Who’s the Best College Basketball Handicapper? It’s BASports.com

WAUCHULA, Fla., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BASports.com was #1 in the USA in the Las Vegas Handicapper of the Year Contest run by SWM. They also won the last College Basketball Contest in Las Vegas.

Dr. Bob Akmens, BASports.com’s founder & CEO, says: “Betting on basketball games is very easy. Consistently winning those bets is very hard.”

Since 1978, BASports.com has made it easier for their hundreds of thousands of customers to win when they bet on basketball games, winning 80 national Basketball Handicapping Contests. And this NCAA & NBA Basketball season is again looking like it’s going to be super profitable for their customers.



All the search engines, and all the top experts in the field of sports handicapping, know that BASports.com is at the very top of their profession. They’re the only pro handicappers who’ve ever won the Las Vegas Sports Handicapper of the Year Contest twice.



The last time they won in 2022, they had a net profit won figure of +$135,970 which was almost 4 times greater than the runner-up’s +$37,630. And that contest had 200+ others in it. This was the largest winning-margin ever in any Las Vegas sports handicapping contest.



Their success can be chalked up to the most powerful predictive computer model, now aided by A.I., that anyone has ever seen.



But the unique edge that BASports.com has which insures their #1-rank in winning among all sports handicappers is their massive web of human contacts in college and pro sports, who share with them information that is simply not available to the general public.



Imagine if someone knew that the star player in that big college hoop TV game coming that night had his girlfriend breaking up with him earlier that day. But that information wasn’t yet publicly available. Do you think that player’s head would be screwed on straight for that game, that particular night? Do you think a bet on his team would be wise? In no way would that be a good bet.



So, combining the best number-crunching algorithms along with real-time actionable info, BASports.com has consistently produced profits for their clients since 1978. They may also have gotten what many people consider to be the absolutely best review from a major influencer ever. From mega-site About.com [with a billion+ hits a year], then owned by the New York Times, which sums up everything detailed here so far in one sentence: "No other handicapper can match Akmens in terms of winning on a consistent level." Reviews from sites that have billions of hits simply do not get better than that one.



BASports.com is having another explosive year of profit-making for their worldwide customers. They invite everyone who loves to bet on the electrifying College Basketball games, and every other sport they cover, to come on board today and get the electric jolt of what being a winner really feels like.

Who doesn’t want to buy the best product or service there is? With BASports.com, their customers get that proven best-in-the-world experience.

Contact:

Dr. Bob Akmens

CEO

BASports.com

Toll-Free: 1-855-257-9977

bob@BASports.com

https://www.BASports.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0f2a370-6d11-4342-9acf-ced3d8921281