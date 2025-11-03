Strive Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering of SATA Stock

DALLAS, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strive, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASST) (“Strive” or the “Company”) today announced that, subject to market and other conditions, it intends to conduct an initial public offering (the “offering”) registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), of 1,250,000 shares of Strive’s Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “SATA Stock”).

Strive intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including, among other things, the acquisition of bitcoin and bitcoin-related products and for working capital, the purchase of income generating assets to grow the Company’s business, other capital expenditures, repurchases of shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share, and/or repayment of debt. Strive may also use such proceeds to fund acquisitions of businesses, assets or technologies that complement its current business.

The SATA Stock will accumulate cumulative dividends at a variable rate (as described below) per annum on the stated amount of $100 per share (the “stated amount”) thereof. Regular dividends on the SATA Stock will be payable when, as and if declared by Strive’s board of directors or any duly authorized committee thereof, out of funds legally available for their payment, monthly in arrears on the 15th calendar day of each calendar month, beginning on December 15, 2025. The initial monthly regular dividend rate per annum will be 12.00%. However, Strive will have the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to adjust the monthly regular dividend rate per annum applicable to subsequent regular dividend periods. Strive’s right to adjust the monthly regular dividend rate per annum will be subject to certain restrictions. For example, Strive will not be permitted to reduce the monthly regular dividend rate per annum that will apply to any regular dividend period (i) by more than the following amount from the monthly regular dividend rate per annum applicable to the prior regular dividend period: the sum of (1) 25 basis points; and (2) the excess, if any, of (x) the one-month term SOFR rate on the first business day of such prior regular dividend period, over (y) the minimum of the one-month term SOFR rates that occur on the business days during the period from, and including, the first business day of such prior regular dividend period to, and including, the last business day of such prior regular dividend period; or (ii) to a rate per annum that is less than the one-month term SOFR rate in effect on the business day before Strive provides notice of the next monthly regular dividend rate per annum. In addition, Strive will not be entitled to elect to reduce the monthly regular dividend rate per annum unless and until (x) three (3) months following the initial issue date, or such earlier time as the arithmetic average of the last reported sale prices per share of SATA Stock for each trading day of twenty (20) consecutive trading days at any time during the three (3) months following the initial issuance date exceeds $100 and (y) all accumulated regular dividends, if any, on the SATA Stock then outstanding for all prior completed regular dividend periods, if any, have been paid in full. Strive’s current intention (which is subject to change in Strive’s sole and absolute discretion) is to adjust the monthly regular dividend rate per annum in such manner as Strive believes is designed to cause the SATA Stock to trade at prices within its stated long-term range of $95 and $105 per share. Declared regular dividends on the SATA Stock will be payable solely in cash. In the event that any accumulated regular dividend on the SATA Stock is not paid on the applicable regular dividend payment date, then additional regular dividends (“compounded dividends”) will accumulate on the amount of such unpaid regular dividend, compounded monthly. The compounded dividend rate applicable to any unpaid regular dividend that was due on a regular dividend payment date will initially be a rate per annum equal to 12% plus 25 basis points; provided, however, that, until such regular dividend, together with compounded dividends thereon, is paid in full, such compounded dividend rate will increase by 25 basis points per month for each subsequent regular dividend period, up to a maximum dividend rate of 20% per annum.

At the closing of the offering, Strive intends to establish a dividend reserve in an amount equal to the first 12 months of dividend payments (assuming dividend payments are made at a rate of 12.00% per annum) calculated as of the date of the offering by depositing $12.00 per share of SATA Stock into a separate account funded by us with existing cash on hand.

