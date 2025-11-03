Satellogic Appoints Industry Veteran Jeff Kerridge to Lead Global Sales and Drive Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), a leader in sub-meter resolution Earth Observation (EO) data collection, today announced the appointment of Jeff Kerridge as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. A seasoned executive with more than 35 years of experience across the geospatial, defense and intelligence (D&I) sectors, Kerridge will lead Satellogic’s worldwide sales strategy and customer growth initiatives as the company enters a new phase of global expansion.

“Jeff is a proven leader and one of the most respected figures in the global D&I and civil government markets,” said Emiliano Kargieman, CEO of Satellogic. “His appointment comes at a pivotal time for our company. Following the announcement of our anchor customer led $30MM AI-First constellation, the closing of $90 million in new capital, the announcement of our next-generation constellation, the completion of our re-domiciliation to the U.S., and the addition of major partners including NASA, Uzma, Suhora, and Vantor — Jeff’s leadership will be instrumental in turning our momentum into sustained growth and market dominance. We’re thrilled to have him on board.”

Throughout his distinguished career, Kerridge has built and led high-performing sales organizations and secured landmark contracts that have shaped the modern commercial geospatial industry. He played a pivotal role in the evolution of EarthWatch into Maxar Intelligence (now Vantor), where he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of International Sales, leading a team that generated more than $1 billion in revenue over seven years. Under his leadership, Maxar secured key strategic partnerships with U.S. allies and international governments.

Kerridge’s extensive background also includes senior roles with BlackSky and Aireon LLC, as well as over a decade tenure with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). His deep understanding of the global D&I landscape uniquely positions him to advance Satellogic’s mission of democratizing access to high-quality, real-time Earth imagery.

"I am honored to join Satellogic at such a pivotal moment in its history," said Jeff Kerridge. "The company's recent string of successes is undeniable. The combination of a successful re-domiciliation, a fortified balance sheet, and new strategic deals provides a clear runway for aggressive growth. I believe Satellogic’s vertically integrated model and industry-leading value proposition are precisely what government and commercial customers are looking for. I look forward to building on this incredible foundation to deliver Satellogic's capabilities to new and existing markets worldwide."

Kerridge's appointment as a growth-focused leader follows a transformative year for Satellogic. Key recent achievements include:

Successful Capital Raise : Closing a $90 million public offering, strengthening the company’s balance sheet to accelerate constellation deployment and growth initiatives.

: Closing a $90 million public offering, strengthening the company’s balance sheet to accelerate constellation deployment and growth initiatives. U.S. Re-domiciliation : Successfully completing its re-domiciliation to the United States, better aligning the company with its key defense and intelligence customer base.

: Successfully completing its re-domiciliation to the United States, better aligning the company with its key defense and intelligence customer base. NextGen Constellation : Announcing its next-generation satellite constellation, which will deliver enhanced capabilities and resolutions.

: Announcing its next-generation satellite constellation, which will deliver enhanced capabilities and resolutions. NASA Onboarding : Being selected and onboarded to NASA's Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition (CSDA) program, opening a new channel for scientific and research applications.

: Being selected and onboarded to NASA's Commercial Smallsat Data Acquisition (CSDA) program, opening a new channel for scientific and research applications. Strategic International Deals : Securing major international agreements, including significant contracts with Suhora in the Middle East and a national agency in Malaysia.

: Securing major international agreements, including significant contracts with Suhora in the Middle East and a national agency in Malaysia. Ecosystem Partnerships: Expanding its channel partnerships, including servicing key clients like the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) Luno program through its agreement with Vantor.





About Satellogic

Founded in 2010 by Emiliano Kargieman and Gerardo Richarte, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is the first vertically integrated geospatial company, driving real outcomes with planetary-scale insights. Satellogic is building a scalable, fully automated EO platform with the ability, when scaled, to remap the entire planet with an optimal balance of frequency and resolution at unprecedented unit economics, providing accessible and affordable solutions for our customers.

Satellogic’s mission is to democratize access to geospatial data through its information platform of high-resolution images to help solve the world’s most pressing problems including climate change, energy supply, and food security. Using its patented Earth imaging technology, Satellogic unlocks the power of EO to deliver high-quality, planetary insights at unparalleled value.

With more than a decade of experience in space, Satellogic has proven technology and a strong track record of delivering satellites to orbit and high-resolution data to customers at the right price point. To learn more, please visit: http://www.satellogic.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intends”, “may”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “potential”, “predict”, “project”, “should”, “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Satellogic’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Satellogic. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve, and must not be relied on by an investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Satellogic. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to generate revenue as expected, including due to challenges created by macroeconomic concerns, geopolitical uncertainty (e.g., trade relationships), financial market fluctuations and related factors, (ii) our ability to effectively market and sell our EO services and to convert contracted revenues and our pipeline of potential contracts into actual revenues, (iii) risks related to the secured convertible notes, (iv) the potential loss of one or more of our largest customers, (v) the considerable time and expense related to our sales efforts and the length and unpredictability of our sales cycle, (vi) risks and uncertainties associated with defense-related contracts, (vii) risk related to our pricing structure, (viii) our ability to scale production of our satellites as planned, (ix) unforeseen risks, challenges and uncertainties related to our expansion into new business lines, (x) our dependence on third parties, including SpaceX, to transport and launch our satellites into space, (xi) our reliance on third-party vendors and manufacturers to build and provide certain satellite components, products, or services and the inability of these vendors and manufacturers to meet our needs, (xii) our dependence on ground station and cloud-based computing infrastructure operated by third pirates for value-added services, and any errors, disruption, performance problems, or failure in their or our operational infrastructure, (xiii) risk related to certain minimum service requirements in our customer contracts, (xiv) market acceptance of our EO services and our dependence upon our ability to keep pace with the latest technological advances, including those related to artificial intelligence and machine learning, (xv) our ability to identify suitable acquisition candidates or consummate acquisitions on acceptable terms, or our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions, (xvi) competition for EO services, (xvii) challenges with international operations or unexpected changes to the regulatory environment in certain markets, (xviii) unknown defects or errors in our products, (xix) risk related to the capital-intensive nature of our business and our ability to raise adequate capital to finance our business strategies, (xx) uncertainties beyond our control related to the production, launch, commissioning, and/or operation of our satellites and related ground systems, software and analytic technologies, (xxi) the failure of the market for EO services to achieve the growth potential we expect, (xxii) risks related to our satellites and related equipment becoming impaired, (xxiii) risks related to the failure of our satellites to operate as intended, (xxiv) production and launch delays, launch failures, and damage or destruction to our satellites during launch, (xxv) the impact of natural disasters, unusual or prolonged unfavorable weather conditions, epidemic outbreaks, terrorist acts and geopolitical events (including the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, in the Gaza Strip and the Red Sea region) on our business and satellite launch schedules and (xxvi) the anticipated benefits of the domestication may not materialize. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Satellogic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed or to be filed by Satellogic from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Satellogic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Satellogic can give no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

ir@Satellogic.com

Media Relations:

pr@Satellogic.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d94de95-1113-4046-b829-6035d3476bf8