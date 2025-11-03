VivoPower Enters Heads of Agreement with KOSDAQ Listed KWeather to Launch Initial US$5 Million XRP Focused Digital Asset Reserve & WeatherCoin Tokenization Project in South Korea 

KWeather is South Korea’s largest weather data company, founded in 1997 and publicly listed since 2024

KWeather’s objective is to be the first and only publicly listed South Korean company providing exposure to XRP and Ripple Labs shares

VivoPower will have 2 out of 5 representatives on KWeather’s board and become its 2nd largest shareholder with ~20% stake in the company

Vivo Federation, VivoPower’s newly launched digital assets division, will be KWeather’s exclusive crypto and tokenization partner to launch the world’s first WeatherCoin token for climate risk management

KWeather’s digital asset treasury strategy is to grow its underlying XRP holdings, systematically buying VivoPower shares with proceeds from capital raisings

LONDON, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (Nasdaq: VVPR) ("VivoPower" or the "Company") today announced that it has signed an exclusive heads of agreement with Kweather Co., Ltd., a KOSDAQ-listed company (“KWeather”). The heads of agreement is non-binding, and the parties are working towards a definitive agreement by 30 November 2025. VivoPower, through its Vivo Federation division, plans to invest US$5 million in exchange for a ~20% stake in KWeather. KWeather plans to use the funds to buy VivoPower shares and become South Korea’s first and only company to provide exposure to XRP and potential Ripple Labs. Together, the companies plan to launch the world’s first WeatherCoin (weather derivative instrument) for applications including climate risk management.

VivoPower recently launched Vivo Federation, its global digital asset and blockchain solutions division, to extend and replicate its Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) strategy beyond the U.S. Vivo Federation is pursuing strategic acquisitions of public companies outside the U.S. to build a global network of entities aligned with VivoPower’s vision for decentralized, impact-driven finance. Through these acquisitions, Vivo Federation aims to develop blockchain-based treasury, payment, and tokenization platforms that support clean energy, digital infrastructure, and sustainability projects worldwide.

Dong Sik Kim, CEO of KWeather, said: “We are honored to partner with VivoPower to launch our XRP-focused digital asset and blockchain division. We also look forward to welcoming Adam Traidman, former Ripple Labs board member, to our board of directors. With this strategy, we would be the first and only publicly listed company in South Korea to offer shareholders the opportunity to gain exposure to XRP and potentially Ripple Labs shares. Importantly, Mr. Kevin Chin and I share a common vision with regard to blockchain applications and tokenization.”

Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman of VivoPower, said: “We are delighted to be entering into this partnership with KWeather and look forward to being substantial shareholders and contributing value via our two board seats. South Korea is a strategically important market for Vivo Federation, given that the South Korean people are the largest holders of XRP by number and value in the world. Aside from Mr. Kim’s strategic acuity, what was very appealing to us about KWeather is its rich data set accumulated over many decades in relation to weather and air. Beyond the XRP-focused digital asset reserve, we are looking forward to building the WeatherCoin token together as a tool for risk management, amongst other use cases.”

The partnership is subject to VivoPower and KWeather entering into a definitive agreement and customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance as to any final terms or as to when or if any definitive agreement will be entered into.

Established in 1997 and listed on KOSDAQ since 2024, KWeather is the largest company in South Korea providing climate risk management solutions. Its core business comprises weather and air data as a service (DaaS) and air measurement and improvement solutions.

KWeather was the first private meteorological company in South Korea and the longest-established player in the country's private weather and air quality data industry. It has transitioned from being a traditional weather information provider to a comprehensive "weather and air big data platform" company.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) is a sustainability-driven enterprise undergoing a digital asset transformation. The Company’s new direction centers on the acquisition, management, and long-term holding of XRP digital assets as part of a diversified digital treasury strategy. Through this shift, VivoPower aims to contribute to the growth and utility of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) by supporting decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure and real-world blockchain applications.

Originally founded in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower operates with a global footprint spanning the United Kingdom, Australia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. An award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation, VivoPower has two business units, Tembo and Caret Digital. Tembo is focused on electric solutions for off-road and on-road customized and ruggedized fleet applications, as well as ancillary financing, charging, battery, and microgrid solutions. Caret Digital is a power-to-x business focused on the highest and best use cases for renewable power, including digital asset mining.

