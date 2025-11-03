Welcomemat Unveils New Website Designed to Empower Car Wash Operators with Advanced Digital Marketing Solutions

Atlanta, Ga, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta, Ga - October 31, 2025 - -

Welcomemat, a leader in marketing and technology solutions for the car wash and oil & lube industries, has announced the launch of their newly redesigned website at https://www.welcomemat.com/. The new site delivers a streamlined experience that helps business owners easily explore Welcomemat's range of digital marketing, SEO, and automation services designed specifically for car wash operators.

The redesigned website reflects Welcomemat's evolution as a technology-driven marketing company with more than two decades of experience serving the car wash sector. Built for clarity and performance, the new site provides visitors with an intuitive way to learn about services, view case studies, and request demos, all while emphasizing measurable marketing results.

Jonathan Kierman, Welcomemat Vice President explained, "This new platform represents a major step forward for our clients. We've built it to be fast, informative, and easy to navigate, showcasing how technology and marketing come together to help car wash operators increase visibility and revenue."

The refreshed design organizes Welcomemat's offerings into concise, accessible sections that highlight key tools such as website development, local SEO, FlexText™ automation, and digital advertising. Rather than lengthy descriptions, each page presents essential details that explain how these services work together to help car wash businesses attract customers and grow memberships. The simplified layout ensures users can find relevant information in just a few clicks.

Industry professionals have already praised the update. "As a multi-site operator, I need marketing solutions that are easy to understand and deliver real results," said John Myers, owner of Coastal Shine Car Wash in Florida. "The new Welcomemat site makes it clear what they offer and how it directly applies to my business. It's professional, organized, and speaks to what car wash owners actually care about—growth and data."

Beyond improved navigation, the new site highlights real-world success stories from clients who have achieved measurable gains through Welcomemat's programs. These include documented increases in online visibility, stronger membership sales, and enhanced customer engagement—key metrics for operators seeking to compete in a crowded market.

The launch also signals Welcomemat's commitment to staying ahead of industry trends. With AI now influencing how consumers search and engage online, the company has optimized its website to demonstrate readiness for new technologies such as voice search and generative AI results. This focus on forward-thinking marketing aligns with Welcomemat's mission to help car wash owners adapt to the fast-changing digital landscape.

Each element of the site—from responsive design to improved content structure—was built to perform well across devices and search platforms. The technical foundation follows best practices for site speed, security, and SEO architecture, ensuring that users have a seamless experience whether they're browsing from a mobile phone, tablet, or desktop computer.

The new Welcomemat.com also serves as a resource hub for car wash operators seeking guidance on marketing and business growth. Educational articles, case studies, and practical insights will continue to be added regularly, giving visitors an opportunity to learn more about digital marketing strategies tailored to their industry. This approach reinforces Welcomemat's belief that education and transparency are essential to helping clients make informed decisions about their marketing investments.

The launch coincides with Welcomemat's broader 2025 vision—integrating smarter automation and AI into every stage of marketing. The company plans to expand its suite of tools to offer more personalized campaign insights, predictive analytics, and unified dashboards where operators can track performance in real time. This next phase builds upon the foundation laid by the new website: an accessible, informative, and data-driven platform built to empower clients.

According to a recent survey conducted by the International Carwash Association, over 75% of car wash operators plan to increase their digital marketing budgets in the next 12 months. Welcomemat's new website is positioned to meet that demand by providing clear examples of how technology can translate into higher profitability and customer retention.

Visitors to the new site will notice that the design mirrors the experience Welcomemat strives to create for its clients—modern, efficient, and results-oriented. The homepage leads with Welcomemat's mission to help operators "see the results," while direct links to service pages, demo scheduling, and contact forms make engagement effortless.

While the company continues to offer its core services—SEO, web design, FlexText™, and reputation management—the focus of this launch is less on the individual features and more on how they integrate into a single, unified marketing system. The new website demonstrates that car wash marketing can be both sophisticated and simple when built around the right structure and data.

"Our clients don't want more vendors; they want solutions that save time and deliver clarity," Jonathan Kierman added. "This website reflects that mindset. It brings everything together in one place, allowing car wash owners to quickly understand what we do and how it benefits their business."

Early client and industry partner feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the site's visual appeal, simplified messaging, and fast load times. The combination of technical precision and creative design sets a new benchmark for how specialized marketing agencies in the car wash space present their capabilities online.

The launch of the new Welcomemat.com underscores the company's ongoing effort to remain at the forefront of digital innovation within its niche. It's more than a rebrand, it's a declaration of intent to lead the next era of car wash marketing with more innovative tools, measurable insights, and continuous evolution.

Welcomemat, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, continues to serve clients nationwide through a blend of marketing expertise and data-driven strategy. The company's mission remains centered on helping local businesses achieve measurable growth through smarter, more efficient marketing practices.

Car wash operators and industry professionals can explore the newly launched website at https://www.welcomemat.com/ to learn more about the company's services, request a demo, or schedule a consultation.

