Heartflow to Present Late-Breaking Data Advancing AI-Driven Heartflow Plaque Analysis at AHA 2025

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartflow, Inc. (Heartflow) (Nasdaq: HTFL), the leader in AI technology for coronary artery disease (CAD), today announced it will present new late-breaking data highlighting the clinical and economic value of Heartflow Plaque Analysis at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2025, taking place November 7-10 in New Orleans.

The late-breaking Plaque Analysis data evaluate risk prediction with Heartflow Plaque Staging* and will remain under embargo until the featured science presentation, “Coronary CT Angiography Plaque as a Predictor of Death, Cardiovascular Death and Myocardial Infarction” on Sunday, November 9, at 12:30 p.m. CST. Timothy Fairbairn, M.D., principal investigator for the FISH&CHIPS study, Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, and Associate Professor at the University of Liverpool, will present the study.

With seven abstracts at this year’s AHA Scientific Sessions, Heartflow is significantly advancing the scientific foundation for Plaque Analysis as a key advance guiding cardiovascular risk prediction and personalized treatment. As the established leader in AI-driven coronary care, Heartflow continues to invest in high-quality research to benefit all stakeholders in the healthcare system, fully demonstrating the utility of the Heartflow One platform in transforming CAD into a manageable disease.

“Heartflow’s presentations at the AHA Scientific Sessions reflect our ongoing investment in clinical research to validate Plaque Analysis with Heartflow Plaque Staging, empowering cardiologists to personalize treatment plans using non-invasive precision technology,” said Campbell Rogers, M.D., F.A.C.C., Chief Medical Officer at Heartflow. “By providing AI-driven insights into plaque quantification, we’re helping clinicians see the full picture of coronary artery disease and building more effective pathways for diagnosis, management, and prevention.”

Heartflow’s data presentations at AHA will include:

Coronary CT Angiography Plaque as a Predictor of Death, Cardiovascular Death and Myocardial Infarction

Session: Pan Vascular Interventions: Anatomy and Interventions Across Various Vascular Beds

Presenter: Timothy Fairbairn, M.D.

Date: Sunday, November 9

Time: 12:30-12:38 p.m. CST

Location: Clinical Science Zone 1‚ Moderated Digital Poster 5



Improvements in Diagnostic and Therapeutic Cardiovascular Risk Assessment Through Total Plaque Volume Burden: An Analysis of the FISH&CHIPS Study

Finalist for the Quest Diagnostics Early Career Investigator Award for Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine Research

Session: Quest Diagnostics Early Career Investigator Award for Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine Research Competition

Presenter: Shyon Parsa, M.D., Internal Medicine Resident at Stanford University Hospital

Date: Sunday, November 9

Time: 10:30-10:40 a.m. CST

Location: 208-209



Population Changes in AI Coronary Plaque Volumes over 7 Years

Session: New Frontiers in Cardiovascular Risk: Trends and Drivers in Cardiovascular Mortality and Outcomes

Presenters: Allen Taylor, M.D., F.A.C.C., F.A.H.A., Chairman of Cardiology, MedStar Heart and Vascular Institute and Professor of Medicine at Georgetown University and Matthew Budoff, M.D., Professor of Medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Medical Center

Date: Saturday, November 8

Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m. CST

Location: Population Science Zone



AI-enabled Plaque Phenotype Analysis of Coronary Computed Tomography Angiography Findings in Patients with Nonacute Chest Pain using FFR CT : Results from the PRECISE Trial

Session: Imaging Insights from Multicenter Clinical Trials

Presenter: Jonathon Leipsic, M.D., F.R.C.P.C., M.S.C.C.T., Professor and Chair of Radiology and Professor of Cardiology at the University of British Columbia

Date: Saturday, November 8

Time: 11:34-11:39 a.m. CST

Location: Clinical Science Zone 1‚ Moderated Digital Poster 8



Cost-Effectiveness of AI-Enabled Coronary Plaque Analysis for Management of Stable Coronary Artery Disease

Session: Transforming Cardiac Imaging and Risk Assessment Through AI

Presenter: Daniel D'Attilio, Director, Healthcare Economics and Outcomes Research, Heartflow

Date: Saturday, November 8

Time: 12:36-12:41 p.m. CST

Location: Clinical Science Zone 1‚ Moderated Digital Poster 4



Statin Use Mitigates Androgen Deprivation Therapy-Associated Coronary Atherosclerosis in Prostate Cancer: A Secondary Analysis of the REVELUTION Randomized Clinical Trial

