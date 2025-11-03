GigaCloud Technology Inc Recognized in TIME’s ‘America’s Growth Leaders 2026’ List

EL MONTE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the “Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced its inclusion in the TIME | America’s Growth Leaders 2026 list, a ranking honoring companies demonstrating exceptional growth, financial stability, and stock performance.

Being named to the America’s Growth Leaders 2026 list places GigaCloud among the nation’s most accomplished businesses. The recognition highlights organizations that have consistently expanded their market presence, maintained strong financial performance, and delivered long-term value to shareholders. Inclusion in this elite group reflects consistent execution and stability amid changing market conditions.

“This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire organization,” said Larry Wu, Founder and CEO of GigaCloud. “Through our Supplier Fulfilled Retailing® model, we continue to scale and innovate—building a more connected, technology-driven ecosystem that delivers lasting value to our shareholders and marketplace partners, and redefining how large-parcel merchandise moves through the global B2B supply chain.”

Recognition from TIME | America’s Growth Leaders 2026 builds on a strong year of accolades for GigaCloud:

Forbes’ “America’s Most Successful Small-Cap Companies 2025”: Ranked #1 among more than 900 evaluated companies with market values between $300 million and $2 billion.

Newsweek’s “America’s Greatest Companies 2025”: Recognized for excellence across financial performance, workforce, innovation and sustainability.

Gold Stevie® Awards 2025: Honored for “Fastest Growing Company of the Year” and “Achievement in Growth” at the 23rd annual American Business Awards®.



A complete list of America’s Growth Leaders 2026 can be found by visiting https://time.com/7327022/americas-growth-leaders-2025/.

Ranking methodology

The America’s Growth Leaders 2026 ranking by TIME and Statista highlights U.S.-based public companies achieving the highest compound annual revenue growth over a multi-year period. Rankings are determined by verified CAGR data, with additional factors like absolute revenue and employment growth used for context. More information can be found here https://cdn.statista-rankings.com/best-companies/rankings/growthleaders-us-2026/methodology-time-growth-leaders-america-2026.pdf

About Statista

Statista is one of the world's leading companies for statistical and market data, empowering people globally to make fact-based decisions. With an extensive database of over 1.5 million statistics on more than 80,000 topics, statista.com provides high-quality, reliable and relevant data for international businesses, governments, research and educational institutions. Founded in 2007 in Germany, Statista now employs more than 1,400 people across eight international locations.

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company’s B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the “GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company’s global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer’s warehouse to the end customer’s doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://investors.gigacloudtech.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “propose,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

