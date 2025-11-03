Adeia Initiates Patent Infringement Litigation Against AMD

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), the technology company known for developing foundational innovations in the semiconductor industry, announced today that it has filed patent infringement lawsuits against Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas.

“Earlier today, Adeia took legal action against AMD to protect our intellectual property rights and the investments we have made in our foundational semiconductor technologies,” said Paul E. Davis, chief executive officer of Adeia. “For years, AMD’s products have incorporated and made extensive use of Adeia’s patented semiconductor innovations, which have greatly contributed to their success as a market leader. After prolonged efforts to reach a mutually agreeable resolution without litigation, we believe this step was necessary to defend our intellectual property from AMD’s continued unauthorized use.”

In its filings today, Adeia alleges AMD infringes ten patents from Adeia's semiconductor intellectual property (IP) portfolio – seven patents covering hybrid bonding technology and three patents covering advanced process node technology.

“We are confident that pursuing this litigation is the right course of action to protect Adeia’s inventions, as well as the interests of our shareholders and customers,” said Davis. “While we continue to be open to reaching a fair and reasonable arrangement that reflects the value of our intellectual property, we remain fully prepared to pursue resolution of this matter through the courts to safeguard our rights and firmly believe in our ability to achieve a successful outcome.”

Over the past four decades, Adeia and its predecessor companies have continuously invested in research and development, resulting in one of the world’s largest IP portfolios comprised of more than 13,000 worldwide patent assets. Today, Adeia’s IP is broadly licensed across the media and semiconductor industries.

About Adeia

Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia’s fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia’s IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit www.adeia.com .

