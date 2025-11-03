Motorsports Evo 9 RS & AAPEX with New Product Portfolio

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evasive – the tuner & race prep specialist – is presenting its Time Attack Mitsubishi Lancer Evo

9 RS in the Yokohama Wheels booth # 22811 in Central Hall during SEMA 2025. ENEOS will introduce new lubricant products in AAPEX booth # A1879 in the Venetian Expo Level 2

ENEOS – Japan’s largest oil company, supplier of motor oil and transmission fluids to the majority of

Asian vehicle manufacturers – will again partner with Evasive Motorsports at the annual SEMA Show in Las Vegas from November 4-7. The Cerritos, CA-based tuning and race preparation specialist will be showing a heavily revised version of its 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 9 RS, which helped bring the company to prominence through its early Time Attack activities from 2007 and beyond.

ENEOS will also introduce a number of new lubricant products at its AAPEX booth # A1879.

NEW ENEOS LUBRICANTS

ENEOS will launch several new products for the North American market (including USA and Canada) at AAPEX 2025 to underscore its commitment to precision-engineered, OE-grade formulations that meet the latest manufacturer specifications.

The new additions to the ENEOS portfolio include the following:

o ENEOS Import ATF Model H PLUS – An automatic transmission fluid engineered for Honda 2.0, 3.0, and 3.1 transmissions, meeting factory-fill requirements for Japanese import applications. This product is blended and manufactured at the ENEOS plant in Alabama.

o ENEOS AC Compressor Oil Ze-GLES RB100EV – A next-generation, POE-compatible compressor oil for hybrid and electric vehicle HVAC systems, supporting advanced-efficiency vehicles. o ENEOS ECO ATF OE+ – The updated replacement for ECO ATF PLUS, this advanced specification ATF delivers enhanced low-viscosity performance, superior oxidation stability for extended service life, and broader OEM coverage. This product is also manufactured by ENEOS in Alabama.

The company is also revealing expanded packaging for ENEOS X Prime 0W-8 and 0W-16 Fully Synthetic Motor Oils, now offered in 5-quart and 6-gallon sizes for professional workshops and service centers.

More information will be available from ENEOS representatives at the ENEOS AAPEX booth # A1879 in the Venetian Expo Level 2. Full technical specifications and part numbers are available in the updated 2025 ENEOS Product Catalog, accessible at garage.eneos.us/brochure.

EVASIVE EVO 9 RS TIME ATTACK

ENEOS has partnered with Evasive Motorsports for almost a decade, providing sponsorship and lubricants for its Time Attack program, Pikes Peak International Hill Climb attempts, road car projects, and more. In fact, ENEOS is the preferred lubricant for the Evasive Honda S2000R resto-mod project, which was introduced in 2023 alongside its S2000RS Pikes Peak challenger.

For SEMA 2025, the Evasive Evo 9 RS has been extensively reworked from its original competition spec. Among the latest upgrades has been an engine rebuild, new electronics package and high-downforce aero package to provide even more traction on the track. And while the Evo had evolved considerably since its first track outing in January 2007, this latest conversion represents perhaps the most dramatic phase in its development.

“With all the success we’re enjoying, it’s fun to remember where it all began. We parked the Evo a few years ago as new projects came along but it’s always been there, reminding us of our roots and crying out to be revived,” said Mike Chang, Evasive co-founder. “And it might have remained at the back of the workshop for a while longer if it weren’t for a new Voltex aero kit. We’ve always had a great relationship with Voltex, so it was a matter of time before we got its latest and greatest Evo conversion. That was really the catalyst that got us thinking how much fun it would be to update the Evo and bring it back for our followers to enjoy. I might even get behind the wheel again!”

In preparation for the additional downforce, the Evasive crew started with the legendary 4G63T 2.0L four-cylinder 16v turbo engine, which had previously been stretched to 2.3 liters with an HKS Stroker Kit. Evasive chose to replace all the internals, while cramming the HKS shipment with a pair of 274˚ cams, larger GT6290 ball-bearing turbo, blow-off valve, direct ignition kit, intercooler and even spark plugs.

The engine was re-assembled with ARP 625+ head studs and supplemented with a Supertech valvetrain, Injector Dynamics 1700cc injectors, Radium fuel pump, Hypertune intake manifold and race-spec exhaust manifold. Once assembled, everything will be controlled by a MoTeC M150 ECU, which can be accessed via the MoTeC C127 dash and 15-position keypad.

