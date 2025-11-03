GRND INVESTOR REMINDER: Grindr Inc. Shareholders may have Rights in the Upcoming Take Private Deal -- Contact BFA Law

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Grindr Inc.’s (NYSE: GRND) board of directors and majority stockholders James Fu Bin Lu and George Raymond Zage, III, for potential breaches of their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with a potential take-private sale of Grindr that would cash out the entire minority stockholder interest.

Why is Grindr being Investigated?

On October 14, 2025, SEC filings revealed that Lu and Zage were in the process of proposing a transaction to the Company which would take the company private, squeezing out all of the minority stockholders while preserving Lu and Zage’s personal ownership. On October 24, 2025, Lu and Zage publicly disclosed that they have made an offer to a special committee of Grindr’s board of directors to purchase all of the minority-stockholders’ shares for $18.00 per share.

Despite this being a controller take-private transaction, there is no indication that any final deal will be conditioned on a majority-of-the-minority stockholder vote. While the Company has appointed a special committee in connection with the potential transaction, it remains to be seen whether that will be an effective check on the influence of the controlling stockholders.

BFA Law is investigating Grindr’s board of directors and the majority stockholders (Zage and Lu) to ascertain whether they have breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the contemplated transaction.

What Can You Do?

If you are a current holder of Grindr you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

