Opus Genetics Featured on Good Morning America Spotlighting Breakthrough Gene Therapy Restoring Sight in Patients with Inherited Blindness

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Genetics (Nasdaq: IRD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases (IRDs), announced today that its pioneering work was featured on Good Morning America (ABC News) in honor of World Blindness Awareness Month.

The national feature highlighted the story of Lindsey Rambo, the second participant in Opus Genetics’ ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of gene therapy OPGx-LCA5, aimed at restoring vision for people living with a rare genetic form of blindness caused by mutations in the LCA5 gene, which encodes lebercilin, a protein essential for photoreceptor structure.

The GMA segment, titled “Gene therapy offers hope for blindness,” explores how Opus Genetics’ investigational gene therapy is helping individuals born blind regain partial sight, an unprecedented step forward for the IRD community. The story brings national attention to the life-changing potential of gene therapy and the scientists and patients driving progress in the fight against inherited blindness.

“We are deeply honored to have Opus Genetics and Lindsey’s story featured on Good Morning America,” said George Magrath, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Opus Genetics. “For the millions affected by inherited retinal diseases, these advancements represent hope. Our mission has always been to strive to bring the most promising gene therapies from the lab to patients as quickly and safely as possible.”

“Taking part in this study has given me hope not just for myself, but for people living with inherited blindness,” said Lindsey Rambo, the second participant in the Opus Genetics LCA5 clinical trial. “Being featured on Good Morning America and sharing my experience means helping others understand that research like this can potentially change lives.”

By delivering a functional copy of the defective gene directly to retinal cells, Opus Genetics’ approach aims to restore the function of light-sensing photoreceptors and, ultimately, vision itself.

The gene therapy featured on Good Morning America was made possible by Opus Genetics, with support from the Retinal Degeneration (RD) Fund and the Foundation Fighting Blindness.

The GMA feature coincides with Opus Genetics’ growing clinical and community momentum, including multiple ongoing trials for LCA5 and BEST1 gene therapies, a newly activated site at the Retina Foundation of the Southwest.

Watch the full Good Morning America feature here: https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/video/127055565

Forward-Looking Statements

About Opus Genetics

Opus Genetics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) and small molecule therapies for other ophthalmic disorders. Opus Genetics’ pipeline features AAV-based gene therapies targeting inherited retinal diseases including Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA), bestrophinopathy, and retinitis pigmentosa. Its lead gene therapy candidates are OPGx-LCA5, which is in an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial for LCA5-related mutations, and OPGx-BEST1, a gene therapy targeting BEST1-related retinal degeneration. Opus Genetics is also advancing Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%, a partnered therapy currently approved in one indication and being studied in two Phase 3 programs for presbyopia and reduced low light vision and nighttime visual disturbances. Opus Genetics is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For more information, please visit www.opusgtx.com.

