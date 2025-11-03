Booking.com Founder Jeff Hoffman Appointed Chairman of Web3 Travel Platform Staynex

Singapore, Singapore, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The travel industry is about to be revolutionized. Staynex, the Web3 and AI-powered travel and membership ecosystem, today unveiled a transformative leadership move: Jeff Hoffman, the legendary founder of Booking.com, joins as Chairman. This seismic appointment heralds a new era for the $11 trillion travel sector, redefining it through decentralized technology and community-driven innovation.

Hoffman, the mastermind behind one of the world’s most iconic travel platforms, brings unmatched expertise in scaling global businesses. As Chairman, he’ll spearhead Staynex’s mission to empower travelers, disrupt outdated systems, and deliver unparalleled value through blockchain and AI.

“Travel’s future is decentralized, rewarding, and deeply personal. Staynex is making that future a reality,” said Hoffman. “Their bold fusion of Web3 trust and real-world adventure captivated me. This is about giving travelers ownership, savings, and experiences that matter.”

A New Travel Paradigm: Ownership, Access, and Experience

Staynex is redefining hospitality through a powerful fusion of blockchain technology and real-world assets (RWA). Recently named one of Forbes’ Top 5 RWA Projects of 2025, we are building a comprehensive ecosystem that transforms how the world travels, offering a suite of tangible products for every type of explorer.

Our Core Product Offerings:

Membership Subscription: A blockchain-secured pass that serves as your key to a world of privileges. It unlocks continuous benefits, from member-only rates to elite lifestyle perks, all tied to a verifiable digital identity.

A blockchain-secured pass that serves as your key to a world of privileges. It unlocks continuous benefits, from member-only rates to elite lifestyle perks, all tied to a verifiable digital identity. Travel Passes, Day Passes, and Timeshares: Staynex expands travel beyond overnight bookings with three core offerings: Experiential Passes for global events, Day Passes for hotel amenities, and tokenized Timeshares for fractional ownership.

A Game-Changing Ecosystem for Global Explorers

This product suite is powered by a vision that merges blockchain-backed memberships with Real-World Assets (RWA), delivering:

Unrivaled Access & Ownership: From subscription perks to owned tokenized stays, our passes unlock exclusive experiences across 2.65 million hotels and accommodations worldwide.

From subscription perks to owned tokenized stays, our passes unlock exclusive experiences across 2.65 million hotels and accommodations worldwide. Direct Savings & Value: Cut out middlemen and save an average of 15% on bookings, with no hidden fees. Our models ensure value flows directly back to you.

Cut out middlemen and save an average of 15% on bookings, with no hidden fees. Our models ensure value flows directly back to you. Travel-to-Earn Rewards: A first-of-its-kind loyalty program that turns your adventures into tangible value, rewarding you for exploring the world.

A first-of-its-kind loyalty program that turns your adventures into tangible value, rewarding you for exploring the world. Powerhouse Partnerships: Collaborations with industry giants like Huawei, Tencent Cloud Web3, Arsenal FC (2022-24), and Gala Games amplify Staynex’s credibility. Adding to the excitement, football icon Patrice Evra serves as Staynex’s global ambassador, infusing his champion’s energy into the community.

“Jeff Hoffman’s appointment is a defining moment for Staynex,” said Yuen Wong, CEO and Forbes Top 40 Tech Leader 2025. “His unmatched track record, paired with our Web3 and AI-driven vision, will accelerate our mission to make travel more connected, rewarding, and traveler-centric.”

The 2026 Horizon





Staynex is building more than a platform—it’s creating a vibrant, community-driven social travel ecosystem. By 2026, travelers will connect, share, and co-create journeys, forging global bonds through shared experiences and digital ownership.

About Jeff Hoffman

Jeff Hoffman is a globally celebrated entrepreneur, author, and philanthropist. A member of the Entrepreneurs’ Hall of Fame, he is a trusted advisor to the White House, the U.S. State Department, and the United Nations on economic growth and entrepreneurship.

About Staynex

Staynex is a Community-Driven Travel & Stay Membership Ecosystem Powered by Web3 & AI. It leverages blockchain technology and Real-World Asset (RWA) integration to deliver intelligent concierge services, exclusive experiences, and unparalleled value to a global community of travelers.

Website: https://staynex.vip/