While the engine has yet to be dyno’ed, power expectations are circa 750hp, so the OS Giken triple-plate clutch will get a workout from the PPG dogbox transmission, which distributes power to OS Giken limited-slip diffs front and rear, which can be fine-tuned by a custom controller. There’s also an EVS Tuning solid rear diff mount.

Braking retains an AP Racing front big brake kit with six-piston calipers and 355mm rotors, while suspension was updated to KW Motorsports coilovers with CyberEVO front control arms and wide-track front axles plus Swift sway bars.

As part of the Yokohama Wheels display for Mackin Industries at SEMA, the Evo will wear 18x11”

Yokohama ADVAN Racing GT Beyond-R wheels with wide 280/650 R18 Yokohama ADVAN A005 slicks.

With preparations complete, the Voltex Ultimate Time Attack Aero Package could finally be fitted. Not only would it contribute significantly more downforce, the lightweight carbon fiber panels would also shed weight to assist Evasive's 2026 Time Attack program.

Included in the conversion was the Voltex Time Attack Version front bumper, fiberglass over-fenders to provide additional track width, plus twin canards, front under-wing extension and side splitters. The dry carbon GT hood and 6.5ft-wide Type 13 GT wing are augmented by a full flat-bottomed underside to further optimize the aero efficiency at high speed.

The interior packs the requisite safety equipment, including a six-point Time Attack-spec rollcage, Bride Voltex ZETA IV carbon fiber seats and more.

SEMA attendees can see the Evasive Motorsports Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 9 RS in the Yokohama Wheels booth # 22811 in Central Hall.

TECH SPEC

2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 9 RS

Builder: Evasive Motorsports (evasivemotorsports.com)

Engine: 2.0L four-cylinder 16v with HKS 2.3L Stroker Kit, HKS 274˚ camshafts, HKS GT6290 ball-bearing turbo, HKS racing blow-off valve and direct ignition, HKS intercooler and spark plugs, Supertech valvetrain, ARP 625+ head studs, Radium fuel rail, single-pump surge tank and fuel pump hanger, Injector Dynamics 1700cc injectors, MoTeC M150 ECU, Hypertune intake manifold, race-spec exhaust manifold, CSF oil cooler and radiator, AntiGravity AG-35-RS lithium battery

Transmission: PPG dogbox transmission, OS Giken limited-slip differentials front and rear, OS Giken triple-plate clutch, custom differential controller, EVS Tuning solid rear differential mount

Brakes: AP Racing front big brake kit with six-piston calipers and 355mm rotors, 300mm Project Mu rear rotors

Suspension: KW Motorsports three-way coilovers, CyberEVO front control arms and wide-track front axles, Swift sway bars

Wheels & tires: 18x11” ET+15 Yokohama ADVAN Racing GT Beyond-R wheels, 280/650 R18 Yokohama ADVAN A005 slicks

Exterior: Voltex Ultimate Time Attack Aero Package, including Time Attack Version front bumper, SPL fiberglass front and rear over-fenders, twin canards, front under-wing extension and side splitters, dry carbon GT hood, under panel with duct, side under panels and side panel with canards, dry carbon Type 13 GT wing (2000mm)

Interior: six-point Time Attack-spec rollcage, MoTeC C127 dash, 15-position keypad and power distribution module, Bride Voltex ZETA IV carbon fiber seats, Voltex x Nardi steering wheel, Works Bell short hub and Racing GTC flip-up adapter, IRP short shifter

ABOUT EVASIVE MOTORSPORTS

Established in 2002 and based in Southern California, Evasive Motorsports has been dedicated to the best quality performance parts at very competitive prices. With years of experience in the aftermarket automotive industry, its staff is knowledgeable about the products they sell, while also aiming to provide the best possible customer service.

Evasive focuses on vehicle balance, not solely on horsepower, as reflected by the wide variety of brands and specific areas of functionality offered on the website. Evasive Motorsports also offers race preparation, wheel alignment, corner balancing, suspension installation and tuning, and general maintenance. The company has track-tested an extensive range of parts, so don’t hesitate to contact them if you’re looking for recommendations. For more information visit evasivemotorsports.com

ABOUT ENEOS

Established in 1888 and headquartered in Tokyo, ENEOS is Japan’s largest oil company, with manufacturing and sales facilities throughout the world. With a unique position in its home market, ENEOS has worked with Asia’s automakers and leading race teams for decades, creating advanced lubricants with their vehicle engineers to provide optimum fuel economy with maximum power and long-term protection. ENEOS also recently announced a new line of products for electric vehicle applications, helping to ensure the newest EV technology is operating as efficiently as possible. For more information, please visit eneos.us

