Teva Kicks Off ‘The Other TD’ to Raise Awareness of Tardive Dyskinesia (TD), with Support from Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis

This football season, Teva is increasing education around tardive dyskinesia (TD) by launching ‘The Other TD’ campaign

TD is a chronic movement disorder impacting one in four people who take certain prescription mental health medications. While TD can impact your daily life, it can be treated without interrupting your mental health treatment 1 - 4

Younger individuals, men, and racial and ethnic minority groups have lower rates of formal diagnoses despite the high impact the movements often have on all aspects of their lives5-7



PARSIPPANY, N.J. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced the launch of ‘The Other TD,’ a disease education campaign leveraging the broad recognition of football touchdowns to raise awareness and understanding of a lesser-known TD – tardive dyskinesia. The goal of the campaign is to help undiagnosed Americans living with TD, and their care partners, recognize symptoms and take action by having conversations with their healthcare provider. Terrell Davis, known for his iconic initials, “TD,” and for scoring dozens of touchdowns in his career, is partnering with Teva to shine a light on ‘The Other TD’.

15.4 million Americans are living with a serious mental illness,8 such as bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, or schizophrenia, with many using antipsychotic medications to treat these conditions. While these treatments can provide much needed relief to patients, 25% of those taking certain mental health treatments may develop uncontrollable movements, known as TD.2,9,10 This disorder can make everyday tasks like eating, getting dressed, and walking difficult,1-2 but it can be treated without interrupting your mental health progress.4

“As someone who has faced my own mental health challenges, I understand the importance of speaking out and providing support for those encountering similar obstacles,” said Terrell Davis, Pro Football Hall of Famer and 2x champion. “Because of this, I am honored to be partnering with Teva to use my name and platform to increase awareness around TD and empower those who might be struggling to learn more and seek treatment.”

‘The Other TD’ provides educational information about TD, including how to recognize symptoms and its physical, emotional, social, and functional impacts. Additional resources for patients about treatment options and tips for care partners are also available.

Despite its estimated impact on 785,000 Americans, only approximately 15% receive a formal TD diagnosis and only 5% receive treatment.3 Underdiagnosis is especially high among younger individuals, men, and racial and ethnic minority groups, including Black Americans who have lower rates of formal TD diagnoses despite their TD movements being recognized an average of seven years prior.5-7 The effects of TD, however, are not solely physical. In fact, three out of four people who have TD say it severely impacts how they function, feel, and interact with others.1-3

“‘The Other TD’ emphasizes our commitment to TD patients seeking treatment and support, to those who may have TD but not know it, and to care partners looking to support their loved ones,” said Heather DeMyers, Vice President, U.S. Innovative Medicines Marketing at Teva. “Ultimately, we want individuals to know if they are suffering from the impacts of TD—they are not alone. While TD may impact their daily life, there are effective treatment options available that don’t have to interfere with their mental health journey.”

Please visit TheOtherTD.com to learn more about typical TD symptoms and potential treatment options.

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company, enabled by a world-class generics business. For over 120 years, Teva’s commitment to bettering health has never wavered. From innovating in the fields of neuroscience and immunology to providing complex generic medicines, biosimilars and pharmacy brands worldwide, Teva is dedicated to addressing patients’ needs, now and in the future. At Teva, We Are All In For Better Health. To learn more about how, visit www.tevapharm.com.

About Tardive Dyskinesia (TD)

Tardive dyskinesia (TD) is a highly debilitating, chronic movement disorder that affects one in four people who take certain mental health treatments and is characterized by uncontrollable, abnormal, and repetitive movements of the face, torso, and/or other body parts, which may be disruptive and negatively impact individuals.1,2,10



