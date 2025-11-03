Data Presented at the 2025 Southern Region Burn Conference Reinforce RECELL® System as a Standard of Care in Acute Wound Treatment

VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH) (“AVITA Medical,” or the “Company”), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company, today announced two podium presentations at the 2025 Southern Region Burn Conference (SRBC) that collectively underscore the clinical and economic value of the RECELL System and reinforce its role as a standard of care for acute wound treatment.

The presentations – one a global systematic review of peer-reviewed clinical literature, and the other a real-world registry analysis of burn outcomes – demonstrate the consistent benefits of Skin Cell Suspension Autograft (SCSA) prepared using the RECELL System. The findings highlight significant reductions in donor site burden, faster healing, improved patient recovery, and shorter hospital stays.

Global Peer-Reviewed Evidence Establishes RECELL as a Standard of Care

Dr. Anju Bakhshi Saraswat and Dr. James Holmes IV of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center presented results from the most comprehensive systematic review to date of SCSA prepared using RECELL.

The analysis of 99 peer-reviewed studies involving more than 8,000 patients across 13 countries found that RECELL:

Universally reduces donor site size (up to 97.55%) and burden

Achieves rapid and reliable wound closure, meeting or exceeding outcomes observed with traditional split-thickness skin grafts (STSG)

Demonstrates comparable or improved pain and aesthetic outcomes

Results show favorable health economics across diverse wound types

“This comprehensive review confirms that RECELL consistently delivers strong outcomes across wound etiologies, patient populations, and care settings,” said Dr. Saraswat. “The global data underscore RECELL’s ability to achieve wound closure with less donor skin, faster healing, and reduced patient burden. These contribute to important advancements in improving quality of care for burn and wound patients worldwide.”

Real-World U.S. Registry Data Show 36% Shorter Hospital Stay

Dr. M. Victoria Miles and Dr. Jeffrey E. Carter of Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center reported findings from the American Burn Association’s Burn Care Quality Platform, the largest national burn outcomes registry with over 8,500 RECELL-treated patients.

Among a matched cohort, including 741 adult patients with second-degree burns <30% total body surface area (TBSA), compared to STSG, RECELL treatment resulted in:

36% average shorter hospital stays (5.6-day reduction; p < 0.0001), with significant reductions observed within each TBSA decile

83% of patients discharged home versus 70% for STSG

Estimated cost savings of over $42,000 per patient, enabling hospitals to treat 13 additional patients per bed annually





“These real-world findings underscore RECELL’s ability to accelerate recovery, reduce hospitalization time, and enhance resource utilization,” said Dr. Miles.

“The convergence of global and real-world data reinforces RECELL’s role as a clinically proven, cost-effective advancement in wound management, delivering meaningful benefits to patients, providers, and hospital systems alike,” said Katie Bush, PhD, Senior Vice President of Scientific and Medical Affairs at AVITA Medical.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is the RECELL® System, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™ Cells, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., AVITA Medical also holds the rights to manufacture and exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix, and the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute Cohealyx™, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix.

In international markets, the RECELL System is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications, including thermal burn and trauma wounds, with regulatory clearances in Europe, and excluding RECELL GO, in Australia and Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com .

Sources

Holmes JH IV, Molnar JA, Carter JE, et al. J Burn Care Res. 2018;39(5):694-702 Miles MV, Phillips B, Carter JE. 2025 Southern Region Burn Conference Saraswat AB, Holmes JH IV. 2025 Southern Region Burn Conference





