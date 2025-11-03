Picard to Showcase its Total Artificial Heart at the Annual Meeting of the American Heart Association 2025

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE American: PMI) (“Picard” or the “Company”), parent company of SynCardia Systems LLC, maker of the world’s first U.S. and Canadian commercially-approved total artificial heart, today announced it will exhibit at the annual meeting of the American Heart Association (AHA) being held November 7th through 10th in New Orleans, Louisiana. At the annual meeting of the AHA, Picard will showcase its SynCardia™ Total Artificial Heart (or “STAH”), which is the most widely used and extensively studied artificial heart in the world, at booth #3408.

Patrick NJ Schnegelsberg, Chief Executive Officer of Picard Medical, Inc. commented, “We are excited to attend the annual meeting of the American Heart Association to share the latest developments related to our innovative and life-saving artificial heart, the Syncardia Total Artificial Heart, or STAH. We look forward to having discussions with physicians and attendees at AHA about patient eligibility, the latest clinical data and helpful resources, and sharing insights from patients who have had real-world experiences with the STAH.”

About the American Heart Association (AHA) and its Annual Meeting

#AHA25 brings together the full spectrum of cardiovascular science—from foundational science and translational breakthroughs to clinical trials and real-world application.

Each year, thousands of professionals come together to exchange ideas, build lasting collaborations, and accelerate progress in cardiovascular health on a global scale.

The AHA has grown into the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. A shared focus on cardiovascular health unites its more than 35 million volunteers and supporters as well as its more than 3,300 employees. Learn more here.

The AHA has invested more than $6 billion in research, making it the largest not-for-profit funding source for cardiovascular and cerebrovascular disease research next to the federal government.

About Picard Medical and SynCardia

Picard Medical, Inc. is the parent company of SynCardia Systems, LLC (“SynCardia”), the Tucson, Arizona–based leader with the only commercially available total artificial heart technology for patients with end-stage heart failure. SynCardia develops, manufactures, and commercializes the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart (“STAH”), an implantable system that assumes the full functions of a failing or failed human heart. It is the first artificial heart approved by both the FDA and Health Canada, and it remains the only commercially available artificial heart in the United States and Canada. With more than 2,100 implants performed at hospitals across 27 countries, the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart is the most widely used and extensively studied artificial heart in the world.

For additional information about Picard Medical, please visit www.picardmedical.com or review the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Such statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

