Blazin Rodz Introduces World’s First Classic Hybrid Hypercar based on 1969 Camaro at SEMA 2025

Orange County, California, USA, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blazin Rodz, the Orange County, CA-based hot rod shop that went viral at SEMA 2024 with its 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle “Doughboy,” returns this year with an even more ambitious project. The first-of-itskind, limited-production hybrid hypercar redefines the 1969 Camaro from the ground up, pairing a sculpted carbon fiber body with a state-of-the-art chassis built entirely from bespoke, precisionmachined components engineered to hypercar standards. The builder will be putting the car into limited production for customers seeking the ultimate thrill ride!

SEMA attendees will be able to view an OE-standard 1:3-scale model of the Camaro along with a full-size front-end assembly highlighting the advanced, patent-pending suspension setup and hybrid drivetrain in the SEMA Future Tech Studio Booth # 24401 in Central Hall. The Camaro will share the space with “Doughboy,” which SEMA invited to highlight its cutting edge technology.

1969 CAMARO HYBRID HYPERCAR PROJECT

As one of the most ambitious programs ever imagined, the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro hybrid hypercar project will combine cutting edge automotive technology with the very latest production techniques. This includes its groundbreaking partnership with HP Additive Manufacturing 3D Printing, which will help to ensure precise components and bracketry are created in the quickest possible time to meet the project’s timeline.

The exterior design, penned by Sean Smith, transforms the Camaro into a carbon fiber masterpiece with modern supercar proportions and presence. The aim is to provide customers with an extraordinary driving experience, which will turn heads and capture headlines.

Outside of the exterior design, which can be previewed in the SEMA Future Tech Booth #24401, the Blazin Rodz team has set itself a number of goals, including:

1600 combined horsepower from the twin-turbo R07 V8 and axial flux electric motor

Top speed of 210 MPH

Extensively modified carbon fiber bodywork over modern chassis

Launch control using torque fill, throttle ramp-in, and electronic clutch control to enable controlled takeoff, anti-stall behavior, consistent launches and shifts

Traction control with electric motor torque modulation

Regenerative braking blended with hydraulic braking to maintain battery state of charge while driving

In-house hybrid control firmware, coordinating torque delivery, clutch engagement, regenerative braking, and performance logic

Custom 800V high-performance battery pack developed by Raeon UK for Blazin Rodz

Please note: the full proposed specifications can be accessed via the link below

At its core, the Blazin Rodz hypercar will feature a twin-turbocharged V8 producing 1,300 HP. When paired with a front-mounted electric motor delivering 300 HP, the driver can access a combined output exceeding 1,600 HP. Through-the-road all-wheel drive and advanced torque management will help the driver reach a targeted top speed beyond 200 MPH.

Operating silently in tandem with the front/mid-mounted Chevrolet R07 5.8L V8 will be an axial flux, liquid-cooled electric motor powered by a custom-built 800 volt Raeon UK battery pack. Mounted ahead of the V8, the motor will power the front wheels to provide instant torque fill, regenerative braking, and seamless hybrid integration. A custom hybrid-powertrain controller governs engine management, energy distribution, clutch operation, and traction logic to maintain stability and peak performance under all conditions.

The Blazin Rodz Camaro hypercar project will also receive a patent-pending suspension system combining torsion bars with pneumatic air springs and hydraulic pushrods packaged in a variable-rate design that will continuously adapt stiffness and ride height in real time. This innovation will be capable of delivering comfort on the road and precision on the track while setting a new benchmark for performance-focused hybrid engineering.

At this time, Blazin Rodz is progressing towards completion of the initial fabrication and engineering phase as development continues. The team will transition into testing and calibration while initiating early sales of the limited production series leading up to SEMA 2026. While undisclosed, the price is expected to start from $1.6 million, and there will be a comprehensive range of customization options to ensure each vehicle will be unique to its owner.

Customers wishing to get on the order books before the limited production run is sold out can speak to representatives from Blazin Rodz at the SEMA Future Tech Studio Booth # 24401 in Central Hall. The team will be available to discuss the program, development schedule, and customer specifications while also offering deeper insight into the car’s bespoke body design and customization, showcased through a detailed scale model built to exacting OE standards.

VISIT THE BOOTH

Blazin Rodz will hold a panel discussion at 12PM and Press Conference at 3PM on Tuesday, November 4 in the SEMA Future Tech Booth # 24401. At these times, the team will provide further details about this exciting 1969 Camaro hybrid hypercar project.

Interested parties unable to attend the SEMA Show are invited to contact Blazin Rodz via its website here: blazinrodz.com/contact or Scotty Zimmerman at Blazin Rodz here: scotty@zautomotivegroup.com.

1970 CHEVROLET CHEVELLE “DOUGHBOY”

Debuted at SEMA 2024 to critical acclaim, "Doughboy" received the coveted SEMA Best Engineered

Vehicle of the Year award and has now been invited back to the SEMA 2025 Future Tech Booth #24401 in Central Hall to showcase the incredible technology used to build and power this very special 1970 Chevelle.

While the car is undoubtedly both beautiful and menacing, its specification artfully merges drag racing power with GT style and even modern sports car luxury. And the power is considerable, quoted as 2800 HP thanks to a 540 cubic inch Brodix Big Block V8 with twin turbochargers.

As you might expect, every component was custom-made or heavily modified, showcasing traditional fabrication skills combined with advanced technologies such as 3D scanning, designing, and HP Additive Manufacturing.

For its triumphant return to SEMA 2025, “Doughboy” will be raised on a vehicle lift, allowing visitors to view the Chevelle from a completely different angle. The Blazin Rodz team agreed to remove the front fenders, allowing enthusiasts to see the technology on display, from the billet aluminum suspension and custom-machined rear-end housing to the one-piece billet fuel cell that forms the rear diffuser, every component was engineered with purpose and precision.

EDITOR’S NOTE

Additional images and video of the Blazin Rodz 1969 Camaro hybrid hypercar project are available here: dropbox.com/scl/fo/tsd1xg7vpblbhg9jriqad/AOf7jCF7a2rff1gxa50abOQ? rlkey=dvubexwrziyzy64ynveeun9gv&dl=0

The full specification of the Camaro is available here: blazinrodz.com/camaro

ABOUT BLAZIN RODZ

Blazin Rodz is a premier classic car builder based in Orange County, CA. It came to prominence at SEMA

2024 with the introduction of the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle “Doughboy,” which won the 2024 SEMA Best Engineered Vehicle of the Year Award at the show. Thanks to its use of advanced manufacturing technology, the Blazin Rodz team was able to compress its build time to under 12 months without compromising any of the quality or creativity. Following this success, the team has turned its attention to the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro hybrid hypercar project. For more information, please visit blazinrodz.com



