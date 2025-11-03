Birchtech to Collaborate with National Engineering Firm, Civil & Environmental Consultants, Inc. (CEC) for Utility Water Testing

Birchtech Analytical Design Center Expected to Perform Rapid Small-Scale Column Testing (RSSCT) for CEC’s Nationwide Water Utility Customers, Offering a Meaningful Business Development Pathway

CORSICANA, Texas, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) (“Birchtech” or the “Company”), a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies for sustainable air and water treatment, today announced it has signed a letter of intent to collaborate with Civil & Environmental Consultants, Inc. (CEC), a national engineering and environmental consulting firm, to provide Rapid Small-Scale Column Testing (RSSCT) for CEC water utility customers at its 34 offices nationwide.

Per the terms of the proposed arrangement, Birchtech is expected to provide RSSCTs for the national engineering firm’s water utility customers at Birchtech’s Analytical Design Center in Grand Forks, ND. This advanced facility is equipped to provide utilities and industries with comprehensive testing, analysis, and expert guidance to tackle complex water treatment challenges – all at a speed and cost unrivaled by the several competing RSSCT labs in the United States. RSSCT is a specialized testing methodology that simulates full-scale filter bed conditions in a fraction of the time enabling utilities to make confident decisions on granular activated carbon performance and optimize compliance strategies quickly and effectively.

Richard MacPherson, Birchtech CEO, commented: “This collaboration leverages complementary water treatment competencies between Birchtech and CEC, further strengthened due to the depth of our industry relationships, as well as our highly cost-effective and accurate analysis capabilities.

“This collaboration is also a critical step for our “Clean Water” business, providing a specialized test to CEC’s water utility customers, both large and small. We currently have numerous potential water treatment solutions projects with utilities in our pipeline and many of these utilities currently work with CEC I look forward to continued expansion of our water treatment technologies across this industry in the months ahead as we strive to generate sustainable, long-term value for my fellow shareholders.”

About CEC, Inc.

Civil & Environmental Consultants, Inc. (CEC) provides comprehensive market-oriented consulting services that advance the strategic business objectives of its clients, with more than 1,600 team members and 34 offices nationwide. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, CEC is consistently ranked on Engineering News-Record’s annual lists of the Top Design Firms and Top Environmental Firms in the nation. CEC is recognized for its innovative design solutions and integrated expertise in air quality, civil engineering, cultural resources, ecological sciences, environmental engineering and sciences, manufacturing infrastructure services, planning, survey, transportation engineering, waste management, and water resources. Please visit www.cecinc.com to learn more.

About Birchtech Corp.

Birchtech Corp. (TSX: BCHT) (OTCQB: BCHT) is a leader in specialty activated carbon technologies, serving as America’s Clean Coal and Clean Water Company by delivering innovative solutions for air and water purification to support a cleaner, more sustainable future. The Company provides patented SEA® sorbent technologies for mercury emissions capture for the coal-fired utility sector and is developing disruptive water purification technologies with a specialization on forever chemicals such as PFAS and PFOS. Backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio and a world-class team of activated carbon experts, Birchtech provides cleaner air to North American communities and is applying this expertise to a novel approach in water purification. To learn more, please visit www.birchtech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain “forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are generally identified by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements relating to expected developments and growth in Birchtech’s business. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. In addition, this release contains time-sensitive information that reflects management’s best analysis only as of the date of this release. Birchtech does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect financial performance or other forward-looking statements contained in this release can be found in Birchtech’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities regulators.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

BCHT@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us