Westboro Mortgage Investment Fund Increases Monthly Distribution Following Strong Performance and Industry Recognition

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Westboro Mortgage Investment Fund (“the Fund”) today announced an increase to its monthly distribution, effective October 31, 2025, to ensure that all net income earned during the 2025 calendar year is distributed to all Fund unitholders.

The Fund has increased the monthly distribution per eligible Class F unit from $0.071 to $0.073 per unit, representing a non-compounded annualized return of 8.75%. Investors participating in the Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will achieve a compounded annualized return of 9.11%. All other unit classes (A, E, I, J, and M) will receive the same pro-rata increase.

This distribution increase follows a milestone year for the Fund, which recently surpassed $500 million in assets under management (AUM) and earned top-three honours across multiple performance categories at the 2025 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards.

“The continued success of the Westboro Mortgage Investment Fund is a direct result of our hardworking and professional team, along with the long-standing relationships we’ve built with some of Canada’s most respected mortgage brokers,” said Derek Serra, President of Westboro Mortgage Investment Fund. “From origination to underwriting to administration, our people have built a winning platform. Together with the trust and support of our dedicated investors, we’ve created a strong and enduring organization.”

About Westboro Mortgage Investment Fund

The Fund manages a diversified portfolio of short-term residential mortgages in Ontario. Over 90% of the mortgages are in 1st position. The primary objective of the fund is to provide investors with a consistent and stable risk adjusted return for their investment portfolio. https://westboromic.com/fund-performance/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, among others, our objectives, our strategies to achieve those objectives, our performance, our mortgage portfolio, and our distributions, as well as statements with respect to management’s beliefs, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance, or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by using forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intent”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “should”, “plans” or “continue” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on our estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in our Offering Memorandum under “Risk Factors” (a copy of which can be obtained at https://westboromic.com/fund-performance/).

Those risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks associated with public health crisis; liquidity; dependence on the Fund manager and the mortgage broker; potential conflicts of interest; no guaranteed return; credit risk; interest rate risk; environmental matters associated with our business; availability of investments; borrowing; limited sources of borrowing; risks related to the renewal of mortgages comprising our investment portfolio; risks related to the composition of our investment portfolio; reliance on borrowers; litigation risks; ability to manage growth; change in legislation; cyber risk; and qualification as a mortgage investment fund. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results and performance will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Scott Roberts

Vice-President Sales – Funds

Westboro Mortgage Investment Corp.

267 Richmond Road, 2nd Floor | Ottawa, ON K1Z 6X3

Email sroberts@westboromic.com