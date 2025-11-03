Compass Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming November Investor Events

BOSTON, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (“Compass”) (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor events during the month of November.

Details are as follows:

Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

Location: Boston, MA

Date: Monday, November 10, 2025

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Webcast Link: https://event.summitcast.com/view/6h3HS7z68WnTQE5PS7Vq8J/Whrfp7V7J4xxPSb6WEtmkp

Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference

Location: New York, NY

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Webcast Link: https://event.summitcast.com/view/cwkmPXkC4dosg6MoG95rxb/PK2LUcfo5tANjQo7JVHDsB

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Location: London, UK

Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM GMT

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff332/cmpx/1860808

Virtual/Replay availability: Presentations will be archived for 90 days on Compass’ Events page.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company’s scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system, and tumor growth. Compass has built a robust pipeline of novel product candidates designed to target multiple critical biological pathways required for an effective anti-tumor response. These include modulation of the microvasculature via angiogenesis-targeted agents, induction of a potent immune response via activators on effector cells in the tumor microenvironment, and alleviation of immunosuppressive mechanisms used by tumors to evade immune surveillance. The company plans to advance its product candidates through clinical development as both standalone therapies and in combination with proprietary pipeline antibodies based on supportive clinical and nonclinical data. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

