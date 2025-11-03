Conner Strong & Buckelew Announces First-of-Its-Kind Insurance Program for Cell & Gene Therapy Product Shortages

CAMDEN, N.J., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conner Strong & Buckelew (CSB), one of the nation’s leading insurance, risk management and employee benefits brokerage and consulting firms, announced a new insurance solution aimed at reducing risk caused by unforeseen product shortages or delivery failures in the cell and gene therapy space. The Product Shortage PLUS Endorsement is now available for purchase within the BioPro program Clinical Trials Liability insurance policy from Citadel Insurance. Coverage addresses the unique challenges of injury-related claims arising from investigational product unavailability.

“Cell and gene therapies are transforming the healthcare landscape with pioneering new treatments and solutions, but the process is time-sensitive, posing significant risks and challenges,” said Daniel S. Brettler, Senior Partner, National Life Science & Technology Practice Leader. “This policy endorsement, available only through Conner Strong & Buckelew, fills a critical gap that’s not addressed by general or product liability policies—providing protection aligned with the complex supply dynamics and individualized dosing models of cell and gene therapy.”

Delays or shortfalls in product availability, even when outside an organization’s control, are a significant exposure. Current liability insurance policies either do not address this exposure or fall short of fully protecting the insured. The Product Shortage PLUS Endorsement addresses risks in the sequence of collection, transportation, storage, and manufacturing of cell and gene therapy products for clinical trials when treatments become unavailable.

The Product Shortage PLUS Endorsement was developed in consultation with Cell One Partners Inc., a world leader in helping cell and gene therapy companies advance and achieve growth objectives toward commercialization quickly and efficiently.

“The cell and gene therapy process has several critical risk points that can derail treatment, cause patient harm, or result in significant financial losses,” said Gregory J. MacMichael, Ph.D. at Cell One Partners. “The organizations that recognize and address these underestimated risks now will have significant competitive advantages as the industry scales from thousands to hundreds of thousands of patients annually.”

This groundbreaking new coverage addresses four distinct exposure areas, including:

Patient Claims when promised therapies are not delivered for a covered reason. Operational Failure Claims such as destruction in transit or FDA rationing, Legal Defense Coverage to help mitigate costly litigation risks and Compliance Continuity to reduce legal exposure under ICH, GCP and FDA guidance.

This breakthrough coverage is offered exclusively through Conner Strong & Buckelew and is currently available to new and existing clients.

About Conner Strong & Buckelew

Founded in 1959, Conner Strong & Buckelew is a privately held firm headquartered in Camden, NJ. We are an industry leader in providing complex businesses in the United States and abroad with commercial insurance and employee benefits solutions. Since 2021 we have been an autonomously operated member of BroadStreet Partners, an insurance brokerage holding company. Collectively with BroadStreet Partners, we are among the nation’s 13 largest insurance brokerages.

Conner Strong & Buckelew, National Headquarters, TRIAD1828 CENTRE, 2 Cooper Street, Camden, NJ 08102

For more information, visit www.connerstrong.com or follow us on LinkedIn (@ConnerStrong&Buckelew), Facebook (@connerstrongbuckelew) and Instagram (@connerstrongbuckelew)

About Cell One Partners Inc.

Cell One Partners Inc. (www.cellonepartners.com) is a strategic consulting firm specializing in the cell and gene therapy sector within the biotechnology industry. Founded in 2018, the firm offers a range of advisory services to support cell and gene therapy companies, along with their investors in their product development and commercialization pathway. These services include clinical plan development, market and science assessment, regulatory approval process strategy, process development, vendor contract management, manufacturing, commercialization and human capital management. Cell One Partners is dedicated to helping companies and their investors navigate the complexities of the cell and gene therapy landscape, from laboratory research to regulatory approval and commercialization.

Contact:

Andrew@gobraithwaite.com