Strive will have the right, at its election, to redeem all, or any whole number of shares, of the issued and outstanding SATA Stock, at any time, and from time to time, on a redemption date on or after the first date on which the SATA Stock is listed on any of The Nasdaq Global Market, The Nasdaq Global Select Market or The New York Stock Exchange (or any of their respective successors), at a cash redemption price per share of SATA Stock to be redeemed equal to $110 (or such higher amount as may be chosen in Strive’s sole discretion, it being understood that such higher amount (or the formula to determine such higher amount) will be announced by prior public notice and/or set forth in the applicable relevant notice of redemption), plus accumulated and unpaid regular dividends, if any, thereon to, and including, the redemption date. However, Strive may not redeem less than all of the outstanding SATA Stock unless at least $50.0 million aggregate stated amount of SATA Stock is outstanding and not called for redemption as of the time Strive provides the related redemption notice. Strive will also have the right, at its election, to redeem all, but not less than all, of the SATA Stock, at any time, for cash if the total number of shares of all SATA Stock then outstanding is less than 25% of the total number of shares of SATA Stock originally issued in the offering and in any future offering, taken together (a “clean-up redemption”). In addition, Strive will have the right to redeem all, but not less than all, of the SATA Stock if certain tax events occur (a “tax redemption”). The redemption price for any SATA Stock to be redeemed pursuant to a clean-up redemption or a tax redemption will be a cash amount equal to the liquidation preference (as described below) of the SATA Stock to be redeemed as of the business day before the date on which Strive provides the related redemption notice, plus accumulated and unpaid regular dividends, if any, thereon to, and including, the redemption date.

If an event that constitutes a “fundamental change” under the certificate of designation governing the SATA Stock occurs, then, subject to certain limitations, holders of the SATA Stock will have the right to require Strive to repurchase some or all of their shares of SATA Stock at a cash repurchase price equal to the stated amount of the SATA Stock to be repurchased, plus accumulated and unpaid regular dividends, if any, to, and including, the fundamental change repurchase date.

The liquidation preference of the SATA Stock will initially be $100 per share. Effective immediately after the close of business on each business day after the initial issue date (and, if applicable, during the course of a business day on which any sale transaction to be settled by the issuance of SATA Stock is executed, from the exact time of the first such sale transaction during such business day until the close of business of such business day), the liquidation preference per share of SATA Stock will be adjusted to be the greatest of (i) the stated amount per share of SATA Stock; (ii) in the case of any business day with respect to which Strive has, on such business day, executed any sale transaction to be settled by the issuance of SATA Stock, an amount equal to the last reported sale price per share of SATA Stock on the trading day immediately before such business day; and (iii) the arithmetic average of the last reported sale prices per share of SATA Stock for each trading day of the ten consecutive trading days (or, if applicable, the lesser number of trading days as have elapsed during the period from, and including, the initial issue date to, but excluding, such business day) immediately preceding such business day.

Barclays and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Clear Street is acting as co-manager for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. An electronic copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement, together with the accompanying prospectus, is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement, together with the accompanying prospectus, can be obtained by contacting: Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or telephone at 1-888-603-5847; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

About Strive

Strive is the first publicly traded asset management Bitcoin treasury company. Strive is focused on increasing Bitcoin per share to outperform Bitcoin over the long run. Strive holds approximately 5,957.9 bitcoins as of October 27, 2025.

Since launching its first ETF in August 2022, Strive Asset Management, LLC, a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Strive and an SEC-registered investment adviser, has grown to manage over $2 billion in assets.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder, which statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook and expectations of Strive and Semler Scientific, Inc. (“Semler Scientific”), respectively, with respect to the proposed transaction (the “proposed transaction”), the strategic benefits and financial benefits of the proposed transaction, including the expected impact of the proposed transaction on the combined company’s future financial performance, the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, the ability to successfully integrate the combined businesses, the size and timing of the offering, the anticipated use of any proceeds from the offering, the terms of the securities being offered and the Company’s intentions with respect to adjusting the SATA Stock monthly regular dividend rate per annum. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualified words (and their derivatives) such as “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “estimate,” “continue,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “potential,” “assume,” “forecast,” “target,” “budget,” “outlook,” “trend,” “guidance,” “objective,” “goal,” “strategy,” “opportunity,” and “intend,” as well as words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of Strive, Semler Scientific or their respective management about future events. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the time they are made and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the offering on the anticipated terms or at all. Other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among others, the following:

the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of Strive and Semler Scientific to terminate the merger agreement between Strive and Semler Scientific;

the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close when expected or at all because the conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all;

the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Strive or Semler Scientific or the combined company;

the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, including anticipated cost savings and strategic gains, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of changes in, or problems arising from, implementation of Bitcoin treasury strategies and risks associated with Bitcoin and other digital assets, general economic and market conditions, interest and exchange rates, monetary policy, and laws and regulations and their enforcement;

the possibility that the integration of the two companies may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected;

the possibility that the proposed transaction may be more expensive or take longer to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events;

the diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities;

dilution caused by Strive’s issuance of additional shares of its Class A common stock in connection with the proposed transaction;

potential adverse reactions of Strive’s or Semler Scientific’s customers or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction;

changes in Strive’s or Semler Scientific’s share price before closing; and

other factors that may affect future results of Strive, Semler Scientific or the combined company.



