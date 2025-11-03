Super League Sets Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Date, November 13, 2025

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) (the “Company”), a leader in playable media trusted by global brands to reach and activate gaming audiences through playable ads and gamified content, announced today that the Company will post its third quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 13, 2025. A webinar will be held the same day at 5:00 pm Eastern Time to discuss the results and can be accessed using the below dial-in numbers or registration link.

Super League Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Webinar

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025 Time: 5:00 pm Eastern Time Dial-in: 1-877-407-0779 International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0914 Webinar Register Here

A replay will be available within 24 hours after the webinar and can be accessed here or on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.superleague.com/ .

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) is redefining how brands connect with consumers through the power of playable media. The company creates moments that matter by placing brands directly in the path of play through playable ads and gamified content across mobile, web, CTV, social, and the world’s largest immersive gaming platforms. Powered by proprietary technologies, an award-winning development studio, and a vast network of native creators, Super League enables brands to stand out culturally, inspire loyalty, and drive measurable impact in today’s attention-driven economy. For more information, visit superleague.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine/ Mark Schwalenberg

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

SLE@mzgroup.us