 on the Project outlined outstanding antimony potential over 1.7 km along the major shear zone on the Project in addition to potential across strike up to 700m. Two rock samples along the main structure were mineralized with stibnite (Sb 2 S 3 ), and assayed over 1,000ppm Sb (Please see Figure 2).6

Anomalous gold values are positively correlated with higher arsenic values, indicating arsenic could be used as a pathfinder mineral along trend. Geochemical assay results also reveal an association between silver, copper, and antimony, possibly due to tetrahedrite ((Cu,Fe,Zn,Ag) 12 Sb 4 S 13 ) mineralization.6 Figure 2 illustrates the locations of significant historical results and key geological features. Table 1 contains a summary of the significant results.

Figure 2: Alturas West Historic Highlights Map

Table 1: Alturas West Historic Surface Sampling Highlights

Sample ID Rock Description Sb (ppm) As (ppm) Cu (ppm) Au (ppb) Ag (ppm) Easting Northing DV90-AR14 Sericite schist with quartz stringers. Mariposite and disseminated pyrite. - 251 - 80 - 479930 5551916 DV90-AR15 Feldspar porphyry with irregular quartz veinlets. Pyrite present. - - 55 - 479937 5551908 DV90-AR17 Sericitic shear zone with pyrite. - 203 - 95 - 479924 5551908 DV90-AR25 Continuous chip across white quartz vein. Trace sericite, trace chlorite along fractures. 307 - - - - 479536 5551879 DV90-FR3 Limonitic quartz vein. >1,000 - 1,711 - 15 481255 5551908 DV90-KR10 Historic dump sample with coarse grained stibnite in quartz vein. >1,000 - - - - 480706 5551638 DV90-KR11 chip sample Limonitic quartz vein with disseminated pyrite and stibnite >1,000 - - - - 480529 5551855 DV90-KR5 Limonitic quartz lens with minor pyrite; chalcopyrite; malachite - - 8,039 - 7 481125 5552183 DV90-KR9 Quartz vein in a quartz-sericite-carbonate alteration zone. Pyrite - 211 - 125 - 480773 5551527

Source: Kidlark, R., 1990. Geological and Geochemical Sampling Report on the LEIF Property, Slocan Mining Division. ARIS Report 20939.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Morgan Verge, P.Geo., Technical Advisor of the Company and a “qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Ms. Verge has examined information regarding the historical exploration at the Project, which includes a review of the historical sampling, analytical, and procedures underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

Management cautions that historical results collected and reported by operators unrelated to Maxus have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person; however, the historical results create a scientific basis for ongoing work at the Project.

References

1 Höy, T., 2016. Technical Report on the Slocan Silver Camp, Sandon, British Columbia for Klondike Silver Corp.

2 Equinox Resources – November 8, 2024, ‘Ultra High Grade Naturally Occurring Antimony at Alturas Project with Assays up to 69.98% Sb’ – https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02878498-6A1236703

3 Alps-Alturas MINFILE - https://minfile.gov.bc.ca/Summary.aspx?minfilno=082KSW049

4 Dolly Varden Prospect MINFILE --https://minfile.gov.bc.ca/summary.aspx?minfilno=103P%20%20188

5 928 Minister of Mines Annual Report

6 Kidlark, R., 1990. Geological and Geochemical Sampling Report on the LEIF Property, Slocan Mining Division. ARIS Report 20939.

† NI 43-101 - Technical Report on the Penny Property British Columbia, NTS 82G/12 49° 55° North Latitude -115° 90° West Longitude, Derrick Strickland P.Geo., August 14, 2024.

‡ Open File 1992-11, Map Number 10.

§ MILFILE No: 082FSW228 – Loto 3, 1980 Grab Sample –

https://minfile.gov.bc.ca/report.aspx?f=PDF&r=Inventory_Detail.rpt&minfilno=082FSW228

¶ Equinox Resources – November 8, 2024, ‘Ultra High Grade Naturally Occurring Antimony at Alturas Project with Assays up to 69.98% Sb’ – https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02878498-6A1236703

‖ Endurance Summarizes Antimony Results From The Reliance Gold Project, BC - Best Intervals Include 19.2% Antimony And 2.16 ppm Au Over 0.5 m In 2024 Drilling – February 24, 2025 - https://endurancegold.com/news-releases/endurance-summarizes-antimony-results-from-the-reliance-gold-project-bc-best-intervals-include-19.2-antimony-and-2.16-ppm-au/

About Maxus Mining Inc.

Maxus Mining Inc. (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V) is a mineral exploration company focused on locating, acquiring, and if warranted, developing economic mineral properties in premier jurisdictions. The Company is working towards progressing its diverse portfolio of exploration properties which now includes approximately 15,342 hectares of prospective terrane comprising 9,165 hectares amongst three antimony projects, 3,123 hectares encompassing the Penny Copper Project & the remaining 3,054 hectares comprising the Lotto Tungsten Project.

The Penny Copper Project covers approximately 3,123 hectares and has seen exploration activity throughout the last 100+ years with recent work including rock sampling and minor geological mapping†. The Penny Copper Project is located near the major past producing Sullivan Mine at Kimberley, British Columbia, an area that has stimulated both junior and major exploration company activities in the past year. Additionally, the Penny Copper Project saw a 2017 work program return 17 grab samples, which returned copper values up to 1,046 ppm Cu (TK17-149c), 1,808 ppm Cu (TK17-28) and 2,388 ppm Cu (TK17-12)†.

At the Quarry Antimony Project, in well-established British Columbia, Canada, one historical sample taken assayed 0.89 ppm Au, 3.8% Cu, 0.34% Zn, 42.5% Pb, and 0.65% ppm Ag and 20% Sb‡. A selected grab sample taken in 1980 at the Lotto Tungsten Project from a quartz vein with scheelite assayed 10.97% WO 3 §. Additionally, the Alturas and Hurley Antimony projects are strategically positioned; Alturas Project had a recent antimony discovery which saw high-grade naturally occurring antimony with assays up to 69.98% Sb¶; Hurley neighbours Endurance Gold Corp.’s Reliance Gold Project which saw antimony results from 2024 work programs include 19.2% Sb and 2.16 ppm Au over 0.5 m encountered during the 2024 drilling program‖.