Session: Cardiac Amyloidosis and Cardiometabolic Conundrums

Presenter: Marly van Assen, Ph.D., Co-director of the Translational Laboratory for Cardiothoracic Imaging and Artificial Intelligence, Head of CT and AI Research, and Assistant Professor, Emory University

Date: Saturday, November 8

Time: 2:27-2:32 p.m. CST

Location: Clinical Science Zone 2‚ Moderated Digital Poster 19



Accelerated Coronary Atherosclerosis Following Relugolix Versus Leuprolide Androgen Deprivation Therapy in Men with Prostate Cancer (REVELUTION): An Open-Label Randomized Controlled Trial

Session: Where Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Collide: Risks, Disparities, and Evolving Evidence

Presenter: Marly van Assen, Ph.D., Co-director of the Translational Laboratory for Cardiothoracic Imaging and Artificial Intelligence, Head of CT and AI Research, and Assistant Professor, Emory University

Date: Saturday, November 8

Time: 3:15-3:20 p.m. CST

Location: Population Science Zone‚ Moderated Digital Poster 12



Heartflow invites AHA attendees to a Heart Theater Symposium exploring how AI-driven plaque quantification is transforming CAD management:

AI-Plaque Analysis: The Paradigm Shift in CAD Management

Moderator: Seth Martin, M.D., M.H.S., FAHA, Professor of Medicine and Cardiologist at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

Panelists: Fatima Rodriguez, M.D., F.A.C.C., Section Chief of Preventive Cardiology and Associate Professor in the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine at Stanford University, and Ron Blankstein, M.D., Director of Cardiac Computed Tomography at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School

Date: Sunday, November 9

Time: 3:15-4:00 p.m. CST

Location: Heart Theater 1



*Heartflow Plaque Analysis is an FDA-cleared device. Heartflow Plaque Staging is an investigational-only framework and its safety and effectiveness have not been reviewed by the FDA.

About Heartflow’s Technology and Research

Heartflow’s technology is redefining precision cardiovascular care through clinically-proven AI and the world’s largest coronary imaging dataset. Heartflow has been adopted by more than 1,400 institutions globally and continues to strengthen its commercial presence to make this cutting-edge solution more widely available to an increasingly diverse patient population. Backed by ACC/AHA guidelines and supported by more than 600 peer-reviewed publications, Heartflow has redefined how clinicians manage care for nearly 500,000 patients worldwide. Key benefits include:

Proprietary data pipeline: Built from more than 110 million annotated CTA images, Heartflow’s data foundation powers advanced AI models that deliver highly accurate, reproducible insights across diverse patient populations.

Built from more than 110 million annotated CTA images, Heartflow’s data foundation powers advanced AI models that deliver highly accurate, reproducible insights across diverse patient populations. Extensive clinical and real-world validation: Heartflow’s AI-driven solutions have been validated through clinical evidence in over 100 studies assessing over 365,000 patients. Proven in real-world practice with reproducibility and accuracy, Heartflow’s coronary CTA image acceptance rates exceed 96%.

Heartflow’s AI-driven solutions have been validated through clinical evidence in over 100 studies assessing over 365,000 patients. Proven in real-world practice with reproducibility and accuracy, Heartflow’s coronary CTA image acceptance rates exceed 96%. Seamless clinical integration via upgraded workflow: Heartflow delivers final quality-reviewed analyses instantly upon order, enabling clinicians to move from diagnosis to decision without delay.

Heartflow delivers final quality-reviewed analyses instantly upon order, enabling clinicians to move from diagnosis to decision without delay. Quality system, global security and patient-data integrity compliance: Heartflow meets or exceeds leading international standards, including HITRUST, SOC 2 Type 2, GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA, ISO 13485, and ISO 27001.

About Heartflow, Inc.

Heartflow is transforming coronary artery disease from the world’s leading cause of death into a condition that can be detected early, diagnosed accurately, and managed for life. The Heartflow One platform uses AI to turn coronary CTA images into personalized 3D models of the heart, providing clinically meaningful, actionable insights into plaque location, volume, and composition and its effect on blood flow — all without invasive procedures. Discover how we’re shaping the future of cardiovascular care at heartflow.com .

Media Contact

Elliot Levy

elevy@heartflow.com