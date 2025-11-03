Nuvini Outlines Long-Term Operating Targets Highlighting Scalable SaaS Model

~ Management to Release Capital Markets Update Webinar Pre-Market on Wednesday, November 5th, 2025 ~

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvini Group Limited (Nasdaq: NVNI) (“Nuvini” or the “Company”), a global SaaS consolidator that acquires and operates profitable B2B software businesses, today announced its long-term operating and profitability targets.

In October, members of Nuvini’s management team purchased shares in the open market using personal funds, reflecting confidence in the Company’s long-term value creation strategy.

As part of the first initiatives led by newly appointed Chief Financial Officer Roberto Otero, Nuvini will begin reporting all financial metrics in U.S. dollars (USD) to enhance transparency and comparability with U.S.-listed software peers.

Nuvini’s outlook remains unchanged. As previously disclosed in October, the Company continues to expect fiscal year 2025 EBITDA in the range of $9 million to $11 million USD, consistent with the previously communicated range of R$50 million to R$60 million, now expressed in U.S. dollars as part of its reporting transition. Future guidance updates, when applicable, will continue to follow Nuvini’s regular disclosure practices.

Management reiterated its focus on operational efficiency and profitable growth as it transitions to USD reporting and prepares to provide updated financial guidance in collaboration with the new CFO.

Over the next three to five years, Nuvini targets:

35 to 45% consolidated EBITDA margins , consistent with best-in-class vertical SaaS peers;

, consistent with best-in-class vertical SaaS peers; Strong annual organic revenue growth driven by recurring subscriptions, high retention, and cross-selling synergies; and

Continued capital discipline, leveraging AI to enhance both revenue and cost efficiency through shared services and accretive acquisition multiples;

through shared services and accretive acquisition multiples; A clear path to over $100 million in EBITDA within five years, consistent with models proven by Constellation Software and Roper Technologies.

Capital Allocation Framework

Nuvini’s capital allocation priorities remain clear: (1) execute accretive acquisitions of recurring-revenue SaaS businesses at attractive 3×–5× EBITDA multiples, (2) maintain prudent leverage of 3.0x to 4.0x net debt/EBITDA, and (3) continued focus in shared technology and AI infrastructure to enhance long-term margins and returns on capital.

“Our financial architecture mirrors what successful global SaaS consolidators such as Roper Technologies and Constellation Software have achieved,” said Pierre Schurmann, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvini. “We aim to replicate that durable, high-margin model on a global scale with a relentless focus on compounding capital and delivering shareholder value.”

Management will release a brief Capital Markets Update on November 5, 2025, to further elaborate on these targets.

About Nuvini

Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nuvini is Latin America’s leading serial acquirer of business to business (B2B) software as a service (SaaS) companies. The Company focuses on acquiring profitable, high-growth SaaS businesses with strong recurring revenue and cash flow generation. By fostering an entrepreneurial environment, Nuvini enables its portfolio companies to scale and maintain leadership within their respective industries. The company’s long-term vision is to buy, retain, and create value through strategic partnerships and operational expertise.

