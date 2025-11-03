Board of Advisors, LLC (BA) Celebrates a Decade of Innovation with Q4 National Summit for High-Growth Entrepreneurs and Investors in Dallas, Nov.3-7

-2025 is BA’s most significant year yet with new locations and an expanding set of programs to facilitate deal flow, high-power networking, and strategic support for company growth-

DALLAS, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Board of Advisors (BA), the premier private network for high-growth entrepreneurs, investors, and visionaries, will enter its second decade of growth at the national Q4 2025 BA Summit. The celebration will commence at the Dallas Ritz Carlton in Irving, TX on Nov 3-7. Members and qualifying applicants can RSVP for this and future Summits at RSVPBA.com.

Additionally, BA welcomes all in the region who are interested to join its Texas Mixer Summit on Tuesday, Nov. 4 at 7:00 – 10:00 p.m. (for invite and location details go to RSVPBA.com).

In addition to the Dallas Summit, BA’s national footprint is continuing to expand through regional BA X Summits in a growing roster of U.S. locations. In 2025, BA X Summits have taken place in Los Angeles, Orange County, New York, Charlotte, Jacksonville and Tampa, with additional locations planned for the coming year as the network begins its next decade.

BA Founder and Chairman Mike Calhoun refers to BA’s next steps as “X Decade” that increasingly represents intersection, multiplication, and evolution.

“You don’t need a louder room for success,” he says. “You need a smarter one. The right intersection creates the multiplier.”

“The first decade of BA proved that when founders, operators, and capital connect with intention and purpose, extraordinary outcomes follow,” Calhoun says. “In the next decade we will codify that success, to scale the structure without diluting the signal.”

With Jimmy Ralph, CEO of BA, and his 28-year “dream team” Kevin Killoran, COO, and Chris DiPasquale, CFO, BA is focused on refining its ecosystem, strengthening its formats, and ensuring that the culture which built BA remains its greatest asset as BA rises to a new gold standard in entrepreneurial communities in 2026 and beyond. Founding member Kevin Harrington, the original Shark on ABC’s “Shark Tank” will also continue his role as Original Advisor for member companies in the coming BA seasons.

BA’s Q4 Summit will feature the following experiences:

Focused Keynotes and Hot Seat Q&A presentations will feature existing and new BA members

and presentations will feature existing and new BA members Mastermind Sessions will be led by consummate experts and leaders and best-in-class serial entrepreneurs

will be led by consummate experts and leaders and best-in-class serial entrepreneurs Board of Advisor Panels invite entrepreneurs who have an opportunity, an idea or a challenge to present their business models to a curated panel of BA experts for strategic input, along with suggestions and reactions from the BA audience.

invite entrepreneurs who have an opportunity, an idea or a challenge to present their business models to a curated panel of BA experts for strategic input, along with suggestions and reactions from the BA audience. VIP Receptions, Power Lunches and Networking Dinners give all participants to collaborate and form working relationships and lasting friendships that will benefit all involved long beyond the time spent together during the days of the Q4 Summit.

give all participants to collaborate and form working relationships and lasting friendships that will benefit all involved long beyond the time spent together during the days of the Q4 Summit. Opportunities to be featured in BA Magazine and in BA Podcasts, to provide inspiration and guidance to the BA membership base as well as to current and aspiring entrepreneurs in a variety of industries throughout the U.S. and the world.

and in to provide inspiration and guidance to the BA membership base as well as to current and aspiring entrepreneurs in a variety of industries throughout the U.S. and the world. Participants will open their rolodexes to share contacts and relationships with each other in BA referral parties, both in Dallas and in online sessions.

BA members or anyone interested in applying or getting more information can find additional information here.

About Board of Advisors

Board of Advisors (BA) is an exclusive, invite-only business community designed for elite entrepreneurs, CEOs, and executives across diverse industries. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Tampa Bay, the organization is establishing itself as the definitive platform for deal flow, profit enhancement, strategic connections and collaborative growth throughout its membership base. Members are carefully selected thought leaders and industry disruptors who are committed to helping each other overcome business challenges and achieve significant growth.

Board of Advisors hosts quarterly Summits, such as the Q4 2025 gathering in Dallas, TX, and regional sessions where members engage in intensive networking, knowledge sharing, and strategic planning sessions. In all, BA serves as a high-impact platform for accomplished business leaders seeking a collaborative environment to accelerate their ventures. For more information, visit BA at BoardOfAdvisors.com, BAinvite.com, RSVPBA.com, BAmag.com and on LinkedIn.

The names “BA” “Board of Advisors” and “BA Community” and their accompanying logos are the exclusive trademarks and property of Board of Advisors, LLC

