Netramark Signs Contract with a Leading Global Biopharmaceutical Company to Enhance Clinical Trial Insights

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “NetraMark”) (CSE: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: PF0) a premier artificial intelligence (AI) company that is transforming clinical trials with AI powered precision analytics in the pharmaceutical industry, today announced that it has signed a new contract with a leading biopharmaceutical company to apply its NetraAI platform to a Phase 3 clinical trial of a novel psychiatric medicine.

This represents continued industry penetration of the Company’s technology as a next-generation approach to understanding patient heterogeneity and optimizing study success rates.

Under the agreement, NetraMark will deploy its proprietary AI methodology to analyze multi-dimensional clinical data and identify explainable subpopulations - associated with treatment response, placebo response, and adverse events. The insights generated will support future strategic regulatory and market access activities.

“This project reflects the growing recognition among biopharmaceutical companies that NetraMark’s explainable AI can improve the chance of trial success,” said George Achilleos, CEO of NetraMark. “NetraAI aims to provide clear, scientifically and clinically interpretable outputs that sponsors can act on — helping them to understand precisely who benefits most, why, and how to design their next pivotal studies with greater confidence.”

NetraMark’s NetraAI platform leverages a dynamical systems framework which seeks to overcome the limitations of traditional machine learning, allowing it to work effectively even with small, complex clinical datasets. The system strives to discover high-effect-size patient subpopulations and translate them into clinically meaningful enrichment criteria that can be understood by investigators, regulators, and clinicians alike.

This engagement further extends NetraMark’s growing portfolio of AI-driven projects in neuroscience, oncology, and complex pain, as the Company continues to demonstrate its capacity to deliver actionable precision-trial insights that support drug development success for its clients.

About NetraAI

In contrast to other AI-based methods, NetraAI is uniquely engineered to include focus mechanisms that separate small datasets into explainable and unexplainable subsets. Unexplainable subsets are collections of patients that can lead to suboptimal overfit models and inaccurate insights due to poor correlations with the variables involved. The NetraAI uses the explainable subsets to derive insights and hypotheses (including factors that influence treatment and placebo responses, as well as adverse events) providing the potential to increase the chances of a clinical trial success. Many other AI methods lack these focus mechanisms and assign every patient to a class, often leading to "overfitting" which drowns out critical information that could have been used to improve a trial's chance of success.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company’s publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the validation of the Company’s technology, the Company’s technology’s ability to generate insights to support regulatory and strategic decision making in late-stage drug development and provide clear, scientifically and clinically interpretable outputs for sponsors to act on, the recognition of biopharmaceutical companies that explainable AI can improve the change of trial success; Company's ability to enhance clinical trial designs; the potential applications of NetraMark's technology in identifying patient subgroups and translate them into clinically meaningful enrichment criteria; expectations regarding the adoption of precision medicine in drug development; and the potential for NetraMark's technology to transform CNS trial design and interpretation; NetraMark's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca including our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2024. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