These factors are not necessarily all of the factors that could cause Strive’s, Semler Scientific’s or the combined company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of the forward-looking statements. Other factors, including unknown or unpredictable factors, also could harm Strive, Semler Scientific or the combined company’s results.

Although each of Strive and Semler Scientific believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results of Strive or Semler Scientific will not differ materially from any projected future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Strive’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Strive’s Form S-4 filed on August 6, 2025 and October 10, 2025, under the “Supplementary Risk Factors” filed as an exhibit to Strive’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on September 24, 2025, Semler Scientific’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents subsequently filed by Strive and Semler Scientific with the SEC.

The actual results anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on Strive, Semler Scientific or their respective businesses or operations. Investors are cautioned not to rely too heavily on any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Strive and Semler Scientific undertake no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, Strive has filed with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) to register the Class A common stock to be issued by Strive in connection with the proposed transaction and that will include an information statement of Strive, proxy statement of Semler Scientific and a prospectus of Strive (the “Information Statement/Proxy Statement/Prospectus”), and each of Strive and Semler Scientific may file with the SEC other relevant documents concerning the proposed transaction. A definitive Information Statement/Proxy Statement/Prospectus will be sent to the stockholders of Semler Scientific to seek their approval of the proposed transaction. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION, INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS OF SEMLER SCIENTIFIC ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND INFORMATION STATEMENT/PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT STRIVE, SEMLER SCIENTIFIC AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS.

A copy of the Registration Statement, Information Statement/Proxy Statement/Prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about Strive and Semler Scientific, may be obtained, free of charge, at the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov). You will also be able to obtain these documents, when they are filed, free of charge, from Strive by accessing Strive’s website at https://investors.strive.com/. Copies of the Registration Statement, the Information Statement/Proxy Statement/Prospectus and the filings with the SEC that will be incorporated by reference therein can also be obtained, without charge, by directing a request to Strive’s Investor Relations department at 200 Crescent Court, Suite 1400, Dallas, Texas 75201 or by calling (855) 427-7360 or by submitting an inquiry at https://investors.strive.com/ir-resources/contact-ir. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Semler Scientific will be available free of charge on Semler Scientific’s website at https://ir.semlerscientific.com/. The information on Strive’s or Semler Scientific’s respective websites is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this communication or incorporated into other filings either company makes with the SEC.

Participants in the Solicitation

Strive, Semler Scientific and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Semler Scientific in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about the interests of the directors and executive officers of Strive and Semler Scientific and other persons who may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of stockholders of Semler Scientific in connection with the proposed transaction and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the Information Statement/Proxy Statement/Prospectus related to the proposed transaction, which will be filed with the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of Semler Scientific, their ownership of Semler Scientific common stock, and Semler Scientific’s transactions with related persons is set forth in the section entitled “INFORMATION REGARDING OUR BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE,” “EXECUTIVE OFFICERS,” “SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT,” “DIRECTOR COMPENSATION,” and “TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PERSONS” included in Semler Scientific’s definitive proxy statement in connection with its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, as filed with the SEC on July 17, 2025. Additional information regarding ownership of Semler Scientific’s securities by its directors and executive officers is included in such persons’ SEC filings on Forms 3 or 4, which are available at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/own-disp?action=getissuer&CIK=0001554859. Information about the directors and executive officers of Strive is contained in Strive’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on September 15, 2025, Strive’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on September 12, 2025, Strive’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on October 6, 2025 and under “Meet the Leadership Team” accessed through the “About Us” link on Strive’s website at https://strive.com/team. Additional information regarding ownership of Strive’s securities by its directors and executive officers is included in such persons’ SEC filings on Forms 3 or 4 which are available at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/own-disp?action=getissuer&CIK=1920406. These documents and the other SEC filings described in this paragraph may be obtained free of charge as described above under the heading “Additional Information and Where to Find It.”

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote of approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act, or pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, such registration requirements.

