Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a potentially first-in-class WEE1 inhibitor for patients with ovarian cancer and other tumor types, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Guggenheim's 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference, Boston, MA. Fireside discussion, November 11, 2025, 3:30 p.m. ET.

Stifel 2025 Healthcare Conference, New York, NY. Company presentation, November 12, 2025, 8:00 a.m. ET.



Access to live webcasts of the events, as well as an archived recording, will be available under the “Events & Presentations” tab on the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing azenosertib (ZN- c3), a potentially first-in-class and best-in-class WEE1 inhibitor for patients with Cyclin E1+ platinum- resistant ovarian cancer (PROC). Azenosertib is being evaluated as a monotherapy and in combination across multiple tumor types in clinical trials and has broad franchise potential. In clinical trials, azenosertib has been well tolerated and has demonstrated anti-tumor activity as a single agent across multiple tumor types. The Company is also leveraging its extensive experience and capabilities to translate its science to advance research on additional areas of opportunity for azenosertib outside PROC. Zentalis has operations in San Diego.

For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com. Follow Zentalis on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals.

Forward-Looking Statements

ZENTALIS® and its associated logo are trademarks of Zentalis and/or its affiliates. All website addresses and other links in this press release are for information only and are not intended to be an active link or to incorporate any website or other information into this press release.

